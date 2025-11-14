2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I’ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change

Finally, two years later, I finished the “blue planet” art installation. Generally, I’m fond of making animal sculptures, but this time I added woman sculpture as well. I hammered and welded more than 20,000 metal pieces. In this installation, I create dynamic figures and give attention to the environmental destruction, how human beings destroy the world, so I placed a human hand at the bottom of the arranged piece to signify it is the root cause. As for those beasts, they represent a chaotic force, the power of destruction. A lurking vulture waits nearby, hoping to eat the other animals after they die. The woman holds her hand on a blue planet as if to save everything; she symbolizes hope and grace that’s needed to save us from this peril. I hope you’ll appreciate my long and hard work. You can find more of my projects and artworks on the links below, as well as some featured articles on Bored Panda like this one or this.

More info: behance.net | Instagram

The beast of Chaos

2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change

The welding process

2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change
2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change
2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change
2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change
2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change
2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change
2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change

Swallows, a vulture, a penguin, and a hand of a person

2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change

A penguin and a hand

2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change

The vulture

2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change
2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change

Beauty and the beast

2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change

Hindsight

2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change

The ensemble

2 Years And 20,000 Welded Steel Pieces Later, I&#8217;ve Completed My Project Which Symbolizes The Threat Of Climate Change

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
