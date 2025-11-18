50 Students Expose The Unprofessionalism Of Their Teachers (New Pics)

Good educators significantly impact a student’s life. But so can the bad ones. 

Today’s list continues Bored Panda’s series of articles covering some teachers’ irksome and unprofessional behavior. While a few submissions are laughable, others prove that not everyone is fit for the job. 

Some of you may have had similar experiences, so feel free to share them in the comments.

#1 Teachers Need To Understand Students Don’t Always Sleep In Class Just Because Of Laziness

Image source: Phantom_Wolf52

#2 I Was A Teacher For 8 Years, And I Never Made A Student Feel Small After Asking For Help

Image source: washedupteach

#3 “They Both Tried To Laugh It Off Like It Was All A Silly Misunderstanding And Never Apologized To Me”

Image source: JoyAng, JoyAng

#4 Teachers Like This

Image source: medfred3

#5 It Took Him A While

Just for some perspective, I emailed him in my 2nd year of undergrad. I have graduated from my undergrad, have two master’s degrees, and I’m in the 6th year of my PhD.

Image source: academijung

#6 A Former Teacher Of Mine Publicly Ridiculing And Passing Judgement On Someone For Being Proud Of Their Sobriety

Image source: ander2kv

#7 Apparently Enjoying The Workout Is Part Of The Grade

Image source: 1Cryptic_Phoenix

#8 My Brother’s Kindergarten Teacher Printed These Out For The Class

Image source: brendan1228

#9 I Had To Do A Survey For Math And Made It As Simple As Humanly Possible, But According To The English Professor, Hostel Isn’t A Word

Image source: reddit.com

#10 I Had An English Final Exam Today, And I Had To Describe This Image. Teacher’s Copy vs. Student’s Copy

Image source: Fastestbullet99

#11 My 3rd Grade Kids Were Given This Ridiculous Project

Image source: ThatsMrSmeeToYou

#12 My Son Then Told Him That Was Offensive, Explaining That Autism Means Seeing The World Differently And That Jesus’ Perfection Was About Being Sinless, Not Neurotypical

Image source: AndrewTDraper

#13 We Are No Longer Allowed To Yawn In My College Course, With Points Off Our Grade As Punishment

Image source: sleepiesen

#14 This Typo Caused Me To Fail The Entire Assignment

Image source: nlwfty

#15 So Rude And For What

Image source: EM0DOG

#16 My Teacher Still Refuses To Give A 100% Score

Image source: TheReallyEvil1

#17 Apparently, My Answer Was Wrong Because The Teacher Forgot To Add An End Parentheses

Image source: Clymmie

#18 My Teacher Only Lets Us Go To The Bathroom 3 Times A Month

Image source: Imayhaveeatenthedog

#19 This Teacher Is Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#20 I Would Hate That In My Classes

Image source: CLOVIS-AI

#21 I’m A Blind Guy, And My Teachers Tell Me They Don’t Know Why I’m Not Looking Forward To The School Trip To The Museum. Can Anyone Guess Why?

Image source: Frikandelneuker

#22 I Did My Biology Assignment. It Counted Me Wrong Because I Put Their First And Last Names

Image source: ChikinNuggetsRmine

#23 My Teacher: “Go To This Link And Fill Out The Form”

Image source: BramKalkman

#24 My Son Misspelled A Word, So The Teacher “Corrected” Him

Image source: Edawg661

#25 Woke Up At 7 AM, Headed To Class In The Freezing Rain, Just To See “Class Is Cancelled” Written On The Whiteboard And The Door Locked. No Email Or Anything First

Image source: Firecracker7413

#26 My Son’s First Grade Teacher Sent This Home Today

Image source: highfivesandhandjobs

#27 Our Driving Class Teacher Is Never On Time. She Should’ve Been Here 20 Minutes Ago

Things like this repeat all the time. Previously, we had to wait for her for 30+ minutes.

Image source: Olya_roo

#28 I Received This As A Grade For A Quiz

Image source: BrownEyeGivesPinkEye

#29 My Teacher Printed The Video File On Paper

Image source: Huge-Technician2889

#30 Online School Is Painful Sometimes

Image source: A-Lonely-Gorilla

#31 The Article For An Assignment In Class Is Paid﻿

Image source: Accomplished_Bike149

#32 This Program Our Professor Wants Us To Use For Our Tests

The reviews all say it’s spyware and that it ruins computers. In the past, we’ve used Honorlock, but this professor just had to be different.

Image source: TexasMeatMan

#33 The Lines A Fellow Teacher Gave A 7-Year-Old Student To Write 20 Times As A Consequence

Image source: Illustrious-Laugh795

#34 When Teachers Give Diagrams Like This

Image source: gr33nh3at

#35 My Four-Year-Old Daughter’s Preschool Homework. “Match The Pictures” With No Other Context﻿

Image source: chuck1830

#36 This Sign Is On A High School Classroom Door

Image source: cmonfiend

#37 My French Teacher Gave Us New “French Names” About Two Weeks Ago And Takes Off Points From Your Exams And Daily Participation If You Don’t Refer To Yourself By Your French Name

Image source: dykejoon

#38 Teachers Who Write Feedback Like This

Image source: Exceon

#39 My Blind Child Came Home From School Today With This Homework

Image source: zixxty

#40 Kindergarten Homework Is Kicking My Butt. “In Front” Or “Behind”? I Got -2 Points For This

Image source: Fresh_Counter

#41 This Stressed My Son Out. Literally Impossible

Image source: IndependenceLumpy294

#42 My Kid’s Science Teacher Assigned An 82-Question Packet To Be Done Over Spring Break

Image source: gardenbikie821

#43 No Point In Studying For The Final

Image source: pizzadough_

#44 Teacher Not Happy With Marching Band Score And Award

Image source: DesertRat13

#45 I Didn’t Know People Actually Covered Clocks In Schools

Image source: JacobIsAFroggyBoi

#46 The Way My Math Teacher Numbers His Worksheets

Image source: adeel-a

#47 I Really Hate My Teacher

Image source: ShawnDSavage75

#48 My University Cancelled Class Today Due To The Weather (A Freezing Rainstorm Caused Thick Layers Of Ice All Over The Campus), But My Professor Still Wants Us To Go To Our Lab

Image source: Lada730

#49 All Of My School’s Printers Are Auto-Configured To Print Double-Sided. However, My Programming Teacher Requires Code To Be Printed Single-Sided

Image source: Smile_Space

#50 This Keyboard At My College. Teachers, Don’t Let Us Clean It

Image source: Benji0514

