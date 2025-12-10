Man Shames Girlfriend For Loving Fiction, Calls It Make-Believe That’s Lowering Her IQ

Usually, reading books and watching movies is seen as a brain-stimulating activity. It’s both fun and enriching, making these hobbies a great way to spend your time. A win-win, right?

Well, not according to this Redditor’s boyfriend. With what he considers very high intellectual standards, he believes that only non-fiction counts as real knowledge. Anything else, in his words, only lowers your IQ. Because of this, he told his girlfriend to stop consuming all fictional media and focus instead on things that aren’t “make-believe” and are actually worthwhile.

Stunned by this demand, she turned to the internet to ask how to handle such a wild request. Read the full story below.

The man demanded his girlfriend give up all fiction, claiming it was rotting her brain and wasn’t real knowledge

Image credits: katemangostar / freepik (not the actual photo)

Stunned by the ultimatum, she turned to the internet to ask what to do

Image credits: Erik Mclean / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ThrowRabfnonfic

Commenters called the boyfriend’s behavior out of touch, and some advised her to seriously consider leaving the relationship

