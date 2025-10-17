Elderly Lady Allegedly Plans To Steal Neighbor’s Doggo For Her Friend’s Daughter, Owner In Shock

Sometimes the joy of owning something wonderful, or having a great pet, for instance, is overshadowed by the fear of losing what we cherish so much. Our precious treasure, after all. If you recall, Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” hid deep beneath the mountains to protect his precious ring – but it still didn’t help him.
The story we present to you today, told by the user u/Joy_Rad, may exaggerate the probable overreaction of a devoted dog lover. Yes, the author is afraid that her puppy could be stolen by a neighbor, and she has quite good reasons for her anxiety. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Sometimes we’re just afraid that something bad could happen to our pets or belongings – and this anxiety often has proven reasons
The author of the post recently adopted a 7-month-old puppy called “Doggo,” and he’s definitely the family favorite now
Image credits: Joy_Rad
The dog is black and white with bright blue eyes, incredibly nice, kind and lively
Image credits: Joy_Rad
The author’s neighbor, an elderly lady, seemed to enjoy the puppy as well and used to give him treats
Image credits: Joy_Rad
One day, the author overheard the neighbor talking to another lady and allegedly exposing her plan to steal Doggo
Image credits: Joy_Rad
The owners turned to the police, and they recommended that they install cameras and talk to the neighbor, but the author decided to express these concerns online anyway
The original poster (OP) and their partner recently adopted a 7-month-old puppy they call “Doggo.” This wonderful animal is a cross between a Boston terrier and an Australian cattle dog, black and white with bright blue eyes. Doggo is very kind and playful, and quickly became a family favorite. However, as it turns out, it’s not only the family that loved him…
The author’s neighbor, “Anne,” an elderly woman who also has an old dog, “Ace,” often called Doggo over and gave him various treats. The author and their partner repeatedly asked her not to do this, as it caused stomach problems for the puppy, but, as is often the case, she didn’t listen to them.
And then, one day, the original poster overheard Anne talking to another woman – definitely about Doggo. According to Anne, the puppy would be “perfect for Heather!” Both in size and temper. They talked a lot more, but the author was literally stunned. Apparently, Doggo was about to be stolen right from the yard!
The partners contacted the police, where they were told that the overheard conversation was not grounds for any legal action. They were advised to install cameras and simply talk to the neighbor. They did so, but Anne simply said that Heather was her friend’s daughter and that the girl loved dogs and nothing more. Perhaps she was simply trying to lull them into a false sense of security…
Well, now both owners keep a close eye on Doggo whenever he goes outside, only walk him on a leash, and have completely lost all trust in the neighbor. She apparently no longer gives Doggo treats, but the author is still concerned and decided to take this online to vent about it.
In any case, the original poster’s concerns are quite well-founded. Statistics cited by the World Animal Foundation indicate that last year in the US alone, almost 2 million domestic animals fell victim to pet theft. Moreover, 7 out of 10 stolen animals were dogs. Finding and returning a stolen pet is also quite difficult.
According to a survey by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), only 6% of dogs are actually retrieved by their owners from animal shelters. Moreover, as Dogster says, the number of dognapping cases has increased by 140% over the past four years. These are grim statistics, so the author and her partner are right to be concerned about Doggo.
Among proven ways to prevent dog theft, experts cite microchipping, GPS collars, and less technologically advanced but no less effective methods, such as always walking dogs on a leash and never letting them outside alone. Installing cameras can also improve monitoring. Well, and a preventative conversation with the neighbor wouldn’t hurt either.
People in the comments also shared the author’s concerns. It turns out they’ve also had some unfortunate experiences with dognapping, so according to the responders, all means are good, from advanced technology to simple vigilance. By the way, do you, our dear readers, also agree that the neighbor was planning to steal the puppy? Please feel free to drop your comments below.
Most commenters agreed that the author’s concerns could be reasonable and urged them to double up their safety measures
