Nicole Richie: From Paris Hilton’s Best Friend to Business Mogul and Mom

From a party girl with questionable fashion choices and hair to a businesswoman, wife, and mom, Nicole Richie has come a long way since her days of being Paris Hilton’s bestie and reality television co-star. The Simple Life stars were the kind of girls the world loved to make a mockery of. They were wealthy socialites without much going on – or so they wanted us to believe they were so clueless – but shopping, partying, drinking, and drugs. Nicole Richie was famous, but she was always Paris Hilton’s sidekick. So much had changed since the early 2000s when these two were living life on a farm and experiencing The Simple Life on national television, and it’s time to take a look back. Are Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton still friends?
Nicole Richie’s Troubled Beginnings
Many people know that Nicole Richie is adopted. Her biological parents knew the Richie family closely, and they gave their daughter to Lionel to raise when she was three. It was purely a financial decision. They could not afford to give the little girl a good life, and they knew that they could trust Lionel Richie to not only afford to care for a child but also to love her and give her a wonderful life in every manner possible. The adoption process takes a while, and she was already nine when they were finally able to make themselves her legal parents – though they already were her parents in all the ways that mattered (we’re talking about Lionel Richie and his former wife, Brenda).
Nicole and Paris
These two met when they were kids. Paris Hilton is the daughter of Kathy Hilton – a famed reality television star. Her father’s side of the family is the Hilton Hotel brand’s Hilton family. She grew up exceptionally wealthy, and so did Nicole Richie, the daughter of the famed singer Lionel Richie. They went to school together, and they quickly became best friends. They spent their childhood together and eventually went on to become reality stars together. By 2003, they were the stars of their own show, and it ran for several seasons.
By the time the show ended, Paris and Nicole were no longer friends. No less than a dozen rumors are going around about why the two were in the middle of a falling out when the show ended, but that seemed to be the last we saw of Paris and Nicole. They went their separate ways. For some time, we didn’t see much of Nicole Richie. She was no longer partying with Paris Hilton or getting drunk every weekend. They were not jet-setting the world together. In fact, Nicole Richie seemed to have settled down.
2006 Was a Difficult Year for Nicole Richie
It was 2005 when Paris Hilton confirmed to the press that she and Nicole Richie were no longer friends; going to say that “Nicole knows what she did,” and she refused to say more. The two reconciled their friendship in late 2006. However, we’d already noticed that Nicole Richie lost a lot of weight, and even she said it was too much. She would end up being treated for her weight, though she was not diagnosed with any eating disorders.
The end of 2006 was probably the worst for her. She was arrested for driving under the influence and admitted to being under the influence of Vicodin and marijuana while driving in the wrong direction on a southern California freeway. She’d already been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol a few years prior, and her life seemed to be spiraling.
The Big Transformation
Following her late 2006 arrest, she seemed to get her life together. Richie found love with Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden. They welcomed their daughter in 2008, their son in 2009, and their own wedding in 2010. Cameron Diaz would later marry Benji Madden, Joel’s brother, to become her sister-in-law. She became a designer, got her life together and found good health and a reason to focus on herself, her family, and her career. She’s an active philanthropist, and she now keeps her life out of the spotlight. She is someone who very much prefers to spend time with her family and is out of the spotlight. The party girl lifestyle is not her life any longer.
Is Nicole Richie Still Friends with Paris Hilton?
For a time, it seemed Nicole Richie outgrew Hilton, and the lifestyle Hilton continued to lead when Richie was busy raising children and spending time with her husband. However, the two are still good friends. Of their friendship, Nicole Richie said, “Paris is somebody that’s been in my life since day one. I haven’t spoken to her in a while technically, but if you really want to get into it, my view of a friendship is somebody that you don’t necessarily have to talk to every day, somebody that you can call when you need them and they’re just going to be there. An idea of a true friend is somebody that’s going to be there with you through and through.”