50 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems That ‘Technically’ Work

There will come a point when you lack the resources to fix something broken and have to rely on creativity. And with a bit of quick thinking, you’ll be able to come up with something, 

These photos from r/thereifixedit show people making easy fixes with what they have at their disposal. Some are clever and even plausibly functional, while others are just downright silly. 

Scroll through them and have a few chuckles and giggles.

#1 Imagine If Achieving World Peace Can Be This Easy

Image source: IFixedItBro

#2 “Broken Button. Squeeze The Chicken To Request Stop.”

Image source: zlapper

#3 Fixed. We’re Done Here

Image source: MRairden

#4 I Tried To Paint A Little Cardinal On This Snowy Fence But It Got Smeared. Thankfully I Was Able To Fix It

Image source: Subtox

#5 In Order To Open The Oven We Mounted The Drawer Handles In This Way. It’s Perfect!

Image source: yudoit

#6 Engineer Level Jury-Rigging

Image source: thereifixedit

#7 I Like To Consider Myself A Handyman. Gotta Do What You Gotta Do To Pass University Dorm Inspections

Image source: 9D6Official

#8 My Local Dunkin Donuts Drive Through Speaker Broke. They’re Using A Baby Monitor Now

Image source: Limit760

#9 Deactivated Esclator=stairs

Image source: hushitsu

#10 We Have The Technology. We Can Rebuild Him

Image source: yukichigai

#11 My Lamp Base Broke, But I’m A Woodworker

Image source: SaudadesDoOrkut

#12 A Bird Started A Nest On Top Of The Air Conditioner

Image source: pazdispencer

#13 Sorry

Image source: -YouAgain-

#14 Good Car Repair 🤣

Image source: Ok-Cardiologist6324

#15 My Sis In Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, “Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair!” Done

Image source: jtmonkey

#16 My Dad’s Solution To Keep The Dishwasher Door From Opening Mid Cycle 😂

Image source: gantzypants

#17 Someone Stole My Large Chainring And Bolts, So I Used An Acorn To Make It The Two Miles To The Train Station

Image source: webbphillips

#18 Took Care Of That Stump Boss

Image source: mistermocha

#19 Hubby Was Mad When I Dented My Car So I Fixed It. I Swear The Cement Pillar I Parked Next To Came Out Of Nowhere

Image source: PyarisVIP

#20 Jury-Rigged Mixer

Image source: thereifixedit

#21 It’s Safe Now

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Somebody At The Gym Threw A Medicine Ball Into The Drywall. They Fixed It By Putting A Vent Grate Over It

Image source: oui-zzer

#23 Jumpstart

Image source: reddit.com

#24 You Can Fix Anything With Duct Tape

Image source: thereifixedit

#25 Put The Signs On The Fuel Pumps, Boss!

Image source: tyw7

#26 Locked The Gate; No One Can Get Into The Field Now

Image source: Eli-T

#27 A For Effort

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Hose Clamps To Keep My Office Chair From Involuntarily Descending

Image source: frankenbacon1

#29 Found At The Beachside Resort, Where I’m Staying. The Umbrella Was Wobbly, So They Stuck A Butter Knife In It

Image source: adultinglikewhoa

#30 There, You Can Open The Door Again

Image source: Jeffvanc

#31 A Duck Tape Masterpiece

Image source: angelarose210

#32 Boot Glue Didn’t Hold, So I’m Making It Through The Day This Way

Image source: suspicious_cabbage

#33 Washing Machine Lid Fixed

Image source: eletric-chariot

#34 Can’t Afford To Lose Another Remote… :|

Image source: IFixedItBro

#35 Well

Image source: Jeff_bennings

#36 My Bowling Ally Got New Tvs, But Instead Of Getting New Mounts, They Just Screwed Them On To The Old Tvs

Image source: demonic_pug

#37 Dog Ate My “S” Key So I Converted A Key I Rarely Use And Promoted It

Image source: -SickDuck

#38 So The Front Won’t Fall Off

Image source: reddit.com

#39 It’s Water That Falls Down From Up High Let’s Not Split Hairs Here

Image source: lineworksboston

#40 I Guess That Will Do

Image source: thereifixedit

#41 There, I Fixed It

Image source: thereifixedit

#42 When You Own A Welder, Nothing Is Ever Really Broken

Image source: JayDee240

#43 They Will Never Know The Difference

Image source: HeartyHemlock

#44 My Kid Lost The Head To One Of Her Dolls

Image source: Apex73

#45 Structural Spaghetti Cans

Image source: malytwotails

#46 Fixed!

Image source: Infinitypixie

#47 Toaster Oven Broke

Image source: Praise-Bojangles

#48 Interesting Fix. (My Pic)

Image source: MJP02nj

#49 Not Mine, Not Sure If It’s Been On Here Before

Image source: Bqnnie

#50 Got A New Headlight

Image source: reddit.com

