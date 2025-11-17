Hey Pandas, What’s A Food You Can’t Believe People Don’t Like? (Closed)

I love dumplings of all kinds, so I find it strange that one of my friends can’t stand them. Are there any foods you feel similarly about?
#1
Pizza. That is all I have to say.
#2
Curd (unless you’re lactose intolerant or allergic to milk), you must be mad to hate it
#3
Chocolate. A friend told me he doesn’t like chocolate but he does likes bananas.
Doesn’t he know that chocolate and bananas are the perfect match?
Well I guess he’ll be missing out the next time I have a banana split, lol.
