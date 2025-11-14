People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Long Cats That Seem To Stretch ‘Til Infinity (30 Pics)

Remember animal panorama fails? These pictures are the opposite. They’re as real as it gets.

The average cat is about 46 cm (18 in) in head-to-body length with a roughly 30 cm (12 in) long tail. And that’s what we’re used to seeing. However, there are breeds that are so far off these numbers, they look like mini lions. Or slinkies. Take the Maine Coon, for example. The title for the longest cat in the world belongs to one of these majestic guys. His name’s Stewie, and The Guinness World Records confirmed that he measured 123 cm (48.5 in) from the tip of his nose to the tip of his tail.

Bored Panda has compiled pics of some of the longest cats out there, and they seem to stretch ’til infinity. Scroll down to take a look for yourself and upvote your faves!

#1 He Can Play Tetris

Image source: ndf99

#2 Found A Weird Reptile In My Bathtub

Image source: Janeiskla

#3 Salvador Dali’s Cat

Image source: Larka7

#4 My Mother In Law’s Cat Sits On The Post Like This And Judges The Neighbours

Image source: TooleyOTooley

#5 Whatever Is Comfy I Guess

Image source: ryan4637

#6 Sunset Sploot With Bonus Crossed Paws And Fancy Tail

Image source: xvH719jft7

#7 Our Sunbathing Cat Tiny Melting On The Porch

Image source: Auridion

#8 When Your Cat Arrives In The Mail

Image source: xsited1

#9 Long Cat

Image source: katzensucht

#10 The Chillest Of Them All

Image source: mttkmsan

#11 Shadow Is My Beautiful Grey Chonk, And Zelda Is The Weird Noodle Draped Over Her. This Picture Is Taken A Couple Years Old, From When Zelda Was An Adolescent Spaghetti

Image source: jenrldisarray

#12 Longcat

Image source: dead_marine

#13 Compete Liquid Phase Established

Image source: mrs-mort

#14 Every Time My Dad Stretches, Our Cat Likes To Join

Image source: fahdmansa

#15 Exhausted After A Long Day Of Being A Cat

Image source: VigilantLance

#16 It’s Unreal How Long This Boy Is

Image source: totallytobiko

#17 Maylon And Jason

Image source: barivel_maine_coon

#18 Those Legs

Image source: rebeccagpdx

#19 This Stretched Black And White Cat That’s Being Held Upside Down

Image source: Pu-Chi-Mao

#20 Very Long Cat

Image source: Stuckurface

#21 Meet Manasha, The World’s First Longcat Loaf

Image source: various_extinctions

#22 Almost Human Height Long

Image source: zlobrushkes

#23 Guys, Look How Long I Can Be

Image source: Evaaaaaaa0717

#24 Windowsill Sploot

Image source: squiggly_wiggly_pie

#25 Ok Not Sure What She’s Trying To Do Here But It’s Cute

Image source: queerrrcat

#26 Summer Tora And Winter Tora

Image source: KurobeeAkitora

#27 Hello, Is It A Snake?

Image source: kissaubassard

#28 It’s Been A Loooong Day

Image source: catstradamus

#29 My Cat Janeway Has Decided Her New Napping Spot Is In My Bathtub. I Went To Take A Picture And She Stretched At The Perfect Moment

Image source: itsdevinn

#30 Eat Your Heart Out, Longcat

Image source: Coodoo17

