Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of Your Best Thrift Store Finds (Closed)

#1 I Don’t Even Know, But It’s The Bomb
#2 Bought This Cutie For 5 Euros. Turns Out That It’s 1950’s Jema Holland Cat Figurine That Sells For 250 Dollars
#3 Paid $0.64 For Both These Mid Century Chairs!
#4 4 Seasons For My Spices
#5 Very Huge Sun Parasol. Has Some Small Tears, But The Weaving And The Handle And The Painting Is Good
#6 I Always Serve Coffee In Those Beauties For My Best Friends Who Happen To Be A Couple. 5 €
#7 Was Looking For Christmas Presents When I Spotted This Pin In The Case For $5. Turns Out, It Normally Retails For $65 And Was In Near-Mint Condition. Grandma’s Reaction Was Priceless.
#8 This Jewelry I Got For Less Than $2 Each
#9 This Lovely Hat
#10 Leather La-Z-Boy. Thrift $75, Retail $1,000. Cat Not Included.
#11 Peacock Tea Set
#12 Sleeping Kitty Candle Holder
#13 Mr & Mrs Potato Head Salt And Pepper From The Goodwill Store Today.
#14 I Randomly Put Her In Places For My Husband To Find… He Hates It.
#15 I Absolutely Love Sharks. Salt And Pepper Shakers, 50p!
#16 Sorry For The Bad Image Quality.. Found This Really Cheap!
#17 Some Stuff I Found In The Netherlands And France.
#18 A Real Flour Sifter, Child-Size! I Sold It For $22.00
#19 The Quote On The Bottom Says
#20 Some Kind Of Headdress
#21 This Fantasy, Princessy, Wedding Dress. 20 Pounds
#22 Christmas Gift To 4 Year Old Nephew. Dad Read To Him. Such Laughing!not A Dry Eye In The House!
#23 These Heads! Their Names Are Shelagh And Diego, And The Skull Is Named Carlisle
#24 My “Light Man”, $2, And Yes, That’s The Switch To ‘Turn Him On’…..
#25 Paid💲10 For This Detailed Freight Car
#26 My Actual New York City Subway Sign With Broadway! $25! It Was Apparently Stolen And Traveled A Bit Before It Got To Me But I Love It So Much!
#27 Wanna Play For Your Soul?! — He Stayed In The Store.
#28 The Cosmic Liquidator, I’m Still Sad I Had To Leave It To The Shop.
#29 Found About 20 Mushroom Cabinet Knobs For About $2 Us.
#30 I Really Don’t Know What They Were Going For Here… Death Metal, Killer, Yoda Teddy Bear?
#31 Two Bananas, One Rubber And One Carved Wooden, Both Found At My Local Salvation Army Thrift Store On Separate Occasions. I Now Have An Oddly Specific Collection Of “Bananas From Salvation Army” :)
#32 Got A Recurring Theme Of Creepy Going Here.
#33 My Cowgirl Planter, Yes, You Plant In Her Boobs, Fifty Cents!
#34 My Musical Vinyls! I Screamed When I Found A Chorus Line (Ignore The Tap Board In Front)
#35 Some Original Manuals For Ms-Dos And Gw-Basic (Plus Windows 3.1) All For $15
#36 This Beautiful Mirror. It Was Love At 1st Sight
#37 Creepy.
#38 This Shirt I Bought At A Thrift Store Recently – Thought It Was Just A Geometric Pattern Until I Looked Closer.
#39 This Adorable Apple Teapot!
#40 I’m Really Starting To Wonder About My Neighbors And What’s In Their Homes.
#41 A Gift From Someone’s Irish Ex
#42 And These Cuties. Handle Missing Though.
#43 Jack Kirby’s 4th World Omnibus, Vol 2. Found In A Thrift Store For $10, Sells For Over $100 Used On Amazon.
#44 Medical Skull, $4.50 At Goodwill!
#45 Bought It Because, Yes
#46 Almost Got It For $20. I Have A Sneaking Suspicion I Probably Still Could.
#47 Poster From 1974. Talens Is A Paint Factory In The Netherland. As Dutch Art Student This Was An Awesome Find
#48 It’s A Tie Btw My Metal Lemon Holder And My Puking Frog Teapot. Both From My Fave Antique Shop.
#49 Yep…nope – Hope It Found A Good Home!
#50 …and This! 💲20 (Pen For Scale)
#51 Grandma & Grandpa
#52 This Is A Nose. With Eye Brows. Found At The Thrift Store And Had To Have It. Hangs Over My Door
#53 Found All By It’s Lonesome. I Regret Not Taking It Home.
#54 Bought For $3 At Salvation Army, 1930s Western Belt
#55 Not Thrift Store, But Garage Sale. In Love With Pretty Crystal Stuff, Even If All They Do Is Sit On My Shelf Xd
