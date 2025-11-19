25 Hilarious Valentine’s Gifts For People With “Humor” As Their Love Language

Love is in the air – along with questionable puns and probably a few farts (thankfully neutralized by strategic patches). We’ve gathered 25 Valentine’s gifts for couples who express their affection through belly laughs and borderline inappropriate jokes. From plushies that definitely wouldn’t make it past HR to date night games that turn romantic evenings into comedy shows, each item celebrates relationships where humor runs deeper than romance. Because nothing says “you’re my person” quite like gifting your partner pills that make everything taste like candy, or a bouquet made entirely of beef jerky.
When your idea of relationship goals includes crying-laughing together over toilet games and exchanging cards that make terrible puns look like high art, this collection hits different. Picture exchanging slime that’s intentionally named to make you snort-laugh, or wearing socks designed to hold hands while you’re apart (because somehow that’s both adorable and ridiculous). These gifts cater to couples who believe that keeping the spark alive means occasionally setting dignity aside in favor of pure, unhinged joy. Whether you’re coloring in hilariously inappropriate scenes together or playing games that turn date night into an episode of your personal comedy special, each item proves that shared laughter might just be the best aphrodisiac.
#1 Meet The Nsfw Cuddle Buddy That’s Equal Parts Adorable And Outrageous – This Cute But Naughty Plushy Is The Ultimate Guilty Pleasure Gift For The Friend Who Dares To Be A Little Cheeky!
Review: “I bought this for a friend and she loves it. It’s a small stuffed toy and it’s very soft. It’s very cute.” – Tarrah Livengood
Image source: amazon.com, AKtwig
#2 Roll The Dice On Boring Dates With These Date Night Decider Dice – A Fun And Flirtatious Way To Mix Things Up And Add Some Excitement To Your Love Life!
Review: “Comes packaged very nice. Heavy dice, looks very nice! Fun to use!” – CFloyd
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Give The Gift Of Sass This Valentine’s Day With This Paper Tantrum Notepad , Because What’s More Romantic Than A Partner Who Can Laugh At Your Dramatic Outbursts?
Review: “This was a gift to my gf. I’ve uploaded a picture of the first one she used haha” – Introspective Panda
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Elevate Your Valentine’s Tease Level With A Pack Of Subtle Butt Gas Neutralizers — Because Love Means Never Having To Say, ‘Excuse Me’
Review: “I absolutely love this product. It might have actually saved my marriage. And now I can get good nights rest.” – Coll
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Cultivate The Perfect Partner (No Arguing Or Dirty Socks Required) With This Grow Your Own Boyfriend Toy – Just Add Water And Watch Your Dream Dude Sprout Into Existence!
Review: “I’m quoting the person who received the gift: ” At least 50% more entertaining than all my Tinder’s previous dates. Thanks! ” She also has decided to plant it so she cans watch it grows” – Chloé Mar
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Transform Your Taste-Testing Date Night With A Gift That’s Sure To Have You Both Smitten And Smacking Your Lips In Sweet Disbelief
Review: “Hear me out! If you are looking for way to spice🌶️ up the bedroom Sugar💦™️ is a must❗️ The product elevated my taste for intimacy in the bedroom. My man and I are impressed with this product. Make sure you do NOT chew the tablets you must let them dissolve on your tounge. The tablet taste last for around a hour depending on your activities. I was highly impressed with this product and I will be purchasing it again.😈🌶️💦” – Aleece Christensen
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Drop Some Knowledge (And Maybe Some Awkwardness) In The Loo With This Toilet Tag Game Booklet – Guaranteed To Make Your Partner LOL, Or Make A Quick Exit
Review: “My husband and I had a great time playing this game! We have been together 11 yrs and it was a great way to get to know each other even better and have some fun and laughs in the process!” – Christopher Brickner
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Color Outside The Lines Of Sanity With This People Of Walmart Coloring Book – A Hilariously Irreverent Way To Celebrate The, Ahem, “Unique” Individuals Who Make Shopping An Adventure!
Review: “Receiver loved it. Laughed for nearly an hour looking through it.” – Riley Kinser
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Spice Up Your Dinner Table With These Piggy Salt And Pepper Shakers – A Naughty Little Duo That’s Sure To Bring A Blush To Your Cheeks And A Giggle To Your Mealtime!
Review: “These are awesome and fast shipping items are great quality and a great appearance,” – Michael Lawrence
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Beef Up Your Valentine’s Day Gift Game With This Jerky Bouquet , Because Nothing Says “I Love You” Like A Bouquet Of Dried, Savory Meat
Review: “What a fun man gift for Valentine’s Day! We are Keto so this was perfect for him. The packaging was adorable and the meat is so tasty. Highly recommend!” – Karin
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Take A Bite Out Of Boring Beer Holders With This Shark Cozy – A Jaws-Dropping Way To Keep Your Drink Cold And Your Sense Of Humor Sharp!
Review: “So I got this more as a gag gift for my boyfriend but turns out he really liked it.” – jenna
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Get A Whiff Of Weird With This Dill Scented Slime – A Delightfully Bizarre Sensory Experience That Will Leave You Wondering Why, But Also Kind Of Loving It!
Review: “Couldn’t resist this product! My boyfriend loves pickles so when I came across this, I couldn’t resist. He about died laughing when he saw it. Plus, bonus, it does its job perfectly. Perfect for stress relief and anxiety.” – Susan K
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Heat Up Your Love Life With This Talk Flirt Dare Couples Game – A Sassy, Saucy, And Downright Scandalous Way To Spice Up Date Night And Get Those Sparks Flying!
Review: “After over 15 years together, we wanted to rekindle our connection and unplug. This card game has been a fantastic way to do just that. It’s easy to learn and the questions have sparked fun and meaningful conversations.” – Nicole B
Image source: amazon.com, LWhite
#14 Make Your Sweetheart LOL (And Possibly Roll Their Eyes) With This Funny Valentine’s Day Card – A Snarky, Sarcastic, And Totally-Not-Sappy Way To Say “I Love You, I Guess”
Review: “This was a gift. Worked out well. Thank You!” – Christopher Hubbard
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Devour The Competition For Most Adorable Partner With This Shark Onesie – Guaranteed To Make You The Jaws-Dropping Cutest Couple In Town!
Review: “I ordered the XL. I sized up after reading the reviews and I’m glad I did. It is warm, but roomy. It’s not snug, like pajamas. The mouth hangs open, so I can easily move my arms, or remove the head if needed. The first night I had it, I slept it in. Perfect! I woke up, on my side, with my legs curled under me and my feet out of the flippers. It was like sleeping in a sleeping bag. The blanket is heavy enough to make me feel warm, but not so heavy that I get uncomfortably hot. I also don’t feel claustrophobic in it. I’m 5’4″, and built thick. I recommend sizing up if you want it roomy.” – Kanoe Namahoe
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Clean Up Your Act (And Your Significant Other’s) With This Weener Kleener Soap – The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For The Lover Who’s A Little Rough Around The Edges
Review: “I originally bought this as a gift for a friend, but also, later, bought one for myself. It’s great for a quick laugh, sure, but……actually trying to use the product is the real punchline. You have to effectively have-your-way with this product in order to use it properly. Be prepared for an awkward moment of slow realization that you look like a total perv if you use your hips to achieve the cleaning motion with this soap, instead of your hand. Also, a bit of “swelling” may occur while using this product. When that happens, you may very well have to break the soap in order to remove it from your person, as it will become locked in place. Other than that, I think it’s great!” – His Royal Dudeness
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Spice Up Your Love Life (And Your Cooking Skills) With This 50 Shades Of Chicken Cookbook – A Sizzling Hot Collection Of Recipes That Will Leave You And Your Partner Clucking With Delight!
Review: “Everyone got a big kick out of reading through this. Who thought reading a cookbook could be fun?! Haha. Awesome book honestly but the recipes were a bit fancier than I would normally cook. Gave to a friend that cooks more and LOVES it” – Samantha Y
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Cuddle Up With The Ultimate Partner In Crime – The Original Girlfriend Pillow Is The Gift That Says “I Love You, But Also I Love My Arm Not Falling Asleep”
Review: “Got it for my boyfriend who is deployed in Afghanistan as a civilian and he loved it. I also sprayed it with my perfume so he can cuddle with it.” – Crosal
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Unleash Your Frustrations And Take A Whack At Stress With The “Smack A Sack” Stress Relief Sack – Because Sometimes, You Just Need To Let It All Hang Out (And Take A Few Swings)
Review: “Not only is this hysterical, it’s good quality! You can really hit it around and get your frustration out.” – Victoria Ganz
Image source: amazon.com, Nettie
#20 Hold Hands (Kind Of) With Your Sweetheart, Even When You’re Apart, With This Magnetic Hand Holding Socks – A Ridiculously Cute And Quirky Way To Show Your Love
Review: “Santa got these for me and my husband, and we absolutely love them!!! Our socks love each other just as much as we do! Not only are they the cutest thing ever but they are very very comfortable and have the band around the arch, sometimes when you buy novelty socks the toe section is uncomfortable but these are great!” – megan
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Deliver A Saucy Surprise To Your Sweetheart With This Pizza Box Of Socks – A Cheesy Gift That’s Sure To Bring A Smile (And Some Cozy Toes) To Their Face!
Review: “The BEST present I could have found for my pizza lover love. He went bonkers, he wouldn’t leave the box! The socks are super cute but he refuses to wear them because just the way they came looks way too cool. Not only that, but I received personalized emails from the creators, which only added to the sweetness of this present. Thank you.” – Ava
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Give The Gift Of Fowl Play With This Custom Funny Underwear , Featuring A Proud Rooster And A Very Clear Message About Who’s Boss – Faith, Apparently!
Review: “This product is made with great material, looks great, fits true to size, and is comfortable. Very fun! Perfect price.” – Tammy Cunningham
Image source: amazon.com, Faith
#23 Quack Up Your Loved One’s Day With This Crocheted Duck With A Positive Message – A Soft, Cuddly, And Totally Adorable Reminder That They’re A-Okay, Just As They Are!
Review: “This was for a gift to my BFF!! It was so cute and she loved it!! It sitting on her desk at work. We love the color and the size was just right for her desk. It wasn’t expensive at all. I love that it was crocheted and it was so soft. Sometimes you need some humor in your day!!” – Kimberly Sears
Image source: amazon.com, Kimberly Sears
#24 Pucker Up With A Taste Of Citrusy Goodness With This Pack Of Mountain Dew Flavored Lip Balms – Because Who Needs A Romantic Kiss When You Can Have A Lip-Smacking Dose Of Gaming Fuel Instead?
Review: “Good value it lasts and smells like the soda. Good variety and good value.” – Levi
Image source: amazon.com, Sandra Alvarado
#25 Squeeze Out Your Stress And Squish In Some Love With These Heart Shaped Stress Balls – The Perfect Way To Vent Your Frustrations And Still Feel The Love!
Review: “We used these in a college student box packing party. They are lively and fun with their faces and students loved them!” – Sarah DeVries-Allen
Image source: amazon.com
