Hey Pandas, What Is Your Dream Job And Why? (Closed)

I’ve always wanted to know how other people plan on living their future life…
#1
Probably a publisher? I really like reading (probably a unhealthy amount lol) and getting to help books get published seems like a dream to me!
#2
i want to do something with animals
#3
fashion designer.
#4
I wanna be a pastry chef and part time writer!
#5
I want to be an author because I’ve formed a love for writing. I’m even writing a book now, and I’m hoping to finish it at some point before I finish high school (That’s plenty of time for me).
#6
artist, probably. although if that falls flat i could always resort to youtuber or twitch streamer lol
#7
Actor. Because I want to be an epic person pretending to be a different epic person and look epic doing it (Like characters in my favorite tv shows/movies)
#8
my dream job is either to be a horse or a wolf
