101 Who Wore It Better?” Pics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud”

Who wore their pants better, Justin Bieber or a baby? Who looks better in black and white, Kim Kardashian or a killer whale? Can Kendall Jenner’s style really compete with a shredded car seat? We really can’t decide, so it looks like it’s over to you to tell us just who exactly wore it better. Check out the funny collection of pictures below to see what we mean. Compiled by Bored Panda, the list is full of hilariously bizarre fashion comparisons that you won’t be able to stop laughing about. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite!
#1 Highlighter Marker Or This Teacher?
Image source: karapli
#2 This Woman Or Homer Simpson?
Image source: amazon.com, amazon.com
#3 Heidi Klum Or A Car Wash Brush?
Image source: Vince Bucci
#4 Grandma Or The Carpet?
#5 Justin Bieber Or This Baby?
Image source: FameFlynet
#6 Donald Trump Or This Ear Of Corn?
Image source: Charles
#7 Lil Wayne Or E.T.?
Image source: amazon.com, Johnny Nunez
#8 Ivanka Trump Or This Burrito?
Image source: Ivanka Trump
#9 Lady Gaga Or This Patio Heater?
Image source: Neil Mockford
#10 Kim Kardashian Or Danny Devito As A Penguin?
Image source: Frazer Harrison, Stan Winston School Of Character Arts
#11 These Shopping Bags Or… Wait, What?
#12 This Woman Or This Hotel’s Corridor?
Image source: wickensworth
#13 This Man Or Airport’s Floor?
Image source: agrimisadventures
#14 Kim Kardashian Or This Onion Bag?
#15 Justin Timberlake Or These Ramen Noodles?
#16 Justin Bieber Or A Panini?
Image source: AKM-GSI, wairyhang
#17 Nicki Minaj Or He-Man?
Image source: amazon.com
#18 A Boy Or This Fire Hydrant?
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Lil Wayne Or Gremlin With 3D Glasses?
#20 This Lady Or A Caterpillar?
#21 A High Fashion Model Or This Homeless Guy?
#22 This Model Or A Duster?
Image source: Agatha Ruiz De La Prada, Eurotech
#23 This Guy In A Bus Or Eric Cartman?
Image source: amazon.com
#24 The Weeknd Guy Or This Cat-Man?
Image source: ImABarRoomHero
#25 Mom And Daughter In Their Fancy Dresses Or This Cat?
Image source: Sadek Majed Couture
#26 Rihanna Or An Ice Tea Can?
#27 Beyonce Or This Strawberry Candy?
#28 Taraji P. Henson Or This Broken iPhone?
Image source: Reuters, thatsilvergirl.blogspot.lt
#29 This Guy Or A Tissue Box?
Image source: ultraspotmockpop
#30 Melania Trump Or Beauxbatons College Girls?
Image source: amazon.com, The Associated Press
#31 This Girl Or A Man In The Background?
Image source: iBleeedorange
#32 This Woman Or An iPhone Case?
Image source: Jaja321
#33 Rihanna Or This Shower Sponge?
Image source: Larry Busacca
#34 Nicky Minaj Or A Troll Doll?
#35 This Man Or Road Cones?
Image source: SmoothHookah
#36 This Lady Or A Zebra?
#37 This Guy Or This Patty?
#38 This Lady Or Oogie Boogie From The Nightmare Before Christmas?
#39 Zayn Or This Ice Cream Cone?
#40 This Nail Polish Or The Gum?
Image source: mobprincess
#41 Nicky Minaj Or Mrs. Potato Head?
Image source: amazon.com, Balarama
#42 Kim Kardashian Or This Killer Whale?
Image source: Splash News And Picture Agency
#43 This Woman Or A Subway Seat?
Image source: 1musicdude
#44 Garth Brooks Or This Guinea Pig?
Image source: Garth Brooks, NSFW_PORN_ONLY
#45 The Weeknd Or This Man And His Doggo?
Image source: Kevork Djansezian
#46 Miley Cyrus Or A Soda Can Holder?
Image source: Michael Tran
#47 Beyonce Or George W. Bush?
#48 This Woman Or An Ice Cream?
#49 Nicki Minaj Or Cotton Candy?
#50 Kendall Jenner Or This Ripped Seat?
Image source: ALLthebaconandprebirds
#51 This Guy Or Taco Bell’s Wall?
Image source: skatermario3
#52 Rihanna Or Gossamer From Looney Tunes?
Image source: Splash News, looneytunesshow.wikia.com
#53 This Lady Or A Laundry Basket?
#54 Katty Perry Or Princess Carolyn From Bojack Horseman?
Image source: Steve Granitz, bojackfashion.tumblr.com
#55 This Man Or His Suitcase?
Image source: zackiedude
#56 This Man Or A Volleyball?
#57 Matt Damon On The Martian Or BB8?
Image source: amazon.com, amazon.com
#58 Donald Trump Or A Troll Doll?
#59 Rihanna Or Sideshow-Bob From The Simpsons?
Image source: Frederick M. Brown
#60 Willow Smith Or A Locked Wheel?
#61 This Lady Or Curly Fries?
#62 Nicki Minaj Or This Cat With Pomelo Helmet?
Image source: Bryan Bedder
#63 Angela Merkel And Dilma Rousseff Or Dumb And Dumber?
Image source: AFP, amazon.com
#64 Kim Kardashian Or This Couch?
Image source: REX, gobluegobluegoblue
#65 This Woman Or A Vitamin Drink?
#66 This Guy Or A Glue Stick?
Image source: Mrg06
#67 Miley Cyrus Or A Сhandelier?
Image source: gettyimages
#68 Kylie Jenner Or This Net Bag?
Image source: Monomoy Horse & Dog
#69 ISIS Commander Abu Wahib Or Doner Kebab?
#70 Cara Delevingne Or Pope Francis?
#71 Kayne West Or Shrek?
Image source: amazon.com
#72 Taylor Swift Or These Bus Seats?
#73 Blake Anderson Or Rocko From Rocko’s Modern Life?
Image source: pokemeintheeye
#74 Kim Kardashian Or Mrs. Doubtfire?
Image source: amazon.com
#75 Jennifer Lawrence Or Barney The Dinosaur?
#76 This Lady Or An Ice Cream?
#77 Lil Wayne Or Donnie From Wild Thornberrys?
Image source: Kevin Mazur , amazon.com
#78 Queen Elizabeth II Or Big Bird From Sesame Street?
Image source: Anwar Hussein
#79 Mischa Barton Or Oscar The Grouch?
Image source: Jason LaVeris
#80 This Lady Or A Card?
#81 Hillary Clinton Or A Potato Bag?
Image source: Andrew Burton
#82 This Lady Or A Smoked Ham?
#83 Sean Harris Or A Push-Up Popsicle?
#84 This Girl Or This Road Cone?
#85 Ed Sheeran Or Freddy Krueger?
#86 Michelle Obama Or This Toilet?
#87 Joe Namath Or This Tiny Monkey In A Coat?
#88 This Guy Or An Onion?
Image source: unknown
#89 Miley Cyrus Or This Laundry Basket?
Image source: Damian Fry
#90 Pharrell Or Homer Simpson?
Image source: RyanSeacrest, amazon.com
#91 This American Football Player Or Goomba From The Super Mario Bros Movie?
Image source: Chappssss, amazon.com
#92 Beyonce Or The Undertaker?
#93 Michelle Obama Or A Windmill?
Image source: Alex Wong , Paweł Luft
#94 Justin Timberlake Or This Dog With A Noodle-Hat?
Image source: Ron galella, ChewieTheChi
#95 Kylie Jenner Or These Curtains?
Image source: Taylor Hill
#96 Queen Elizabeth II Or The Mask?
Image source: amazon.com, FameFlyne
#97 Phone Case Or That Lady?
Image source: imgur.com
#98 Demi Lovato Or A Cake?
Image source: Jon Kopaloff, unknown
#99 My Girlfriend Or This Popsicle?
Image source: teemdee
#100 Melania Trump Or Jerry Seinfeld?
#101 Olivia Wilde Or Barbecue Sauce?
Image source: George Pimentel
