13 Celebrities Who Hated The Met Gala And Didn’t Even Try To Hide It

Despite being synonymous with all things elegant and sophisticated, the Met Gala has its detractors, as several A-list guests who attended the exclusive event admitted they couldn’t wait to get out the door.
The gala, considered “fashion’s biggest night,” is an invitation-only event held on the first Monday in May to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
Each year, dozens of celebrities grace the museum’s iconic steps, showcasing their most eye-catching haute couture looks. The outfits are meant to reflect the evening’s theme established annually by organizers. For this year’s Met Gala, set to take place on May 4, celebrities will unveil their interpretation of the extravagant theme “Costume Art.”
But not everything that glitters is gold. A number of celebrities didn’t hold back when describing the prestigious gala, prompting people to question the event’s idealized image and fame in general.
Here are some of the stars who have attended the Met Gala and spoken candidly about its less glamorous side.
#1 Zayn Malik
The former One Direction member attended the fashion gala in 2018 with his then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.
Zayn, who was born in Bradford, England, revealed that he was unfamiliar with the event and had been persuaded to go by his stylist.
During an interview, he subtly referred to those who enjoy the Met Gala as self-absorbed.
“It’s not something I would go to. I’d rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet,” the singer told GQ magazine.
“To do the self-indulgent ‘Look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet. It’s not me.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#2 Tina Fey
The actress and comedian revealed that she’s still in trouble with her husband, Jeff Richmond, over their Met date night.
“I have gone to it once, and it is such a jerk parade,” Tina told David Letterman in 2010.
“Clearly I’ll never go again, but you go and it’s this beautiful space and it’s just every jerk from every walk of life is there wearing some stupid thing…
“You walk up these huge steps. I went and I dragged my husband along with me too, which I’m still in trouble for.”
The 30 Rock star bluntly added, “Everyone is there, everyone. If you had a million arms, all the people you would want to punch are there.”
Image source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
#3 Gwyneth Paltrow
The Oscar-winning actress didn’t beat around the bush when discussing her negative Met Gala experience.
“I’m never going again,” she told USA Today in 2013. “It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.”
Gwyneth later told Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O that the glitzy event “sucked” and that it’s far from the glam photos we see online.
“You think, ‘Oh my god, it’s going to be so glamorous and amazing, and you’re going to see all these famous people.’ And then you get there, and it’s so hot, and so crowded, and everyone’s pushing you.
“This year it was really intense. It wasn’t fun! Kanye West was playing, and he was furious, and he threw his microphone down. It was all drama! I don’t know why he was furious.”
Additionally, the Shakespeare in Love star questioned that year’s theme, saying, “Everyone was dressed in punk … and I feel that we’re all a bit old to be dressed punk, you know what I mean?”
Despite her public criticism of the event, Gwyneth returned to the Met Gala in 2017 and 2019.
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#4 Jennifer Garner
In an interview with Vogue, Jennifer described the star-studded gala as “scary.”
The actress made her Met Gala debut in 2007 and hasn’t returned since.
The one memory that can’t be ruined is wearing her “magical” red Valentino strapless gown. She also attended the event with the designer himself, Valentino Garavani.
“That was really, like, majestic and special,” Jennifer recalled.
The theme of that year’s gala was Poiret: King of Fashion. Jennifer loved her dress so much that she posted a photo of it in 2018.
“You will never appreciate using the bathroom alone until you’ve been sewn into a dress — Met Gala 2007,” she captioned the throwback photo on Instagram.
Image source: Chance Yeh/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
#5 Quannah Chasinghorse
Quannah, an Indigenous model and climate change activist, made her Met Gala debut in 2021.
However, fashion’s biggest night fell short of her expectations. Instead of meeting new people, she felt isolated and ignored by her fellow guests.
“I remember standing there and looking at everyone and feeling so alone. Like, really, really lonely,” Quannah told Business Insider that year.
“No one knew me. No one cared to ask. People are there for themselves, and it shows.”
The model used that year’s theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, to celebrate her roots but was surprised to see very few other Indigenous people at the gala.
“No way am I celebrating America,” she stated. “If I were to celebrate anything it would be my Indigenous roots, my Indigeneity, who I am. Because of what America did to my people, I am proud to be here today.”
After the disappointment of the event, Quannah no longer feels like she belongs in such spaces.
“I’m not an elitist… My way of walking in this world, in the industry, is so different compared to everyone else because I feel like I’m constantly having to break barriers,” she explained to Insider.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images
#6 Billie Eilish
Billie co-chaired the Met Gala in 2021 when she was just 19 years old.
Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the Birds of a Feather singer revealed that she walked away from the soirée feeling disenchanted with the entertainment industry.
“The main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just literally nobodies. Just randos, and it’s so weird,” Billie expressed.
She also noted that some of the guests were people who could very well have been in a classroom with her. Without naming names, she admitted that she found some A-listers “annoying.”
“Everybody’s just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they’re doing and saying,” she summarized.
Billie returned to the Met Gala in 2022 and 2023.
Image source: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
#7 Tim Gunn
Despite being surrounded by fashion 24/7, the Project Runway alum isn’t a Met Gala habitué…because he was allegedly “disinvited” by Anna Wintour.
In a 2016 interview with E!, Tim confirmed that he had been banned by the former Vogue editor after making a comment about her that didn’t land well.
“I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion,” he explained.
“And I said, ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards — two big, hulking men — from a fashion show.’
“Well, all hell broke loose. It was insane. So we’ve had an open war ever since.”
Image source: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
#8 John Lydon
In 2006, John Lydon, better known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, reportedly stormed out of the ball twice because he disliked where he was seated.
The New York Times reported that the British punk rocker became “visibly upset” after finding his seat, which was “the last at a long table and arguably one of the least desirable in the highly orchestrated seating plan.”
While storming out, John reportedly cursed museum workers.
Eventually, the musician calmed down and took his seat.
Image source: Jimi Celeste/WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
#9 Lena Dunham
“You and I were literally sitting across from each other at the Met Ball, and it was like a crazy countdown to when we could escape,” the Girls actress reportedly told comedian Amy Schumer during a 2016 interview.
Lena also said her seatmate, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., made her feel as though she didn’t belong.
“It was like he looked at me and he determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards. He was like, ‘That’s a marshmallow. That’s a child. That’s a dog.’ It wasn’t mean — he just seemed confused.
“It was like we were forced to be together, and he literally was scrolling Instagram rather than have to look at a woman in a bow tie.”
Lena returned to the Met the following year. She also attended the fundraiser in 2018 and 2019. This year, she will serve as a member of the host committee, joining other stars like Teyana Taylor and Sabrina Carpenter.
The actress has since apologized to Odell, explaining that she struggles at industry events because she feels insecure about her appearance.
“So when I show up to the Met Ball surrounded by models and swan-like actresses it’s hard not to feel like a sack of flaming garbage.
“This felt especially intense with a handsome athlete as my dinner companion and a bunch of women I was sure he’d rather be seated with.”
Image source: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
#10 Lizzo
Lizzo gave an open and honest review about her forgettable experience at the 2022 Met Gala.
During an Instagram Live, the rapper complained about the “long f***ing line,” which isn’t ideal if you’re wearing a formal, very uncomfortable outfit like she was.
“You’ve gotta wait. I was sweating in a big-a** coat, my feet were hurting,” she said of her heavy Thom Browne coat.
Inside, things were equally disappointing. “They don’t have no chairs, no cocktails,” she said. “I was like, ‘B*tch? Can we get some chairs or some drinks or some hors d’oeuvres?’”
Organizers seemingly don’t let guests choose which drinks they’d like to have at the bar.
“They were being really stingy with the liquor that night. He was like, ‘Red or white wine?’ And I was like, ‘Tequila! Do you know what I’ve been through? Do you know how many hours I’ve been in this corset? How long I’ve been in these da*n shoes? Tequila!’”
Nevertheless, the Truth Hurts singer has returned to the Met, which she has called “prom for celebrities,” every year since.
Image source: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
#11 Regé-Jean Page
Regé-Jean Page has attended the Met Gala twice, in 2022 and 2025, and didn’t enjoy either event.
Despite being surrounded by many colleagues from the industry, the Bridgerton heartthrob admitted that he felt rather lonely.
“What no one tells you about the Met Gala is that everyone, almost everyone, is on their own,” Regé told Esquire this year.
“There’s the most glamorous room, the most exclusive echelon of society, all utterly lost and alone and searching for connection.
“You’re dressed as well as you’re ever going to be dressed. But you’re also in a very vulnerable place, ready to lean on your co-star immediately.”
Image source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
#12 SZA
SZA was excited about her 2022 Met Gala appearance but “snuck out the back” after walking the red carpet because she had anxiety.
“I hated my outfit. That was another mental health thing,” the Grammy winner admitted.
“You want to do your job, you want to show up, and all these people are excited for you to be there, but it’s like, ‘Da*n, I don’t feel confident,’ or ‘I don’t feel comfortable.’”
Shortly after walking the red carpet, she took off her shoes and walked a few blocks until she found a taxi to get her back to her hotel.
“I was just overwhelmed,” the singer-songwriter said, comparing herself to “a little dirty Cinderella running away with my shoes.”
Image source: Gotham/Getty Images
#13 Ashley Park
Ashley, known for Emily in Paris, has her reasons for hating the prestigious fashion fundraiser.
When she made her Met Gala debut in 2022 in a pink corset and feather skirt, she had a “really bad sinus cold,” the actress recalled.
Ashley didn’t want to miss the event, so she took “every over-the-counter medication that you could be on” and dressed up for the gala.
The following year, things didn’t get any better. Jared Leto’s cat outfit, a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved Choupette, ruined her red carpet photo opportunity on the iconic stairs.
Ashey, who wore a custom Michael Kors mesh gown, joked that the star’s outfit was a “torment” for her.
“Like, I have no photos from that, from those stairs without Jared Leto revealing himself as a cat… I was like, ‘Please let me just get one good picture for [Michael Kors].'”
Image source: Noam Galai/GA/Getty Images
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