16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

by

Located in a deep valley, Tbilisi is a city of contrasts built along the riverbank of the Kura, and it is situated in the Republic of Georgia.

The architecture here marks a journey through the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries with balconies on the old houses to unique Soviet structures, right up to the ultra-modern skyscrapers and bridges. The past is not overly polished either to be honest, unlike in many other cities that renovate to the point where buildings lose any sense of authenticity. While that has happened to a limited extent, especially in the section of the Old Town around the slopes of Narikala Fortress, a lot of abandoned buildings in this beautiful place remain untouched by restoration projects.

There are acres of tired, graceful, old buildings with cracked walls and decades of layers of fading and peeling paint. Small and large abandoned places with leaning balconies and ancient wooden doors leading to courtyards with family biographies dating back centuries. Right up my street!

Here are just some of my architecture photography shots taken over the course of eighteen months of places that are now featured on my 1-day walking tours that take place until November this year.

More info: jameskerwin.uk | Instagram | youtube.com

#1 The Former Hotel London, A Stunning Staircase In The Heart Of Tbilisi

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#2 Soviet Twirls & Swirls – Former Cable Car Station In Tbilisi (Now Full Of Graffiti)

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#3 Circling Around – A Stunning Stairwell In Tbilisi

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#4 Abandoned Cinema Built In The Early 1900s

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#5 S Curve – The Same Staircase, A Different Angle

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#6 The Most Popular Spot “Unknown”, Town House At 9 Geronti Kikodze St

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#7 Mezzanine – A Stunning Entertainment Hall That Lays Derelict

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#8 Broken Baby – Another Entrance In Tbilisi Old Town

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#9 All Over The Place – The Heavily Decayed Entrance

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#10 The Patch Up – The Landing Of A Residential Block Is Now Receiving Some Much-Needed Love

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#11 Red Lines – Close To Sunset Whilst I Photographed This Beautiful Entrance Hall

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#12 No Entry – The Entrance To The Derelict Armenian Church, Surb Nshan

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#13 Masquerade Ball – Hidden In Central Tbilisi, This Hall Is Used But Very Decayed

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#14 Broken Home – A House With Subsidence Issues

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#15 A Self-Portrait Inside That Entertainment Hall In Tbilisi

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

#16 Golden – Looking Up At The Ceiling That Was Attempted To Be Repaired In A Former Cinema

16 Photos I Took While Exploring Abandoned Places In Tbilisi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Borgias Review: Four Reasons You Should be Watching & a Character Guide
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2011
The X-Files
The X-Files Season 1 Episode 3 Review: “Squeeze”
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2015
What Did You Do During Quarantine That You’re Proud Of? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My 15 Surreal Art Pieces
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
20 Purrrfect Surprise Messages Hidden In Matchboxes That Will Make Every Cat Lover Happy
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Needle Felted Art By Woolly Land
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.