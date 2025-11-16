Hey Pandas, What Movie Or TV Show Do You Think Was Loved In Its Time, But Would Never Be Acceptable In Today’s Climate?

Movies and tv have had a history of being problematic toward a plethora of people but are still considered beloved. What shows and movies do you think would never make it today and would be ‘cancelled’ by today’s generation?
#1
Married with Children for sure. Such a great show but I don’t think it would ever fly today! Even back in the 80s it was controversial. Lots of misogyny and use of words like tranny and fruit referring to gay people. It’s still a hilarious show and the actors were outstanding but definitely don’t think it would make it today.
#2
The old Sesame Street. People just overthink a bunch of nonsense then spew it as if it’s facts. Bring back Bert and Ernie, the Count, Grover,.. Just bring it all back the way it was in the 80s and early, early 90s, and older. PLEASE.
Idgf if I’m an adult. I’ll watch it like I’m 5 years old again with a bowl of Lucky Charms.
#3
When my daughter was 7 yo I popped the Grease dvd in for us to watch as a family. Boy was I in for a shock.
#4
Friends. I like the show a lot but obviously it is quite outdated, with a lot of sexism, homophobia and other issues.
#5
Dumbo. The pivotal moment where Dumbo gets drunk has violated the drinking ban in kid’s shows for years. And that’s without even mentioning……….. the crows.
#6
Let’s see Seinfeld comes to mind. I think it’s fine but I’m sure others would cancel that in a second.
And I’m surprised no one has said The Office yet. Like cmon, if u know you know. Still one of the best shows tho as long as you aren’t sensitive.
#7
Blazing Saddles. I’m still surprised to see it on TV.
#8
Dirty Dancing. She looks like a little girl – they even call her baby. He looks like a grown man. Creeped me out at the time, now I think more would agree with me.
#9
Pinocchio, just for the weirdness factor. Disney is supposedly making a live action Pinocchio and idk how they’re going to pull it off without drastically changing the plot from the 1940 original. A wooden doll coming to life and wishing to be a real boy and an actor? Sure! But a fox and a cat going around town luring little boys to go to a place called “Pleasure Island” where they can drink, smoke, and be as destructive as they want only to be all turned into donkeys and sold to slave labor in salt mines??? I mean seriously wth
#10
“Hogan’s Heroes”, a sitcom set in a WWII German POW camp. Nazis are hilarious…
#11
Adventures in Babysitting 1987. I saw it as a child and thought it was amazing, we would beg our mom to let us watch it all the time. Seeing it as an adult was a real eye opener. It was like watching a completely different movie. Also Animal House and Blues Brothers.
#12
Any top model tv show show
#13
Gone with the Wind – novel and movie. A magnificent story, but it sugarcoats the evil of slavery. The way Blacks are depicted is no longer acceptable.
#14
Disney’s Song of the South
#15
Just about any sitcom. Most of the older ones cracked jokes about race, religion, women, gays, etc. Every topic that’s taboo to crack jokes about today.
#16
The boondocks. I don’t think i even need to explain why.
#17
Blazing Saddles. Not a chance it would be made today.
#18
Does anyone remember “Love Thy Neighbour.” ?
#19
The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
There’s way too many sexist jokes, and jokes about appearance (including jokes about height, fatphobic jokes, etc), a lot of objectifying women, and a lot of things that wouldn’t fly today. I have never watched it and started watching it with my partner, and half the time we’re like “ooooooof!”
#20
Mind Your Language ofc! It’s such a funny series from the 70’s but not many watch it these days. I do tho.
#21
How about those edgy/timely inner city sitcoms of the 70’s like Welcome Back, Kotter; What’s Happnin’; Good Times?? Those shows dealt with some real s-$&t in some pretty direct ways and lessons were learned sans political correctness and a cancel culture. “Hey, hey, hey!”
#22
Those really old 50s and 60s series like ‘Father Knows Best’, ‘Leave it to Beaver’ and ‘Dennis the Menace’ for examples.
#23
I’m surprised no one has said Archie Bunker yet
#24
Move Over Darling with Doris Day. SAHM gets a job as a spokes person. She quits because her Doctor husband doesn’t like it and feels neglected. Thankfully most of her other films hold up, Glass Bottom Boat cracks me up.
#25
Series of cartoons about russian heroes “The Three Bogatyrs” – a text book example of soft propaganda.
#26
All In the Family
