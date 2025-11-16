This Online Group Shares Funny Memes That Fans Of Harry Potter Might Enjoy, Here Are 30 Of The Best

If we disregard the spin-offs, it has been over 14 years since the final Harry Potter installment, Deathly Hallows, hit the shelves.
However, fans of the series are still going through the books in an attempt to not only remember the details they have forgotten but also to discover new ones. And they have!
Even better, Potterheads are creating memes to express their love for the story and characters, perfectly capturing everything that makes the franchise one of the best works of fantasy ever written.
One of the places where we can find them is the subreddit r/HarryPotter. So join us as we at Bored Panda take a dive into its content while chasing that ever-glowing feeling of nostalgia.
#1 I Would Watch This
Image source: Cautious_Guess_6026
#2 I Think We Need To Make This A Thing And Pronto!
Image source: Bowiequeen
#3 Still Just As Funny As The Day I Saw It Lol
Image source: bannanaforscale10
#4 And That Just Makes It Better
Image source: IAmTurtle72
#5 Haahaa
Image source: InfectiousV
#6 This Could Be In The Epilogue Too
Image source: InquisitorCOC
#7 Thoughts About This Theory?
Image source: aprex8
#8 Lol
Image source: basiliskkkkk
#9 Apologies If This Has Been Shared Here Before But Honestly I Wouldn’t Have Been Chosen For Ravenclaw Either!
Image source: b1870
#10 Why Snape Hated Everyone
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Influence Of Hermione
Image source: Mr_potter_0731
#12 Fine Ending
Image source: WickedRabbit440
#13 A True Friend
Image source: reddit.com
#14 This Goes Through My Head Everytime I Watch Gof
Image source: TheHPfacts
#15 Truth Of Harry’s Life
Image source: ved7108
#16 Couldn’t Help But Share
Image source: itscamithink
#17 Dobby Can Only Be Freed If Master Presents Him With BBQ
Image source: ManlySoldier
#18 Prayers For Mcgonagall
Image source: Daughter_of_Dorne
#19 One For Every House
Image source: Bivouakey
#20 Do You Agree?
Image source: House_of_Spells
#21 Hogwart’s Express Rail Replacement Service
Image source: andysood1980
#22 100% What Happened
Image source: ImParryOtter
#23 Something To Think About
Image source: jaxvinyl
#24 So Dang True
Image source: gayrauder
#25 I Adore This Tweet
Image source: MrMartin777
#26 If I Hadn’t Made A Horcrux, I’d Have Died Of Laughter
Image source: myshipisweird
#27 We All Know Who The Favorite Child Was
Image source: strawberryshortycake
#28 He Did Not Age Well Then But After That, He Really Did
Image source: TheHPfacts
#29 Lol
Image source: -Borat
#30 You Should’ve Atleast Asked, Potter
Image source: shoshpenda
