Hey Pandas, Post Something You’re Proud Of (Closed)

by

Post a picture of something you are proud of

#1 This Drawing I Did

#2 My Little Weirdo Cinder. When I Found Her, Neither One Of Us Was Doing Well. Over A Year Later I Have A Handle On My Depression And She’s Healthy And Happy

#3 Bored During Psychology Lecture So Turned My Notes On The Human Brain To Something Enjoyable

#4 A Costume I Made

#5 I’m So Proud Of My Boy, Ted. Number 1 Handsome Man!

#6 My Medals! Left I Got At One Of The Competitions Last Year Because My Section Was Extra Awesome, Middle My School Gave Me For Half Of My Grades Being As And Bs Last Year And The Right One I Got When I Won My Schools Geography Bee (First Place!) I Was Supposed To Advance To The Town Wide One, But Covid Happened :/

#7 My Crazy Little Family And My Stepdaughter’s Photoshop Skills

#8 My Husband. For His Perseverance & Postive Outlook After Being Delt More Heartache/Heartbreak & Hurdles Than Most Will Experience In A Single Lifetime

#9 This Antique Sewing Chair I Refinished (First Piece Ever)

#10 A Lap Quilt I Cross Stitched And Am In The Process Of Hand Quilting

#11 This Character I Made

#12 Watercolor Factually Worked For Me For Once And I’m Rlly Proud Of This One ✨

#13 These Piranha Cat Toys I Made

#14 My Somewhat Successful Attempt At Infrared Photography

#15 This Guy

#16 My Favorite Animation :)

#17 My Work In Process Chainsaw Man Cosplay For Halloween

#18 I Worked Really Hard On This Piece!! (Oil Pastels On Canvas)

#19 Im Proud Of My Son Taking Constructive Criticism In His Art. Using That To Become A Great Artist

Image source: source

#20 Our Front Door That My Husband & I Painted

#21 This Is Another Sketch From My Son. I Am Proud Of His Art Work. This Is His 2nd Sketch Using Pastels

Image source: source

#22 Marie Antoinette Oil Painting

#23 Digital Art I Did Last Year. Does This Count?

#24 I Graduated June Of This Year

#25 So I Got The Chainsaw Man Cosplay Done

#26 I’m Proud Of This Painting, I Love The Princess Bride And This Took Me A Long Time

#27 This Drawing I Did Recently

#28 Tank Girl Shadow Box

#29 Just Some Drawings I Made In School :)

#30 My Irish Wool Crochet Jacket With Carved Ox Horn Hook For Closure

#31 I’ve Been Drawing This For Years. Then I Decided To Put It On A Shirt. I’ve Expanded My Drawings Since. I’m Working On A Project To Give My Best At What I Draw. It Has Helped With My Depression And Anxiety. I Can Focus Better When I Draw And Less Side Tracked

#32 My Halloween Costume This Year

#33 An Alternative Poster I Did For A Book Called “Right Ho, Jeeves!” By P.g Wodehouse

#34 This Drawing Of Hunter From The Owl House That I Did Some Time Ago

#35 I’m Proud Of The Shelves I Built To Display My Wife’s Ca

#36 I Made This A Few Months Ago

#37 Our Son Started Off His Art Work With Acrylic Paintings Since He Was In 6th Grade. Patience And Practing And Believing In Him He Became A Great Painter. He Enjoys Tips From Bob Ross. This Is One Of May Paintings He Has Done. He Bought This Unicorn With His Own Money To Paint For His Little Sisters 6th Birthday.

Image source: source

#38 This Ink Painting I Made In Art Class :)

#39 Just Some Drawings I Made In School :)

#40 I Made These Billie Eilish Inspired Pieces

#41 2nd Place In Team And 2nd Place Individual For My First Time At The National Championships

#42 This Is The Other Side To The Unicorn That 15 Yr Old Son Painted For Sisters 6th Birthday. His Painting Interests Are Landscapes

#43 I Designed And Made These Stained Glass Windows In My House

#44 I Killed Everyone Muahaha

