We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

by

My husband and I were growing bored with the view from our window – so we created a place on the internet where you can open a new window somewhere else in the world!

A place where strangers can swap views from their windows to helps us all feel a little bit better till we can (responsibly) explore our beautiful planet again.

Look through an open window in countries like Colombia, France, India, Thailand, UK, Sweden, Canada, and Argentina.

Watch the ocean in La Baule, listen to the birds in Montreal, or listen to traffic in New York. We’d love to add the view from your own window to the site. Simply take a 10-minute horizontal video of the view from your window or balcony, with at least part or the window frame in the shot. And shoot it over to qunaliaa@gmail.com!

Please share and send us your views to help grow this warm little corner of the internet.

More info: window-swap.com

Open a new window somewhere in the world. Views from friends and strangers from over 15 cities

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Jakarta, Indonesia

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Stockholm, Sweden

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Jakarta, Indonesia

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Bangalore, India

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Montpelier, France

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Bangalore, India

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Medellin, Colombia

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Barcelona, Spain

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

New York, USA

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Singapore

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Montreal, Canada

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

La Boule, France

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Manchester, UK

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

London, UK

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

London, UK

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Stockholm, Sweden

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Monterrey, Mexico

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Cardoba, Argentina

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Singapore

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Chennai, India

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Stockholm, Sweden

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Bangkok, Thailand

We Created A Project Where Strangers Share Views From Their Windows (23 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These 50 Women Who Ditched Dyeing Their Hair Look So Good It May Convince You To Do The Same
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Person of Interest Recap ‘A triggerman merits the return of Elias’
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2012
The Top 20 ABC Dramas of the 2000s
3 min read
May, 14, 2018
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 18-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
Korra; better than Aang
The Legend of Korra Episode 11 and 12 Review: Korra’s Season Finale
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2012
Entitled Pregnant SIL Turns Down Air Mattress, Demands Couple’s Room Instead, They’re Stunned
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.