Keri Russell is an American actress who has appeared in several box-office hits. She makes the list of actresses who have starred in films grossing over $1 billion, with her role as Zorii Bliss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The pretty-face actress has received several accolades for her talented performances throughout her career.
Russell’s career began in 1991 and has also seen the actress appear in several TV movies. Although she began her career as a teen, one of Russell’s most iconic roles on television is playing Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans. Here are 8 things you didn’t know about The Americans‘ Keri Russell.
1. The TV Shows You Know Keri Russell From
Playing Felicity Porter was far from Keri Russell’s first main role on television. However, the then 22-year-old Russell had a career turning point with the role. The WB’s TV drama, Felicity, became one of TV’s all-time best TV shows, giving Russell the needed recognition. The show follows Russell’s character from her High School graduation to trying to find herself at the University in New York. The show ran for 4 seasons from September 1998 to May 2002.
Russell played Elizabeth Jennings, a Soviet KGB intelligence officer who posed as an American couple with her husband, Philip, and kids, in The Americans. The series was one of FX’s most successful period spy drama series. The award-winning series aired on the network from January 20, 2013, to May 30, 2018.
2. Keri Russell’s Television Debut
Keri Russell’s first professional acting gig was also her television debut. Russell was 15 years old and was cast as a member of the Disney Channel’s All-New Mickey Mouse Club. However, Russell was cast because of her acting skills rather than her singing abilities. Throughout her time on the variety show, Russell hardly sang a solo. Russell stayed on the show from 1991 to 1993.
3. Keri Russell’s Film Debut
While on Disney Channel’s variety show, All-New Mickey Mouse Club, Keri Russell made her film debut. Russell played Mandy Park in Randal Kleiser’s science fiction comedy Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992). Her character was Nick’s love interest and Adam’s babysitter. Although not critics’ favorite, it was a commercial hit, earning $96 million on a $32 million budget.
4. Other TV Shows Keri Russell Was In
Before playing Felicity Porter, Keri Russell appeared as a guest star on several TV shows. She played Jessica in an episode of Boy Meets World (1993), Phoebe Walker in Daddy’s Girls (1994), and April Adams in Married… with Children (1995). In 2007, Russell played Melody O’Harra in 2 episodes of Scrubs. Russell’s last two TV show appearances were in the 2023 Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations and Netflix’s political thriller The Diplomat.
5. Keri Russell Has Received A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Keri Russell with a star on May 30, 2017. Russell was given the 2,613th star in the Television category for her contribution to the industry. Russell’s Star is located in front of The Study at 6356 Hollywood Blvd.
6. Keri Russell Is In A Relationship With A Career Co-Star
Keri Russell’s first marriage was to a Brooklyn-based contractor, Shane Deary. Deary engaged Russell in 2006 and married on February 14, 2007. The marriage produced two children. However, by early 2013, the couple separated, with the divorce finalized in 2014. The same year, she started dating her The Americans co-star Matthew Rhys. Since that time, Russell and Rhys have been dating. The relationship has produced a son, Russell’s third child.
7. The Nominations & Awards Keri Russell Has Received
Keri Russell got her first notable award nomination in 1993 at the Young Artist Award. She was nominated for her performance in both her film and television debut. Russell’s first major award win came in 1999 at the Golden Globe and Teen Choice Awards.
She was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series – Drama and Best TV – Breakout Performance, respectively. Both nominations were for her performance in the TV series Felicity. Russell has also been nominated at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Saturn Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and SAG Awards.
8. Other Movies Keri Russell Was In
Besides starring in the billion-dollar Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Keri Russell has also appeared in two other major Box Office hits. In 2006, she played Lindsey Farris in Mission: Impossible III. The movie grossed $398.5 million. Russell also played Ellie in Dawn of the Planet of Apes (2014), which grossed $710.6 million. In 2021, she starred in the supernatural horror Antlers in the lead role as Julia Meadows. Keri Russell last appeared as Sari in Elizabeth Banks’ horror comedy Cocaine Bear (2023).
