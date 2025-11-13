Artists Pay Tribute To Hello Kitty

Artists have re-interpreted the iconic image of Hello Kitty and her friends in their own aesthetic through a wide variety of mediums.

The works examine the world of Hello Kitty and her influence on popular culture.

#1 “Rocokitty” (Oil On Panel) By Kukula

#2 “767778” By Andrew Brandou

#3 “Kitty Boy” (Oil On Canvas) By Mayuka Yamamoto

#4 “Hello Kitty Skull” (Synthetic Enamel On Wood) By Okuda San Miguel

#5 Untitled (Acrylic On Maple Panel) By Olivia De Berardinis

