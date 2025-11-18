‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

by

Meet Jared, the artist behind “Cheddar Bacon Studios,” whose comic creations are like a rollercoaster of witty and bizarre situations. This Missouri guy mixes his childhood shenanigans with off-the-wall humor, all while juggling a day job in the US Army.

He dreams of one day swapping his uniform for a full-time comic creator gig, but for now, he’s busy making people laugh with his wild and wacky stories often shown in four panels. When he’s not sketching out his next comic, Jared’s also dabbling in children’s books, inspired by bedtime stories for his little girl. So if you’re in need of a mood lifter or a quirky tale, Jared’s got you covered—he’s always cooking up something fun!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | imgur.com | patreon.com | webtoons.com

#1

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#2

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#3

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#4

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#5

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#6

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#7

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#8

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#9

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#10

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#11

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios, rusty.creates

#12

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#13

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios, justjoncomic

#14

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios, glass.housescomics

#15

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios, comedyviking

#16

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#17

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios, comedyviking

#18

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#19

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios, davecontra

#20

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios

#21

‘Cheddar Bacon Studios’: 21 Hilarious Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

Image source: cheddarbaconstudios, realfunghicomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Jimmy Fallon Asks People Why They Are Single, And Here Are 30 Of The Most Spot-On Replies
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
TikToker Asks “What’s Classy If You’re Rich But Trashy If You’re Poor” And Here Are 19 Illuminating Replies
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
LOST Season 6 Premiere Date Leaked: Will It Face Off Against the Olympics?
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2009
This Instagram Page Captions Classical Paintings With Modern Phrases, Here Are 40 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
40 Memes From The ’90s That Might Take You On A Wild Nostalgia Ride
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.