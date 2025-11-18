50 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems That ‘Technically’ Work

There will come a point when you lack the resources to fix something broken and have to rely on creativity. And with a bit of quick thinking, you’ll be able to come up with something,
These photos from r/thereifixedit show people making easy fixes with what they have at their disposal. Some are clever and even plausibly functional, while others are just downright silly.
Scroll through them and have a few chuckles and giggles.
#1 Imagine If Achieving World Peace Can Be This Easy
#2 “Broken Button. Squeeze The Chicken To Request Stop.”
#3 Fixed. We’re Done Here
#4 I Tried To Paint A Little Cardinal On This Snowy Fence But It Got Smeared. Thankfully I Was Able To Fix It
#5 In Order To Open The Oven We Mounted The Drawer Handles In This Way. It’s Perfect!
#6 Engineer Level Jury-Rigging
#7 I Like To Consider Myself A Handyman. Gotta Do What You Gotta Do To Pass University Dorm Inspections
#8 My Local Dunkin Donuts Drive Through Speaker Broke. They’re Using A Baby Monitor Now
#9 Deactivated Esclator=stairs
#10 We Have The Technology. We Can Rebuild Him
#11 My Lamp Base Broke, But I’m A Woodworker
#12 A Bird Started A Nest On Top Of The Air Conditioner
#13 Sorry
#14 Good Car Repair 🤣
#15 My Sis In Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, “Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair!” Done
#16 My Dad’s Solution To Keep The Dishwasher Door From Opening Mid Cycle 😂
#17 Someone Stole My Large Chainring And Bolts, So I Used An Acorn To Make It The Two Miles To The Train Station
#18 Took Care Of That Stump Boss
#19 Hubby Was Mad When I Dented My Car So I Fixed It. I Swear The Cement Pillar I Parked Next To Came Out Of Nowhere
#20 Jury-Rigged Mixer
#21 It’s Safe Now
#22 Somebody At The Gym Threw A Medicine Ball Into The Drywall. They Fixed It By Putting A Vent Grate Over It
#23 Jumpstart
#24 You Can Fix Anything With Duct Tape
#25 Put The Signs On The Fuel Pumps, Boss!
#26 Locked The Gate; No One Can Get Into The Field Now
#27 A For Effort
#28 Hose Clamps To Keep My Office Chair From Involuntarily Descending
#29 Found At The Beachside Resort, Where I’m Staying. The Umbrella Was Wobbly, So They Stuck A Butter Knife In It
#30 There, You Can Open The Door Again
#31 A Duck Tape Masterpiece
#32 Boot Glue Didn’t Hold, So I’m Making It Through The Day This Way
#33 Washing Machine Lid Fixed
#34 Can’t Afford To Lose Another Remote… :|
#35 Well
#36 My Bowling Ally Got New Tvs, But Instead Of Getting New Mounts, They Just Screwed Them On To The Old Tvs
#37 Dog Ate My “S” Key So I Converted A Key I Rarely Use And Promoted It
#38 So The Front Won’t Fall Off
#39 It’s Water That Falls Down From Up High Let’s Not Split Hairs Here
#40 I Guess That Will Do
#41 There, I Fixed It
#42 When You Own A Welder, Nothing Is Ever Really Broken
#43 They Will Never Know The Difference
#44 My Kid Lost The Head To One Of Her Dolls
#45 Structural Spaghetti Cans
#46 Fixed!
#47 Toaster Oven Broke
#48 Interesting Fix. (My Pic)
#49 Not Mine, Not Sure If It’s Been On Here Before
#50 Got A New Headlight
