30 Women Who Chose Not To Shave For ‘Januhairy’ And Shared Pics Of Their Progress

Acceptance is all the rage these days. Everywhere you look, social norms, beauty standards, and ‘taboos’ are being challenged. Especially in regards to body image and cultural expectations about the ways beautiful women present themselves in public.
“It’s about time too,” I hear many of you say. After all, we live in a free, individualistic society, and there should be no pressure to conform to unnatural or unrealistic ‘standards’ that were consolidated under an outdated patriarchal system. However, for the more conservative among us, these changes and challenges are happening so quickly that it can become disorienting. Perhaps there are more pressing issues than body hair we should all be focusing on?
The latest example of breaking down barriers comes, naturally, in the form of a pithily-named month. From ‘Veganuary’ to ‘Decembeard,’ any movement worth its salt seems to be couched in a punny and easily achievable 30-day package, and ‘Januhairy’ is no different. “This isn’t an angry campaign for people who don’t see how normal armpit hair or any other body hair is, but more an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others,” British student Laura Jackson, gal behind the anti body hair removal Januhairy, wrote. The campaign’s aim is for women to grow out body hair for one month to support Body Gossip’s education program, which encourages everyone to be the best version of themselves and “to rock their own brand of gorgeous!” A week into the month, beautifully hairy women are already posting progress pics. You can scroll down below to check them out yourself, and let us know your own thoughts on the natural beauty initiative in the comments!
#1
Image source: hairygirlsarebeautiful
#2
eeeeek i’ve just learnt about januhairy!! it’s always so exciting for me to see new waves of this movement of body nonconformity. it’s gaining a lot of attention from the media which is EXACTLY what is needed. people need to be reminded over and over that what women choose to do with their bodies is THEIR OWN DAMN CHOICE. people need to see women who do not care to change themselves to fit our society’s bullshit beauty standards until seeing that becomes the norm. that is the only way we can change the standards
shave or don’t, i don’t care or judge you either way, it’s your choice! but i do encourage all women to think about the changes they make to their bodies and think about why they do it. who they do it for
personally, there are so many reasons i don’t shave my armpits and very few reasons why i would. but one of my biggest motivators not to is knowing that by not shaving i am actively choosing not to give money to companies, and the people who run them, that think that women’s bodies aren’t good enough the way they naturally are
Image source: onlylittlemy
#3
Hi I’m Laura, the gal behind Januhairy! I thought I would write a little about my experiences and how Januhairy came about… I grew out my body hair for a performance as part of my drama degree in May 2018. There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman. After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair. I also started to like the lack of uncomfortable episodes of shaving. Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn’t understand why I didn’t shave/didn’t agree with it. I realised that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly. Then I thought of Januhairy and thought I would try it out. It’s a start at least . . .I have had a lot of support from my friends and family! Even though I had to explain why I was doing it to a lot of them which was surprising, and again, the reason why this is important to do! When I first started growing my body hair my mum asked me “Is it you just being lazy or are you trying to prove a point?” . . . why should we be called lazy if we don’t want to shave? And why do we have to be proving a point? After talking to her about it and helping her understand, she saw how weird it was that she asked those questions. If we do something/see the same things, over and over again it becomes normal. She is now going to join in with Januhairy and grow out her own body hair which is a big challenge for her as well as many women who are getting involved. Of course a good challenge! This isn’t an angry campaign for people who don’t see how normal body hair is, but more an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others.This picture was taken a few months ago. Now I am joining in with Januhairy, starting the growing process again along with the other wonderful women who have signed up! Progress pictures/descriptions from our gals will be posted throughout the month. Lets get hairy
Image source: janu_hairy
#4
“There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty.”~Steve Maraboli
@i_am_morgie~ “…Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your “flaws” because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others.”👏
All the girls joining in januhairy are shaving off their body hair on New Year’s Eve (Monday 31st) ready to kick start the new year with a new challenge!
We have many women who have signed up for this charity project so far, from the age range of 16-60! ✨💃✨💃 Sign up and join in while you can!
Image source: janu_hairy
#5
Image source: mafevbf
#6
Image source: godsbigsin
#7
Image source: contyvevropskymstylu
#8
Image source: jugreco
#9
Image source: alexandramyth
#10
Image source: hairygirlsarebeautiful
#11
believe In the #januhairy #hairyjanuary initiative because I believe women should feel #free to love their bodies and not feel embarrassed by their #natural #hair. A woman can be #sexy with#hairyarmpits #hairylegs As a man still looks masculine without #bodyhair Stop the stigma please ! I do not feel disgusting nor dirty for being a #human being.
Image source: alexandramyth
#12
Image source: lailacampelo
#13
Image source: fenellafox
#14
Image source: kl0fac
#15
Guys have noshavenovember girls have januhairy
Image source: pokechuz
#16
Image source: _sabinefisher
#17
Image source: lucimaralvespimentel
#18
Image source: lil_spicei
#19
Image source: biamedeirxs
#20
Image source: hairygirlsarebeautiful
#21
If you’re a woman – are you comfortable with your body hair? I try to be, but after almost 2 years of not shaving, I’m still insecure about it. I get really self conscious when wearing tops, and I usually opt for an option where my armpits are covered. I’m a little more confident about my leg hair, but not much. I wonder if it will ever be completely chill to show my body hair, or if I will keep feeling the pressure. I don’t think society is gonna change over night, but really hope to at least see some change in 2019. A girl can hope, right? For now I will just try to do my part in showing that body hair on women is ok ✨
Image source: nymphixia
#22
Great time with Freya a few weeks ago, during a brief parting in the stormy clouds in Plymouth
Image source: therealmintsauce
#23
Image source: barbaragottardo
#24
Image source: jennne
#25
Image source: sobadass_sam
#26
Image source: sleepyeiha
#27
Image source: menos.toxica
#28
Image source: cleo_nyc
#29
Image source: sophielmee
#30
Image source: janu_hairy
