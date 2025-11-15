“Chicken Daddies” Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

by

We have all seen thousands of different calendars that feature good-looking men or women for each month with various themes and creative decisions. But I bet you haven’t seen a calendar feature grown men wearing dresses and posing with chickens! Now that is a calendar I want in my office.

The creator of Chicken Daddies, Danielle, told Bored Panda about how it all started: “I have been a professional photographer for nearly 10 years. The idea for Chicken Daddies came about when my partner, Tim, agreed to pose for a silly photoshoot because we saw an internet challenge going around called “The Target Dress Challenge” earlier this year in January. It was women wearing a dress from Target that looked like a prairie dress and posing on the farm with their animals, etc. I thought it would be fun to have a man do it and Tim has no shame and thought it sounded fun. So we did a photoshoot in the backyard with our chickens.”

When Danielle shared the results on social media, people loved it and wrote hundreds of comments, many of which were asking to see a calendar with this idea: “I decided to take it a step further and looked for 12 other men to wear different farm dresses, different, chickens and different settings. I had so much fun with that, I decided to turn it into a series of calendars and also began working on a Daisy Dukes Edition and a Chicken Mommas Edition.”

More info: Etsy | Instagram | chickendaddies.com

#1

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#2

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#3

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#4

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#5

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#6

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#7

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#8

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#9

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#10

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#11

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#12

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#13

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#14

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#15

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#16

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#17

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#18

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#19

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#20

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#21

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#22

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#23

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#24

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#25

&#8220;Chicken Daddies&#8221; Calendar Features Men Posing With Chickens And Here Are 25 Of Their Best Shots

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Illustrate My Quirky Thoughts (4 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Drew A Picture Book About Wall (War) And Please (Peace)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Forgotten” Son Finally Snaps Over His Parents’ Blatant Favoritism For His Bro, They’re Stunned
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
Deforestation Faces: I Show That We Kill Animals When We Destroy Forests
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Moment This Owner Realized His Cat Is A Disney Princess
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“AITA For Telling My In-Laws To Get A Job?”
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.