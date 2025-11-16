16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

Located in a deep valley, Tbilisi is a city of contrasts built along the riverbank of the Kura, and it is situated in the Republic of Georgia.
The architecture here marks a journey through the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries with balconies on the old houses to unique Soviet structures, right up to the ultra-modern skyscrapers and bridges. The past is not overly polished either to be honest, unlike in many other cities that renovate to the point where buildings lose any sense of authenticity. While that has happened to a limited extent, especially in the section of the Old Town around the slopes of Narikala Fortress, a lot of abandoned buildings in this beautiful place remain untouched by restoration projects.
There are acres of tired, graceful, old buildings with cracked walls and decades of layers of fading and peeling paint. Small and large abandoned places with leaning balconies and ancient wooden doors leading to courtyards with family biographies dating back centuries. Right up my street!
Here are just some of my architecture photography shots taken over the course of eighteen months of places that are now featured on my 1-day walking tours that take place until November this year.
#1 The Former Hotel London, A Stunning Staircase In The Heart Of Tbilisi
#2 Soviet Twirls & Swirls – Former Cable Car Station In Tbilisi (Now Full Of Graffiti)
#3 Circling Around – A Stunning Stairwell In Tbilisi
#4 Abandoned Cinema Built In The Early 1900s
#5 S Curve – The Same Staircase, A Different Angle
#6 The Most Popular Spot “Unknown”, Town House At 9 Geronti Kikodze St
#7 Mezzanine – A Stunning Entertainment Hall That Lays Derelict
#8 Broken Baby – Another Entrance In Tbilisi Old Town
#9 All Over The Place – The Heavily Decayed Entrance
#10 The Patch Up – The Landing Of A Residential Block Is Now Receiving Some Much-Needed Love
#11 Red Lines – Close To Sunset Whilst I Photographed This Beautiful Entrance Hall
#12 No Entry – The Entrance To The Derelict Armenian Church, Surb Nshan
#13 Masquerade Ball – Hidden In Central Tbilisi, This Hall Is Used But Very Decayed
#14 Broken Home – A House With Subsidence Issues
#15 A Self-Portrait Inside That Entertainment Hall In Tbilisi
#16 Golden – Looking Up At The Ceiling That Was Attempted To Be Repaired In A Former Cinema
