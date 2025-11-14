Artist Folds Amazing 3D Animals Out Of Strips Of Paper (19 Pics)

Origami is an ancient art of paper folding associated with Japanese culture. As it takes a lot of patience and hard work to master this form of art, origami sculptures always fascinate by how simple paper can be transformed into works of art. Washington-based artist Faith Chung creates amazing origami sculptures inspired by various animals and it’s hard to believe that they are made only from paper!
The artist, also known as floblarinet on her Instagram account, discovered 3D origami some time ago. However, only recently, during the coronavirus outbreak, has she had the time to spend more time making them. She uses various techniques and strips of paper to give shapes to various animals and fictional creatures. Her work reproduces these creatures perfectly and enchants with its wealth of details.
“I don’t remember when I first discovered 3D origami, but I thought that it was amazing that you could make practically anything out of a singular paper unit that is mass-produced if you had the patience. I first started making 3D origami as gifts for my friends, following 3D origami tutorials on YouTube, and customizing them for the person I intended to give it to. It is only just recently that I’ve been spending more time making them, which gave me the opportunity to try new things and learn new techniques. I get most of my inspiration by looking at other people’s works, taking parts that I like, and combining it into something I think looks good. Of course, I am still discovering and learning new things about 3D origami to this day,” says the artist to Bored Panda.
Eagle
Dragon
Cockatoo
Owl
Budgies
Pink Yoshi
Beagle
Dutch Rabbit
Dog modeled after artist’s dog Mochi
Shiba Inu
