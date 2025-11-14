Artist Visualizes Common Disorders And Mental Illnesses As Monsters (11 Pics)

by

Artist Phil Wall, aka Never Stay Dead, has been working on a series that’s very close to them. To educate both themselves and their followers, Never Stay Dead has been illustrating disorders and mental illnesses as monsters, following people like shadows everywhere they go.

From body dysmorphic disorder to post-traumatic stress disorder, Never Stay Dead does an excellent job of portraying just how devastating these conditions can be. It’s extremely difficult to imagine what people who suffer from them have to go through every day. Maybe even impossible. That’s why works like these are so important — they teach us empathy.

More info: neverstaydead.co.uk | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

#1

Artist Visualizes Common Disorders And Mental Illnesses As Monsters (11 Pics)

Image source: neverstaydead

#2

My depiction of anxiety is a disorientating, chaotic, and pearlescent monster. It has many arms to grip you in fear, many eyes to watch you, and many mouths to make you doubt yourself. It is like a big parasite feeding on fear and paralysing you

Artist Visualizes Common Disorders And Mental Illnesses As Monsters (11 Pics)

Image source: neverstaydead

#3

Autism is a developmental disorder, because it is more susceptible to mental health I decided to include it in this series

Artist Visualizes Common Disorders And Mental Illnesses As Monsters (11 Pics)

Image source: neverstaydead

#4

Insomnia is a Wraith that can manifest from various mental health (including depression, anxiety, OCD and PTSD). The monster chains itself to its host leaving it feeling like a ghost inside its own body. Too uncomfortably awake to sleep, but too tired to function normally. The Wraith’s body is partly made of stars from all of the dreams it has eaten and it drags a heavy time piece across the ground. Constantly reminding its victims of lost time and the pressure to start a new day tired and restless

Artist Visualizes Common Disorders And Mental Illnesses As Monsters (11 Pics)

Image source: neverstaydead

#5

OCD is an annoying demon that traps you in repetition

Artist Visualizes Common Disorders And Mental Illnesses As Monsters (11 Pics)

Image source: neverstaydead

#6

The ADHD monster is a hyperactive ball of energy, finding it hard to focus on one task and easily distracted by everything around it. A daydreamer with a chaotic galaxy of ideas and thoughts

Artist Visualizes Common Disorders And Mental Illnesses As Monsters (11 Pics)

Image source: neverstaydead

#7

The BDD monster warps and distorts its hosts perception of themselves. It shows them an exaggeration of any flaw they might find, this will spiral until they become obsessed with it. The Monster can also cause social anxiety, OCD and depression.

Artist Visualizes Common Disorders And Mental Illnesses As Monsters (11 Pics)

Image source: neverstaydead

#8

The Addiction monster seems desirable and shiny, but tricks its host by rewarding them with short lived highs that lead to adverse consequences

Artist Visualizes Common Disorders And Mental Illnesses As Monsters (11 Pics)

Image source: neverstaydead

#9

The PTSD monster was once a confident and strong ally. But it is left severely wounded and broken, every day reliving its pain

Artist Visualizes Common Disorders And Mental Illnesses As Monsters (11 Pics)

Image source: neverstaydead

#10

BPD is a Demon with broken wings, but it often thinks it’s an angel. It is complex and usually misunderstood, and can completely override the mind and emotions. It has a fear of abandonment, yet struggles with stable relationships. It is more prone to act recklessly than most monsters which can result in dangerous consequences, addiction and even the suicide of its vessel

Artist Visualizes Common Disorders And Mental Illnesses As Monsters (11 Pics)

Image source: neverstaydead

#11

Bipolar is a two headed beast that’s splitting into two extreme and contrasting monsters, and neither are fun to be around. They both have a hand on the steering wheel and can divert the ride at any time

Artist Visualizes Common Disorders And Mental Illnesses As Monsters (11 Pics)

Image source: neverstaydead

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
121 Times Crochet Enthusiasts Were So Proud Of Their Projects, They Had To Share Them (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Guy Tries To Sell His Truck Online, Regrets It After These Texts From The Worst Buyer Ever
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Top Five Fictional Coaches from TV Shows
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2017
“Are These Places Real Or Fake?” Only Geography Geniuses Can Get All 30 Right
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Netflix is Bringing Back Iron Chef, and We Love It
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2022
The 2008 Cast of American Gladiators Then and Now
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.