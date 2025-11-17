Hey Pandas, What’s A Food You Can’t Believe People Don’t Like? (Closed)

by

I love dumplings of all kinds, so I find it strange that one of my friends can’t stand them. Are there any foods you feel similarly about?

#1

Pizza. That is all I have to say.

#2

Curd (unless you’re lactose intolerant or allergic to milk), you must be mad to hate it

#3

Chocolate. A friend told me he doesn’t like chocolate but he does likes bananas.
Doesn’t he know that chocolate and bananas are the perfect match?
Well I guess he’ll be missing out the next time I have a banana split, lol.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
6 Classic Painting Reinterpretations That Reflect On Consumer Society
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Why Not Paint Pennywise With Wine?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania Open Up About ‘RHONJ’ Hiatus
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2025
I Spend Hundreds Hours To Make Them Real
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Pandas, How Did You Meet Your Partner? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 People Reveal Their “Dirty Lil Secrets” They Will Probably Never Say Out Loud
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.