How I Began To Move Forward In Creativity (6 Pics)

by

Given that I live in Ukraine, it is here that I conduct my artistic search, and observe my feelings and how they change. This year seemed too difficult and unpredictable for me as an artist.

I study dialogue with space, it can be a landscape or a travel story, it can be people or figures from historical events. Inspiration can come unexpectedly and I’m a little confused when it does. At such a moment, I do not have a ready-made sample of the picture in my mind, only the physical manifestation of what I will draw is in front of my eyes. Sometimes at the end, when the picture is almost painted, it seems to me that the whole painting took place in another world.

In my artistic pursuits, I use the line as a tool for transmitting the information. These lines are sometimes too rhythmic, and looking at them in the viewer’s imagination, the life of the picture continues. A very strange effect that I observed.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
