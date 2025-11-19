50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

by

The internet has given us many gifts: endless cat memes, 2 a.m. shopping sprees, and the ability to argue with strangers about things no one really understands. But perhaps its greatest offering? A front-row seat to the most baffling moments of human logic ever shared. We’re talking about the kind of posts that make you stop mid-scroll and whisper, “There’s no way that just happened.”

Thanks to the wonderfully chaotic corner of Reddit called r/facepalm, we get to witness these digital gems in all their glory. Today, Pandas, we’ve rounded up some of the wildest examples of what happens when common sense takes the day off. Buckle up, your forehead might be sore from all the facepalming ahead.

#1 Shameful. Humiliating. Accurate

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#2 Fake Compounds

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: JoJoFromJerz

#3 Joining A Chess Club For Senior Players Is Advisable When You Are Nearly 80

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Positive_Owl_2024

#4 Leaving This Here

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: DoughDough2018

#5 Still Relevant

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: CuddlyWuddly0

#6 Difference Between Me And The One Percent Man

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: SalfordMe2023

#7 Healthcare Is An Absolute Right

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: emily-is-happy

#8 So True

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: waterisnotland

#9 Still A Trumper 🤦‍♀️

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: HoneyBadgerMama75

#10 Betrayal Always Comes From Your Friend

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: fellaraktar

#11 They Are Finding Out

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Matthewtravis08

#12 Burning Friendships

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Kiss-a-Cod

#13 Oh Yeah?

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: FriendliestMenace

#14 Trump Will Make America Great Again! Hahaha

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: cturnbull1968

#15 Ah Maga, The Group Of “Christian Values”

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: SarahIronside6

#16 Which Budget They Want To Cut?

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: emily-is-happy

#17 Brace Yourselves Another Non Investigation Incoming!

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#18 Don’t Trad On Me

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#19 Trying To Escape The Consequences

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: RoyalChris

#20 Other Countries!!

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: joeywreck

#21 Russia Could End The War Today By Leaving Ukraine

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Mike_Pence

#22 US Politicians Strike Again

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: TailungFu

#23 Yes, Family Values 🤣🤦

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Bakari_Sellers

#24 Trump’s FBI Poised To Focus Counterterror Strategy On “Things Like Blm And Antifa”

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: covie_93

#25 Destroying His Family’s Legacy

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Mr__O__

#26 Priorities…right Murica?

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: actatumonline

#27 Someone Finally Told This Guy

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: CloudTodd

#28 Wtf Are The Courts Doings?????

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: _crazyboyhere_

#29 Trump Has Stupidity Levels Not Like Any Other President

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: DontCh4ngeNAmme

#30 “We’re Going To Win So Much, You May Even Get Tired Of Winning”

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Osint613

#31 Today In Facepalm

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: ianbremmer

#32 Corporate Welfare For Him, Starvation For Poor Kids

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: GunnelsWarren

#33 Sorry, Old Folks. You’re Even More On Your Own

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: richincleve

#34 You Know It’s Bad When Other Countries Care More About You Than Your Own President…

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: N4TETHAGR8

#35 Big Donor Owes Billions In Taxes

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Redmannn-red-3248

#36 Why Doesn’t Everyone Do This?

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Calm-Marionberry5457

#37 School Board Fires Cafeteria Worker Who Collected Donations To Pay For Student Lunches

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Im_A_Fuckin_Liar

#38 Totally Normal Stuff Here

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: uDoucheChill

#39 Murica

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: nastywomanatlaw

#40 This A Typical Conservative Move

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Nice_Substance9123

#41 Here Is The Summary

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: BarronGreen89

#42 Real Quotes From Jd Vance

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: TailungFu

#43 This Sounds Like Something A Dictator Would Do

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: RoyalChris

#44 How Come This Is Never Mentioned Or Acknowledged????

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: emily-is-happy

#45 Oh Who Is Surprised Here?

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Nice_Substance9123

#46 Hypocrisy

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: 9lobaldude

#47 Elon Musk’s Baby Mama Has To Beg Him Publicly To Give Their Child Necessary Medical Care

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: 3headeddragn

#48 Dei To Them Just Means Black People

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Nice_Substance9123

#49 Look At The Difference Of Arguments And Understand Their Different Positions

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: Silent-Challenge5710

#50 Donald Trump Wasting Tax Payer Dollars By Taking Laps Around The Daytona 500 Race Track

50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

Image source: RoyalChris

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lady Left To Raise Baby Alone After Bestie Cheats With Her Ex, Years Later She Gets The Last Laugh
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
I Photograph Shelter Dogs Out Of Their Kennels To Help Potential Adopters Imagine Them In An Everyday Scenario (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Emma Slater
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2017
30 Brilliant Ways The Internet Roasted ‘Self-Made’ Millionaires
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
A Selection Of The Most Relatable Memes You’ll Find
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
#WhatTheFluff For Abandoned Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.