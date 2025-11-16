This Online Group Shares Funny Memes That Fans Of Harry Potter Might Enjoy, Here Are 30 Of The Best

If we disregard the spin-offs, it has been over 14 years since the final Harry Potter installment, Deathly Hallows, hit the shelves.

However, fans of the series are still going through the books in an attempt to not only remember the details they have forgotten but also to discover new ones. And they have!

Even better, Potterheads are creating memes to express their love for the story and characters, perfectly capturing everything that makes the franchise one of the best works of fantasy ever written.

One of the places where we can find them is the subreddit r/HarryPotter. So join us as we at Bored Panda take a dive into its content while chasing that ever-glowing feeling of nostalgia.

#1 I Would Watch This

Image source: Cautious_Guess_6026

#2 I Think We Need To Make This A Thing And Pronto!

Image source: Bowiequeen

#3 Still Just As Funny As The Day I Saw It Lol

Image source: bannanaforscale10

#4 And That Just Makes It Better

Image source: IAmTurtle72

#5 Haahaa

Image source: InfectiousV

#6 This Could Be In The Epilogue Too

Image source: InquisitorCOC

#7 Thoughts About This Theory?

Image source: aprex8

#8 Lol

Image source: basiliskkkkk

#9 Apologies If This Has Been Shared Here Before But Honestly I Wouldn’t Have Been Chosen For Ravenclaw Either!

Image source: b1870

#10 Why Snape Hated Everyone

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Influence Of Hermione

Image source: Mr_potter_0731

#12 Fine Ending

Image source: WickedRabbit440

#13 A True Friend

Image source: reddit.com

#14 This Goes Through My Head Everytime I Watch Gof

Image source: TheHPfacts

#15 Truth Of Harry’s Life

Image source: ved7108

#16 Couldn’t Help But Share

Image source: itscamithink

#17 Dobby Can Only Be Freed If Master Presents Him With BBQ

Image source: ManlySoldier

#18 Prayers For Mcgonagall

Image source: Daughter_of_Dorne

#19 One For Every House

Image source: Bivouakey

#20 Do You Agree?

Image source: House_of_Spells

#21 Hogwart’s Express Rail Replacement Service

Image source: andysood1980

#22 100% What Happened

Image source: ImParryOtter

#23 Something To Think About

Image source: jaxvinyl

#24 So Dang True

Image source: gayrauder

#25 I Adore This Tweet

Image source: MrMartin777

#26 If I Hadn’t Made A Horcrux, I’d Have Died Of Laughter

Image source: myshipisweird

#27 We All Know Who The Favorite Child Was

Image source: strawberryshortycake

#28 He Did Not Age Well Then But After That, He Really Did

Image source: TheHPfacts

#29 Lol

Image source: -Borat

#30 You Should’ve Atleast Asked, Potter

Image source: shoshpenda

