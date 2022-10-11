Katey Sagal Plays Her Son’s Mom in New Television Show

We loved her as Peggy Bundy. She stole our hearts as Cate Hennessey. She was on fire in Sons of Anarchy. Katey Sagal is one of Hollywood’s most underrated actresses. We don’t know why, either. She is hardly ever in the press. People don’t flock to her like she’s the star that she is. However, she’s more talented in under two minutes than most of Hollywood in their entire careers. She is everything good about acting, and she’s never missed the mark. Katey Sagal is a living legend, and she’s currently playing the best role of her life: mom to her son, Jackson. The caveat here, though, is that she’s playing his mom on television and not just in real life. Here’s what we know about Kate Sagals’ new – but also old – role.
Let’s Talk Katey Sagal’s Life
May we pause for a moment and reflect upon the fact that Katey Sagal was born on January 19, 1954? What’s significant about this, you ask? It makes her 68 – and only about 15 months shy of 70. Yet, she looks decades younger. She is a timeless beauty, and she ages with such grace. The gorgeous star has been married three times, and she has just as many kids. She married Freddy Beckmeier in 1977 and divorced him in 1981. She wed Jack White in 1993. Their divorce occurred in 2001. She married Kurt Sutter in 2004.
In a shocking turn of events, while she was starring as Peg Bundy in the hit show Married…with Children, she found out she was expecting. It was 1991. Her baby was written into the storyline of the show, and no one thought anything about it until she was rushed to the emergency room for an emergency cesarean when she was seven months along. Her daughter was stillborn, and the writers of the show turned her entire pregnancy into a dream sequence. When she and Jack White married two years later and went on to have two babies of their own, the show did not acknowledge either pregnancy due to the heartbreaking situation of her first pregnancy.
Katey Sagal’s Kids
Sarah Grace White is her oldest living child. She was born in 1994. Her son, Jackson James White, was born in 1996. She and her third husband welcomed their only child together in 2007. The baby is a girl. Esme Eloise is her name, and she was born using a surrogate. Of all of her kids, only her son has followed in her footsteps to become an entertainer. Jackson White has landed a few roles since 2016. He’s paving his way to becoming a major star, and his mother is proud of everything he is doing.
Working With Her Son
Beginning in 2022, Jackson White landed a leading role in a new show called Tell Me Lies. He plays the character Stephen DeMarco. Ironically, his own mother, Katey Sagal, plays his mother on the show, too. It’s a great role for both. The caveat is that his mom on the show is someone with whom he is estranged due to the fact that the character’s mom suffers from serious mental illnesses, she’s obsessed with her ex-husband, and she doesn’t have the best relationship with her son. It’s a totally different relationship than she has with him in real life.
“This is my real mom playing my fake mom making me really uncomfortable in a show about fake ass people definitely,” he said on an Instagram photo of him in character hugging his mom, also in character. The two have a great real-life relationship, which is what makes this role a challenge for them both. She is so proud of her son and the work he is doing on this show, and being asked to take on a role alongside her son was a dream come true for the iconic actress. We can already tell that talent runs in the family. If he is half as good as his mother is in any role, he’ll have no problem becoming one of Hollywood’s most famous leading men. Their talent, their relationship, and their chemistry on the show are worth the watch.