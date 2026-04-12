Brooklyn Decker: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Brooklyn Decker
April 12, 1987
Kettering, Ohio, US
39 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Brooklyn Decker?
Brooklyn Danielle Decker is an American model and actress recognized for her radiant charm. Her versatile career spans high fashion runways and notable film roles.
She first captivated audiences with her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, gracing its coveted 2010 cover. This breakthrough moment launched her into international supermodel status.
Early Life and Education
Born in Kettering, Ohio, Brooklyn Decker was raised in a supportive family by her nurse mother, Tessa, and pacemaker salesman father, Stephen. The family later moved to Matthews, North Carolina.
Decker attended David W. Butler High School, where she excelled as a cheerleader and was elected senior class president. She was discovered in a Charlotte shopping mall as a teenager, beginning her modeling career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Brooklyn Decker’s public life, with her most significant relationship being with tennis star Andy Roddick. They began dating in 2007 and became engaged the following year.
Decker married Roddick on April 17, 2009. The couple shares two children, a son named Hank Roddick and a daughter named Stevie Roddick.
Career Highlights
Brooklyn Decker’s career soared through modeling, notably her numerous appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She landed the prestigious 2010 cover, a global achievement that cemented her supermodel status.
Transitioning to acting, Decker secured prominent roles in films like Just Go with It and Battleship, expanding her audience reach. Her recurring role as Mallory Hanson in the popular Netflix series Grace and Frankie further showcased her comedic talent.
Signature Quote
“The Sports Illustrated cover was the last thing I shot. I told my agent, ‘I don’t want to be a model anymore. I really want to do movies.’”
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