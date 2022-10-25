Where is the Cast of “Married…With Children” Now?

It’s been a few years since Married…with Children was on the air with new episodes (we say a few because we refuse to believe the 90s was so long ago). The cast of Married…with Children has done well for themselves in the years since the show ended. Just when you didn’t think people like Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, and Christina Applegate couldn’t get any better than their roles as Al, Peggy, and Kelly, they decided to do just that. This is a show filled with icons. We didn’t know it at the time, but they would go on to become some of the world’s biggest celebrities – and they’d continue to slay the world of entertainment with stellar roles and shows that are just as good – if not better – than their original show. On that note, where is the cast of Married…with Children these days?
Ed O’Neill
He went from playing the perpetually angry, bitter, and sarcastic Al Bundy to playing the perpetually irritated and sarcastic Jay Pritchett on the hit show Modern Family. Ed O’Neill is the man behind two of the most successful television sitcoms on the planet. He can play a shoe salesman without any money and a family that drives him crazy, just as well as he can play a wealthy business owner with a young wife and a family who drives him crazy with ease. He’s become one of television’s favorite dads and husbands, and it’s easy to see why. He’s done more than a few other things in the time that he’s spent since this show, but nothing is better than Modern Family. The show is genius.
Katey Sagal
She went from flighty, airhead wife of Al Bundy – it’s the big red hair we love the most – to playing the role of picture-perfect mom and wife alongside stars such as the late John Ritter and Kaley Cuoco. She starred in the short-lived show called 8 Simple Rules. It had the chance to become a huge sitcom, but the untimely death of John Ritter after the first season sent the show into a tailspin. They tried, but it wasn’t the same. The thing about Katey Sagal, though, is that she’s been in more shows and movies than most people since her time as part of the cast of Married…with Children. Her own son is now following in her footsteps, and she’s a total star.
Christina Applegate
Oh, Kelly Bundy. Boy crazy, airheaded, and amazing; she was the best. Christina Applegate is also the best. She’s so good that she’s managed to land more than a few huge roles since her time on television. To name just a few of her projects since this show ended, she starred in Anchorman with Will Ferrell. She had a sitcom for herself called Samantha Who. She stars in the hit show Dead to Me. She’s one of the stars of Bad Moms. She is one of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, and it’s easy to see why.
David Faustino
It’s so hard to imagine him growing up. He was only 13 when he was Bud Bundy, and he was such a delightful child actor. He’s continued his acting career, but his most notable career path is his web series. It’s his own, and he’s managed to have all of the cast of Married…with Children appear in his series. He also made appearances in Ed O’Neill’s Modern Family. He also had a guest role on the show Entourage.
Ted McGinley
He played the role of Jefferson D’Arcy, and he was arguably the most famous actor in the cast of Married…with Children. While the others would go on to become some of the biggest stars in Hollywood after the fact, he was already famous. He spent years starring in leading roles on shows such as Dynasty, Happy Days, and even The Love Boat. He’d go on to continue that tradition with roles on shows such as Hope and Faith, The West Wing, Castle, and more. He’s insanely talented, and he’s worked regularly for more than 40 years.
Amanda Bearse
Peg’s great friend Marcy is a superstar. She’s a daytime soap star. She also spends a lot of her time making appearances on hit shows. She was a huge hit on the show Reba, when she directed. Bearse killed it in Drop Dead Diva with a guest appearance. She’s also one of the directors behind the hit show Dharma & Greg. Though you don’t see Bearse in front of the camera as often now as we did in the 90s, she’s doing big things behind it.