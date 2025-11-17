Hey Pandas, What’s Something Considered Rude In Our Society That You Think Should Be Normalized? (Closed)

Let’s face it, if no one cared about politeness/being polite, there would be a lot less pressure in our lives. People wouldn’t be hurt if you were rude to them, and you could refrain from saying please and not have anyone care in the slightest.
#1
It should be okay to tell people to leave your house if having a party. like it should be fine to put an ending time on an invitation just like a starting time is written
#2
Jokes..all types of jokes..most people have lost their sense of humor..times have changed..and comedy with it. Glad some comedians still keep it going..
#3
I’ll go first. Politeness, as I said above, is entirely overrated by humankind.
