50 Facepalm Moments That Prove Common Sense Isn’t That Common (New Pics)

The internet has given us many gifts: endless cat memes, 2 a.m. shopping sprees, and the ability to argue with strangers about things no one really understands. But perhaps its greatest offering? A front-row seat to the most baffling moments of human logic ever shared. We’re talking about the kind of posts that make you stop mid-scroll and whisper, “There’s no way that just happened.”
Thanks to the wonderfully chaotic corner of Reddit called r/facepalm, we get to witness these digital gems in all their glory. Today, Pandas, we’ve rounded up some of the wildest examples of what happens when common sense takes the day off. Buckle up, your forehead might be sore from all the facepalming ahead.
#1 Shameful. Humiliating. Accurate
Image source: ExactlySorta
#2 Fake Compounds
Image source: JoJoFromJerz
#3 Joining A Chess Club For Senior Players Is Advisable When You Are Nearly 80
Image source: Positive_Owl_2024
#4 Leaving This Here
Image source: DoughDough2018
#5 Still Relevant
Image source: CuddlyWuddly0
#6 Difference Between Me And The One Percent Man
Image source: SalfordMe2023
#7 Healthcare Is An Absolute Right
Image source: emily-is-happy
#8 So True
Image source: waterisnotland
#9 Still A Trumper 🤦♀️
Image source: HoneyBadgerMama75
#10 Betrayal Always Comes From Your Friend
Image source: fellaraktar
#11 They Are Finding Out
Image source: Matthewtravis08
#12 Burning Friendships
Image source: Kiss-a-Cod
#13 Oh Yeah?
Image source: FriendliestMenace
#14 Trump Will Make America Great Again! Hahaha
Image source: cturnbull1968
#15 Ah Maga, The Group Of “Christian Values”
Image source: SarahIronside6
#16 Which Budget They Want To Cut?
Image source: emily-is-happy
#17 Brace Yourselves Another Non Investigation Incoming!
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#18 Don’t Trad On Me
Image source: ExactlySorta
#19 Trying To Escape The Consequences
Image source: RoyalChris
#20 Other Countries!!
Image source: joeywreck
#21 Russia Could End The War Today By Leaving Ukraine
Image source: Mike_Pence
#22 US Politicians Strike Again
Image source: TailungFu
#23 Yes, Family Values 🤣🤦
Image source: Bakari_Sellers
#24 Trump’s FBI Poised To Focus Counterterror Strategy On “Things Like Blm And Antifa”
Image source: covie_93
#25 Destroying His Family’s Legacy
Image source: Mr__O__
#26 Priorities…right Murica?
Image source: actatumonline
#27 Someone Finally Told This Guy
Image source: CloudTodd
#28 Wtf Are The Courts Doings?????
Image source: _crazyboyhere_
#29 Trump Has Stupidity Levels Not Like Any Other President
Image source: DontCh4ngeNAmme
#30 “We’re Going To Win So Much, You May Even Get Tired Of Winning”
Image source: Osint613
#31 Today In Facepalm
Image source: ianbremmer
#32 Corporate Welfare For Him, Starvation For Poor Kids
Image source: GunnelsWarren
#33 Sorry, Old Folks. You’re Even More On Your Own
Image source: richincleve
#34 You Know It’s Bad When Other Countries Care More About You Than Your Own President…
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#35 Big Donor Owes Billions In Taxes
Image source: Redmannn-red-3248
#36 Why Doesn’t Everyone Do This?
Image source: Calm-Marionberry5457
#37 School Board Fires Cafeteria Worker Who Collected Donations To Pay For Student Lunches
Image source: Im_A_Fuckin_Liar
#38 Totally Normal Stuff Here
Image source: uDoucheChill
#39 Murica
Image source: nastywomanatlaw
#40 This A Typical Conservative Move
Image source: Nice_Substance9123
#41 Here Is The Summary
Image source: BarronGreen89
#42 Real Quotes From Jd Vance
Image source: TailungFu
#43 This Sounds Like Something A Dictator Would Do
Image source: RoyalChris
#44 How Come This Is Never Mentioned Or Acknowledged????
Image source: emily-is-happy
#45 Oh Who Is Surprised Here?
Image source: Nice_Substance9123
#46 Hypocrisy
Image source: 9lobaldude
#47 Elon Musk’s Baby Mama Has To Beg Him Publicly To Give Their Child Necessary Medical Care
Image source: 3headeddragn
#48 Dei To Them Just Means Black People
Image source: Nice_Substance9123
#49 Look At The Difference Of Arguments And Understand Their Different Positions
Image source: Silent-Challenge5710
#50 Donald Trump Wasting Tax Payer Dollars By Taking Laps Around The Daytona 500 Race Track
Image source: RoyalChris
Follow Us