“Chicken Daddies” Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

We have all seen thousands of different calendars that feature good-looking men or women for each month with various themes and creative decisions. But I bet you haven’t seen a calendar feature grown men wearing dresses and posing with chickens! Now that is a calendar I want in my office.
The creator of Chicken Daddies, Danielle, told Bored Panda about how it all started: “I have been a professional photographer for nearly 10 years. The idea for Chicken Daddies came about when my partner, Tim, agreed to pose for a silly photoshoot because we saw an internet challenge going around called “The Target Dress Challenge” earlier this year in January. It was women wearing a dress from Target that looked like a prairie dress and posing on the farm with their animals, etc. I thought it would be fun to have a man do it and Tim has no shame and thought it sounded fun. So we did a photoshoot in the backyard with our chickens.”
When Danielle shared the results on social media, people loved it and wrote hundreds of comments, many of which were asking to see a calendar with this idea: “I decided to take it a step further and looked for 12 other men to wear different farm dresses, different, chickens and different settings. I had so much fun with that, I decided to turn it into a series of calendars and also began working on a Daisy Dukes Edition and a Chicken Mommas Edition.”
More info: Etsy | Instagram | chickendaddies.com
