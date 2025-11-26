101 Who Wore It Better?” Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud”

by

Who wore their pants better, Justin Bieber or a baby? Who looks better in black and white, Kim Kardashian or a killer whale? Can Kendall Jenner’s style really compete with a shredded car seat? We really can’t decide, so it looks like it’s over to you to tell us just who exactly wore it better. Check out the funny collection of pictures below to see what we mean. Compiled by Bored Panda, the list is full of hilariously bizarre fashion comparisons that you won’t be able to stop laughing about. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite!

#1 Highlighter Marker Or This Teacher?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: karapli

#2 This Woman Or Homer Simpson?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: amazon.com, amazon.com

#3 Heidi Klum Or A Car Wash Brush?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Vince Bucci

#4 Grandma Or The Carpet?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#5 Justin Bieber Or This Baby?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: FameFlynet

#6 Donald Trump Or This Ear Of Corn?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Charles

#7 Lil Wayne Or E.T.?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: amazon.com, Johnny Nunez

#8 Ivanka Trump Or This Burrito?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Ivanka Trump

#9 Lady Gaga Or This Patio Heater?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Neil Mockford

#10 Kim Kardashian Or Danny Devito As A Penguin?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Frazer Harrison, Stan Winston School Of Character Arts

#11 These Shopping Bags Or… Wait, What?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#12 This Woman Or This Hotel’s Corridor?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: wickensworth

#13 This Man Or Airport’s Floor?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: agrimisadventures

#14 Kim Kardashian Or This Onion Bag?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#15 Justin Timberlake Or These Ramen Noodles?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#16 Justin Bieber Or A Panini?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source:  AKM-GSI, wairyhang

#17 Nicki Minaj Or He-Man?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: amazon.com

#18 A Boy Or This Fire Hydrant?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Lil Wayne Or Gremlin With 3D Glasses?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#20 This Lady Or A Caterpillar?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#21 A High Fashion Model Or This Homeless Guy?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#22 This Model Or A Duster?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Agatha Ruiz De La Prada, Eurotech

#23 This Guy In A Bus Or Eric Cartman?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: amazon.com

#24 The Weeknd Guy Or This Cat-Man?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: ImABarRoomHero

#25 Mom And Daughter In Their Fancy Dresses Or This Cat?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Sadek Majed Couture

#26 Rihanna Or An Ice Tea Can?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: OWN, AriZona

#27 Beyonce Or This Strawberry Candy?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#28 Taraji P. Henson Or This Broken iPhone?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Reuters, thatsilvergirl.blogspot.lt

#29 This Guy Or A Tissue Box?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: ultraspotmockpop

#30 Melania Trump Or Beauxbatons College Girls?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: amazon.com, The Associated Press

#31 This Girl Or A Man In The Background?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: iBleeedorange

#32 This Woman Or An iPhone Case?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Jaja321

#33 Rihanna Or This Shower Sponge?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source:  Larry Busacca

#34 Nicky Minaj Or A Troll Doll?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#35 This Man Or Road Cones?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: SmoothHookah

#36 This Lady Or A Zebra?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#37 This Guy Or This Patty?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#38 This Lady Or Oogie Boogie From The Nightmare Before Christmas?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#39 Zayn Or This Ice Cream Cone?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#40 This Nail Polish Or The Gum?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: mobprincess

#41 Nicky Minaj Or Mrs. Potato Head?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: amazon.com, Balarama

#42 Kim Kardashian Or This Killer Whale?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Splash News And Picture Agency

#43 This Woman Or A Subway Seat?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: 1musicdude

#44 Garth Brooks Or This Guinea Pig?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Garth Brooks, NSFW_PORN_ONLY

#45 The Weeknd Or This Man And His Doggo?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Kevork Djansezian

#46 Miley Cyrus Or A Soda Can Holder?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source:  Michael Tran

#47 Beyonce Or George W. Bush?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#48 This Woman Or An Ice Cream?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#49 Nicki Minaj Or Cotton Candy?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#50 Kendall Jenner Or This Ripped Seat?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: ALLthebaconandprebirds

#51 This Guy Or Taco Bell’s Wall?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: skatermario3

#52 Rihanna Or Gossamer From Looney Tunes?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Splash News, looneytunesshow.wikia.com

#53 This Lady Or A Laundry Basket?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#54 Katty Perry Or Princess Carolyn From Bojack Horseman?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Steve Granitz, bojackfashion.tumblr.com

#55 This Man Or His Suitcase?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source:  zackiedude

#56 This Man Or A Volleyball?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#57 Matt Damon On The Martian Or BB8?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: amazon.com, amazon.com

#58 Donald Trump Or A Troll Doll?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#59 Rihanna Or Sideshow-Bob From The Simpsons?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Frederick M. Brown

#60 Willow Smith Or A Locked Wheel?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#61 This Lady Or Curly Fries?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#62 Nicki Minaj Or This Cat With Pomelo Helmet?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Bryan Bedder

#63 Angela Merkel And Dilma Rousseff Or Dumb And Dumber?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: AFP, amazon.com

#64 Kim Kardashian Or This Couch?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: REX, gobluegobluegoblue

#65 This Woman Or A Vitamin Drink?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#66 This Guy Or A Glue Stick?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Mrg06

#67 Miley Cyrus Or A Сhandelier?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: gettyimages

#68 Kylie Jenner Or This Net Bag?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Monomoy Horse & Dog

#69 ISIS Commander Abu Wahib Or Doner Kebab?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#70 Cara Delevingne Or Pope Francis?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#71 Kayne West Or Shrek?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: amazon.com

#72 Taylor Swift Or These Bus Seats?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#73 Blake Anderson Or Rocko From Rocko’s Modern Life?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: pokemeintheeye

#74 Kim Kardashian Or Mrs. Doubtfire?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: amazon.com

#75 Jennifer Lawrence Or Barney The Dinosaur?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#76 This Lady Or An Ice Cream?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#77 Lil Wayne Or Donnie From Wild Thornberrys?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Kevin Mazur , amazon.com

#78 Queen Elizabeth II Or Big Bird From Sesame Street?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Anwar Hussein

#79 Mischa Barton Or Oscar The Grouch?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Jason LaVeris

#80 This Lady Or A Card?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#81 Hillary Clinton Or A Potato Bag?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Andrew Burton

#82 This Lady Or A Smoked Ham?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#83 Sean Harris Or A Push-Up Popsicle?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#84 This Girl Or This Road Cone?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#85 Ed Sheeran Or Freddy Krueger?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#86 Michelle Obama Or This Toilet?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#87 Joe Namath Or This Tiny Monkey In A Coat?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Elsa , dzd_lisa

#88 This Guy Or An Onion?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: unknown

#89 Miley Cyrus Or This Laundry Basket?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Damian Fry

#90 Pharrell Or Homer Simpson?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: RyanSeacrest, amazon.com

#91 This American Football Player Or Goomba From The Super Mario Bros Movie?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Chappssss, amazon.com

#92 Beyonce Or The Undertaker?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#93 Michelle Obama Or A Windmill?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source:  Alex Wong , Paweł Luft

#94 Justin Timberlake Or This Dog With A Noodle-Hat?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Ron galella, ChewieTheChi

#95 Kylie Jenner Or These Curtains?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source:  Taylor Hill

#96 Queen Elizabeth II Or The Mask?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: amazon.com, FameFlyne

#97 Phone Case Or That Lady?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: imgur.com

#98 Demi Lovato Or A Cake?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: Jon Kopaloff, unknown

#99 My Girlfriend Or This Popsicle?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source:  teemdee

#100 Melania Trump Or Jerry Seinfeld?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

#101 Olivia Wilde Or Barbecue Sauce?

101 Who Wore It Better?&#8221; Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud&#8221;

Image source: George Pimentel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Times People Found Something So ‘Mildly Interesting’, They Just Had To Share It In This Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Check Out The Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Trailer
3 min read
May, 1, 2021
50 Halloween Costumes You Probably Wish You Thought Of Yourself (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Karen Tried to Steal My Parking Spot, So I Made Sure She Never Got Another One Again”
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
This Mural Was Painted Upside-Down To Reflect Off Of The Water
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Dramatic Twists Await on Days of Our Lives This Week
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2024