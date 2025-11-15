I know there have been cat and dog search history posts on here already, but this one is for any pet out there.
#1
Goats: Vitamin E, D3 and A (IDK y but they love it)
Pretty blonde goats
Cat: Stuffed mice near me
How to claw your human to death
carpet squares on sale near me
#2
Cat’s search history:
how to chase away the doggy
Free food near me
How to get away with completely ANNIHILATING the family couch
How to hunt the birds and other small animals that appear inside a large black box the owner makes me stare at: A step by step guide
Humans up for adoption near me
CATNIPPPPP
ffhdjkfhjdkfhjdkdfhjdkfhkd (Fell asleep on the keyboard)
How to look innocent when the hoomans see your search history
#3
How to wrap a dead mouse as a present for pet human
nearest mouse -a -chino near me
quick catnip delivery
#4
how the hell do i grt out of this place!!!!!
no just kidding,my pets love us!but im going to do one for the bunny!
carrots
carrots
carrots
C A R R O T S
why am i called cookie?my names bob
my buns name is cookie tho!
#5
Free toys near me
How to sneak up on the couch without people kicking you off
How to get more snuggled
How to be the boss
Why don’t the humans listen to me
How to wake up easier
How to hide search history from humans…
#6
Cats:
How to get food
Free cat food
Best food delivery
How to kill hooman
#7
What is my pet human saying to me
#8
Jupiter, my cat-
Where does it hurt most to claw?
Most annoying ways to awaken
Jumping off stomachs like a trampoline at 3 a.m for beginners
My hooman slaves forgot to give me my catnip today, how can I torture them without the police finding out?
Catnip near me
Belly floof conditioner
Claw sharpener.
BEN- Doggo
My hoomans do not want me anymore, they left for ‘School’ and ‘work’ five minutes ago, therapists near me
Poop near me (Fresh please)
How to make hooman hold me in arms forever
What foods make you fart the stinkiest?
How to be alpha
EMILY (Doggo)
Cat hunting for beginners
Tooting politely when guests are over
How to make hooman give belly rubs
Being invisible at night for experts (SHe is a black lab and at night you just step on something furry it is so scary)
My brother dog is eating bricks should I be concerned (Ben eats everything, rosebushes, terracotta, anything goes)
#9
I want food
Where can I get food
Why can’t I get food
Why do I only get food at lunch and dinner
Food
How to get owners to give me more food
How to steal food
Where do they keep the food
Food
Food
#10
how to stuff 5,000 foods in my cheeks.
How to make my hooman stop kissing me.
How to run away from hooman ville.
How to pretend to go on wheel but not.
How to get out of hooman- hammy holding time.
How to make the poopy stop sniffing me.
As you can guess i have a hamster. Also poopy is puppy.
#11
Free catnip near me
#12
WhAthaPpenSifieatEdtheGoosePoOp
WhYwoNtdAddyLetSmeSitiNhiSLap
WaNtmoreSweAtersWheRedoIgEttHems
#13
How to play chess
Can eating plastic kill you?
I’m hungry
Why won’t humans take me for a walk?
Human – dog translation
How to interpret human
I’m even more hungry
Where do puppies come from?
I am starving! No food for a whole minute!
Most handsome dog near me
#14
How to annoy your owners you need to go out to the backyard for potty but then you want to come back inside 1 second later to annoy them and also where can i get free treats
#15
How to get your human to give you more love than the puppy.
Also, how to get your human to give you as many walks and treats as possible.
#16
Hey everyone! I have a cute Black Lab her name is Bella and she was the runt of her litter. Here is what she actually searches (we are pretty sure at least!). Hoe to eat tortillas w/o hooman noticing Why do hoomans throw balls and then want us to go get them for them Why hooman doesn’t like greeting kisses Why same person keeps coming over for dinner and makes her smile
#17
My rats search history-
free banana chips near me
why hooman gives me in trouble for biting fingers
how to clean sister without her clawing my eyes
how to steal food
the hooman hasn’t fed me for five minutes, i’m being starved
#18
My cat would search “how to steal the old lady’s mouse” she’s always trying to steal the older ones mouse smh
#19
How to make hooman pet me
High quality catnip (in a high quality box)
why does hooman use water instead of liking itself
#20
i never had a pet, but this is what it would search:
nothing bc i dont have a pet.
#21
how do you throw a rider off multiple times in one lesson
