50 Students Expose The Unprofessionalism Of Their Teachers (New Pics)

Good educators significantly impact a student’s life. But so can the bad ones.
Today’s list continues Bored Panda’s series of articles covering some teachers’ irksome and unprofessional behavior. While a few submissions are laughable, others prove that not everyone is fit for the job.
Some of you may have had similar experiences, so feel free to share them in the comments.
#1 Teachers Need To Understand Students Don’t Always Sleep In Class Just Because Of Laziness
Image source: Phantom_Wolf52
#2 I Was A Teacher For 8 Years, And I Never Made A Student Feel Small After Asking For Help
Image source: washedupteach
#3 “They Both Tried To Laugh It Off Like It Was All A Silly Misunderstanding And Never Apologized To Me”
#4 Teachers Like This
Image source: medfred3
#5 It Took Him A While
Just for some perspective, I emailed him in my 2nd year of undergrad. I have graduated from my undergrad, have two master’s degrees, and I’m in the 6th year of my PhD.
Image source: academijung
#6 A Former Teacher Of Mine Publicly Ridiculing And Passing Judgement On Someone For Being Proud Of Their Sobriety
Image source: ander2kv
#7 Apparently Enjoying The Workout Is Part Of The Grade
Image source: 1Cryptic_Phoenix
#8 My Brother’s Kindergarten Teacher Printed These Out For The Class
Image source: brendan1228
#9 I Had To Do A Survey For Math And Made It As Simple As Humanly Possible, But According To The English Professor, Hostel Isn’t A Word
Image source: reddit.com
#10 I Had An English Final Exam Today, And I Had To Describe This Image. Teacher’s Copy vs. Student’s Copy
Image source: Fastestbullet99
#11 My 3rd Grade Kids Were Given This Ridiculous Project
Image source: ThatsMrSmeeToYou
#12 My Son Then Told Him That Was Offensive, Explaining That Autism Means Seeing The World Differently And That Jesus’ Perfection Was About Being Sinless, Not Neurotypical
Image source: AndrewTDraper
#13 We Are No Longer Allowed To Yawn In My College Course, With Points Off Our Grade As Punishment
Image source: sleepiesen
#14 This Typo Caused Me To Fail The Entire Assignment
Image source: nlwfty
#15 So Rude And For What
Image source: EM0DOG
#16 My Teacher Still Refuses To Give A 100% Score
Image source: TheReallyEvil1
#17 Apparently, My Answer Was Wrong Because The Teacher Forgot To Add An End Parentheses
Image source: Clymmie
#18 My Teacher Only Lets Us Go To The Bathroom 3 Times A Month
Image source: Imayhaveeatenthedog
#19 This Teacher Is Wild
Image source: reddit.com
#20 I Would Hate That In My Classes
Image source: CLOVIS-AI
#21 I’m A Blind Guy, And My Teachers Tell Me They Don’t Know Why I’m Not Looking Forward To The School Trip To The Museum. Can Anyone Guess Why?
Image source: Frikandelneuker
#22 I Did My Biology Assignment. It Counted Me Wrong Because I Put Their First And Last Names
Image source: ChikinNuggetsRmine
#23 My Teacher: “Go To This Link And Fill Out The Form”
Image source: BramKalkman
#24 My Son Misspelled A Word, So The Teacher “Corrected” Him
Image source: Edawg661
#25 Woke Up At 7 AM, Headed To Class In The Freezing Rain, Just To See “Class Is Cancelled” Written On The Whiteboard And The Door Locked. No Email Or Anything First
Image source: Firecracker7413
#26 My Son’s First Grade Teacher Sent This Home Today
Image source: highfivesandhandjobs
#27 Our Driving Class Teacher Is Never On Time. She Should’ve Been Here 20 Minutes Ago
Things like this repeat all the time. Previously, we had to wait for her for 30+ minutes.
Image source: Olya_roo
#28 I Received This As A Grade For A Quiz
Image source: BrownEyeGivesPinkEye
#29 My Teacher Printed The Video File On Paper
Image source: Huge-Technician2889
#30 Online School Is Painful Sometimes
Image source: A-Lonely-Gorilla
#31 The Article For An Assignment In Class Is Paid
Image source: Accomplished_Bike149
#32 This Program Our Professor Wants Us To Use For Our Tests
The reviews all say it’s spyware and that it ruins computers. In the past, we’ve used Honorlock, but this professor just had to be different.
Image source: TexasMeatMan
#33 The Lines A Fellow Teacher Gave A 7-Year-Old Student To Write 20 Times As A Consequence
Image source: Illustrious-Laugh795
#34 When Teachers Give Diagrams Like This
Image source: gr33nh3at
#35 My Four-Year-Old Daughter’s Preschool Homework. “Match The Pictures” With No Other Context
Image source: chuck1830
#36 This Sign Is On A High School Classroom Door
Image source: cmonfiend
#37 My French Teacher Gave Us New “French Names” About Two Weeks Ago And Takes Off Points From Your Exams And Daily Participation If You Don’t Refer To Yourself By Your French Name
Image source: dykejoon
#38 Teachers Who Write Feedback Like This
Image source: Exceon
#39 My Blind Child Came Home From School Today With This Homework
Image source: zixxty
#40 Kindergarten Homework Is Kicking My Butt. “In Front” Or “Behind”? I Got -2 Points For This
Image source: Fresh_Counter
#41 This Stressed My Son Out. Literally Impossible
Image source: IndependenceLumpy294
#42 My Kid’s Science Teacher Assigned An 82-Question Packet To Be Done Over Spring Break
Image source: gardenbikie821
#43 No Point In Studying For The Final
Image source: pizzadough_
#44 Teacher Not Happy With Marching Band Score And Award
Image source: DesertRat13
#45 I Didn’t Know People Actually Covered Clocks In Schools
Image source: JacobIsAFroggyBoi
#46 The Way My Math Teacher Numbers His Worksheets
Image source: adeel-a
#47 I Really Hate My Teacher
Image source: ShawnDSavage75
#48 My University Cancelled Class Today Due To The Weather (A Freezing Rainstorm Caused Thick Layers Of Ice All Over The Campus), But My Professor Still Wants Us To Go To Our Lab
Image source: Lada730
#49 All Of My School’s Printers Are Auto-Configured To Print Double-Sided. However, My Programming Teacher Requires Code To Be Printed Single-Sided
Image source: Smile_Space
#50 This Keyboard At My College. Teachers, Don’t Let Us Clean It
Image source: Benji0514
