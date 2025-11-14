People Are Sharing Pics Of Their Long Cats That Seem To Stretch ‘Til Infinity (30 Pics)

Remember animal panorama fails? These pictures are the opposite. They’re as real as it gets.
The average cat is about 46 cm (18 in) in head-to-body length with a roughly 30 cm (12 in) long tail. And that’s what we’re used to seeing. However, there are breeds that are so far off these numbers, they look like mini lions. Or slinkies. Take the Maine Coon, for example. The title for the longest cat in the world belongs to one of these majestic guys. His name’s Stewie, and The Guinness World Records confirmed that he measured 123 cm (48.5 in) from the tip of his nose to the tip of his tail.
Bored Panda has compiled pics of some of the longest cats out there, and they seem to stretch ’til infinity. Scroll down to take a look for yourself and upvote your faves!
#1 He Can Play Tetris
Image source: ndf99
#2 Found A Weird Reptile In My Bathtub
Image source: Janeiskla
#3 Salvador Dali’s Cat
Image source: Larka7
#4 My Mother In Law’s Cat Sits On The Post Like This And Judges The Neighbours
Image source: TooleyOTooley
#5 Whatever Is Comfy I Guess
Image source: ryan4637
#6 Sunset Sploot With Bonus Crossed Paws And Fancy Tail
Image source: xvH719jft7
#7 Our Sunbathing Cat Tiny Melting On The Porch
Image source: Auridion
#8 When Your Cat Arrives In The Mail
Image source: xsited1
#9 Long Cat
Image source: katzensucht
#10 The Chillest Of Them All
Image source: mttkmsan
#11 Shadow Is My Beautiful Grey Chonk, And Zelda Is The Weird Noodle Draped Over Her. This Picture Is Taken A Couple Years Old, From When Zelda Was An Adolescent Spaghetti
Image source: jenrldisarray
#12 Longcat
Image source: dead_marine
#13 Compete Liquid Phase Established
Image source: mrs-mort
#14 Every Time My Dad Stretches, Our Cat Likes To Join
Image source: fahdmansa
#15 Exhausted After A Long Day Of Being A Cat
Image source: VigilantLance
#16 It’s Unreal How Long This Boy Is
Image source: totallytobiko
#17 Maylon And Jason
Image source: barivel_maine_coon
#18 Those Legs
Image source: rebeccagpdx
#19 This Stretched Black And White Cat That’s Being Held Upside Down
Image source: Pu-Chi-Mao
#20 Very Long Cat
Image source: Stuckurface
#21 Meet Manasha, The World’s First Longcat Loaf
Image source: various_extinctions
#22 Almost Human Height Long
Image source: zlobrushkes
#23 Guys, Look How Long I Can Be
Image source: Evaaaaaaa0717
#24 Windowsill Sploot
Image source: squiggly_wiggly_pie
#25 Ok Not Sure What She’s Trying To Do Here But It’s Cute
Image source: queerrrcat
#26 Summer Tora And Winter Tora
Image source: KurobeeAkitora
#27 Hello, Is It A Snake?
Image source: kissaubassard
#28 It’s Been A Loooong Day
Image source: catstradamus
#29 My Cat Janeway Has Decided Her New Napping Spot Is In My Bathtub. I Went To Take A Picture And She Stretched At The Perfect Moment
Image source: itsdevinn
#30 Eat Your Heart Out, Longcat
Image source: Coodoo17
