Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

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Doctors say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Nevertheless, few people actually eat breakfast before they leave for work in the morning. Research shows that 93% of adults think that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, yet only 44% actually eat it.

When this husband asked his wife to make him and a few of his colleagues breakfast a few times a week, she gladly agreed. But that nice gesture soon turned into labor for her, as a few days a week turned into every day, and she was unable to take enough time to study. So, she confronted him, but didn’t expect him to react the way he did.

A husband turned his home into a daily breakfast spot for his coworkers where his wife was an unpaid chef

Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

Image credits: lookstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

Tired of this situation, she wanted to confront him, but first asked for advice online

Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

Image credits: Monika Grabkowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

Image credits: Camandona / freepik (not the actual photo)

Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

Image credits: throwawaybrek

“I am happy to help him maintain his reputation at the office, but I agree that this has gotten way out of control,” the wife wrote in the comments

Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

The commenters sided with the wife: “He is expecting too much”

Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

When she confronted her husband, his reaction gave off some serious red flags

Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

Image credits: hryshchyshen / freepik (not the actual photo)

Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

Image credits: Ambreen / freepik (not the actual photo)

Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

Image credits: throwawaybrek

According to the wife, “everything was pretty much perfect until this moment”

Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

“I’d be so disappointed in the person I married for acting like this,” the commenters reacted

Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues
Husband Blows Up At Wife When She Confronts Him About Having To Cook Breakfast For His Colleagues

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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