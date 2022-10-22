Meet the Cast of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

Amazon Prime Video recently dropped a new romantic TV series titled The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it has Gen Z viewers obsessed. The show is a coming-of-age romantic drama created by Jenny Han, who originally wrote the story as a novel series. Han also created another hit franchise titled To All the Boys, which has since been turned into a series on Netflix.
The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the story of Belly, whose return to their family friend’s beach house sparks a love triangle between her and her friends, Jeremiah and Conrad. The show has been generally well-received, with a 91 percent certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn’t bad for a young adult story. The Hollywood Reporter‘s honest review of the series wrote: “The Summer I Turned Pretty deserves credit for emphasizing how friendship can be as essential to a good life as romance. But in trying to delineate between the comforts of friendship and the fire of romance, the series ends up doing a far better job of selling the former than the latter.”
Aside from its compelling storyline, young audiences are also drawn to the series, all thanks to its wonderful cast, most of whom are newcomers to the industry. If you want to learn more about who appears in The Summer I Turned Pretty, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the Amazon Prime Video coming-of-age story The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Belly (Lola Tung)
Lola Tung plays the star of the series, Isabel “Belly” Conklin, in The Summer I Turned Pretty. According to her IMDb, Tung doesn’t have any professional acting experience prior to joining the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty: “Even without any professional experience as an actress before, Tung surprised the directors in her audition for the series and won the role of the protagonist. She had already participated in numerous student plays and amateur works, but The Summer I Turned Pretty became the first actress’ work on television.” Tung has since become one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood. On Instagram, she boasts a whopping 1.5 million followers as of writing.
Laurel (Jackie Chung)
Jackie Chung plays the character of Laurel Park in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Her previous works include appearances in projects like Station 19 and Someone Else.
Susannah (Rachel Blanchard)
Rachel Blanchard stars as Susannah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Most people would recognize Blanchard for her role as Emma in the comedy-drama series You Me Her. She also appeared in the British sitcom Peep Show as Nancy. On film, she’s best known for her performances in Mad Ship, Scrapper, Dark Hearts, Getting to Know You, and most recently, Deep Water.
Conrad (Christopher Briney)
Christopher Briney plays Conrad Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty. His role on the show is his breakout role. He had previously studied film, TV, and commercial acting at Pace University. Aside from acting, Briney is also passionate about filmmaking and has appeared in a few stage productions, including Hamlet. Like Tung, Briney is also a highly popular figure on Instagram, amassing a total of 1.6 million followers as of writing. He often posts about the show on his verified Instagram account.
Jeremiah (Gavin Caselagno)
Gavin Caselagno portrays Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Caselagno started acting when he was 7 years old, and since then he’s appeared in popular shows like The Vampire Diaries. He’s also appeared in blockbuster films, acting alongside Russell Crowe, Anthony Hopkins, and Jennifer Connelly in Noah.
Steven (Sean Kaufman)
Sean Kaufman portrays Steven Conklin in the series. Prior to joining The Summer I Turned Pretty, Kaufman appeared in FBI: Most Wanted.
Cleveland (Alfredo Narciso)
Alfredo Narciso plays Cleveland Castillo in The Summer I Turned Pretty. An actor of Brazilian and Filipino heritage, Narciso has appeared in Homeland and The Two Princes. On film, he’s had roles in Jacqueline Argentine, The Dark Tower, Worth, and A Stage of Twilight.
Shayla (Minnie Mills)
Minnie Mills portrays Shayla in the hit Amazon Prime Video series. Her role in The Summer I Turned Pretty is her biggest and most prominent so far. According to an interview she did with E!, Mills admitted that being on the show turned her into a massive Taylor Swift fan: “When I got the show and I was reading the scripts—there’s a lot of Taylor Swift in there—I became a big Swiftie. I’m in my Taylor Swift era now.”
John (Colin Ferguson)
Colin Ferguson plays John Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Prior to joining the show, Ferguson was well-known for his role as Sheriff Jack Carter in Eureka. He also played Lewis in Then Came You.
Adam (Tom Everett Scott)
Tom Everett Scott plays Adam Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty. A prominent TV actor, some of his works include Southland, Z Nation, ER, Beauty & the Beast, Scream, Reign, 13 Reasons Why, and I’m Sorry.
Other actors
Actors appearing in the series in a recurring capacity include David Iacono as Cam, Summer Madison as Nicole, and Rain Spencer as Taylor.