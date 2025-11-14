We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

My husband and I were growing bored with the view from our window – so we created a place on the internet where you can open a new window somewhere else in the world!
A place where strangers can swap views from their windows to helps us all feel a little bit better till we can (responsibly) explore our beautiful planet again.
Look through an open window in countries like Colombia, France, India, Thailand, UK, Sweden, Canada, and Argentina.
Watch the ocean in La Baule, listen to the birds in Montreal, or listen to traffic in New York. We’d love to add the view from your own window to the site. Simply take a 10-minute horizontal video of the view from your window or balcony, with at least part or the window frame in the shot. And shoot it over to qunaliaa@gmail.com!
Please share and send us your views to help grow this warm little corner of the internet.
More info: window-swap.com
Open a new window somewhere in the world. Views from friends and strangers from over 15 cities
Jakarta, Indonesia
Stockholm, Sweden
Jakarta, Indonesia
Bangalore, India
Montpelier, France
Bangalore, India
Medellin, Colombia
Barcelona, Spain
New York, USA
Singapore
Montreal, Canada
La Boule, France
Manchester, UK
London, UK
London, UK
Stockholm, Sweden
Monterrey, Mexico
Cardoba, Argentina
Singapore
Chennai, India
Stockholm, Sweden
Bangkok, Thailand
Follow Us