Artists Pay Tribute To Hello Kitty

Artists have re-interpreted the iconic image of Hello Kitty and her friends in their own aesthetic through a wide variety of mediums.
The works examine the world of Hello Kitty and her influence on popular culture.
#1 “Rocokitty” (Oil On Panel) By Kukula
#2 “767778” By Andrew Brandou
#3 “Kitty Boy” (Oil On Canvas) By Mayuka Yamamoto
#4 “Hello Kitty Skull” (Synthetic Enamel On Wood) By Okuda San Miguel
#5 Untitled (Acrylic On Maple Panel) By Olivia De Berardinis
