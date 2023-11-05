Should I Watch Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Before Anime Release?

If you’re wondering whether to watch Scott Pilgrim vs the World before the anime arrives on Netflix, the short answer is, yes you should. The long answer is, no you don’t have to because Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime adaptation is not a prequel or sequel to Scott Pilgrim vs the World. However, the director Edgar Wright and the Netflix show creator, BenDavid Grabinski, in particular, have spilled a few beans on the upcoming anime, all set to release on the U.S. Netflix on November 17, 2023.
While the streaming platform had earlier this year removed Scott Pilgrim vs the World from Netflix, they’ve just added the film back. What’s more, the live-action TV adaptation and anime, both have the same cast. That’s right, Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza, — they’re all back!
Should I Watch ‘Scott Pilgrim vs the World’ Before Anime ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Releases?
Watching Scott Pilgrim vs the World before the anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will enhance your experience as it’s basically coming from the same creators and even the same lead actors. While it’s not necessary, as the anime isn’t a direct sequel or prequel, watching the film will give you a sense of the characters, style, and humor. You will also be able to appreciate the continuity and any nuances or references. The film is back on Netflix, so it’s easy to catch up before the anime releases on November 17, 2023.
Who Is Cast in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Anime?
The cast of the anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, as we mentioned above, is a treat for the franchise’s existing fans. They’re bringing back the entire ensemble from the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs the World. Michael Cera is back as Scott Pilgrim, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead reprising her role as Ramona Flowers.
Other returning stars include Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, and many more. The cast also includes Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong. This puts the anime adaptation down for a nostalgic ride.
What Does BenDavid Grabinski and the Other Producers Have to Say About the Upcoming Scott Pilgrim Anime Adaptation?
BenDavid Grabinski and Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creators of the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime for Netflix, have shared insights about the adaptation. Grabinski mentioned that the anime won’t strictly follow the original story, as redoing the same thing would feel like a “waste of time.” Wright, the director of the original film and an executive producer for the anime, expressed his excitement about reuniting the cast for this new project. He mentioned that assembling the cast for Scott Pilgrim vs The World was one of the proudest moments of his career, and he’s thrilled to bring them back together for the anime.
So What is the Plot of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Then?
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off promises a fresh take on the beloved franchise. While details about the plot are limited, we know that it will continue to follow Scott Pilgrim as he navigates love and battles his girlfriend Ramona Flowers’ seven evil exes. However, the creators have hinted that this anime series won’t be a direct adaptation of the original graphic novels or the 2010 film.
Instead, it’s expected to explore new plotlines and perhaps delve deeper into the characters’ stories. The official logline suggests that Scott will face further complications in his quest for love and it will be an unexpected journey However, the same comic-like scenes will be there in the anime adaptation and it will certainly feel closer to the original comics.
Is the Scott Pilgrim Anime Similar to the Games?
The upcoming Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime is expected to draw inspiration from O’Malley’s graphic novels and that’s almost what the video games did. While specific details about the anime’s alignment with the games haven’t been explicitly brought up by the show creators, game fans can anticipate some similarities in style and storytelling. Both the games and the anime share a common source material, so there may be familiar elements and themes. Since both the mediums are animated, there is that similarity as well. However, the anime is set to explore new directions in the plot, so it might offer a different experience compared to the games. Nonetheless, all the intricacies of the Scott Pilgrim universe will be retained.