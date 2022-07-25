Whatever Happened to Alisa Reyes?

During the 1990s, All That was easily one of the most popular shows in Nickelodeon’s Saturday night (SNICK) lineup. The series, which was a sketch comedy show geared toward a younger audience, was full of memorable skits and jokes. It also had a stellar cast full of talented young people. Alisa Reyes was among the show’s original cast members, and she was well-liked among fans. However, her time on the show was fairly short compared to some of its other stars. Alisa left after three seasons. In the more than 20 years since then, lots of people have been curious to know whatever happened to her. Let’s talk about what Alisa Reyes has been up to since All That.
Alisa’s Acting Journey
Alisa was born and raised in New York City. From an early age, it was evident that she was destined to be a star. She got her start as a model when she was about 8 years old. Alisa eventually went on to attend the Professional Performing Arts School where she studied acting. She made her first on-screen appearance in 1992 when she was cast for the music video for Mariah Carey’s song “Make It Happen“. The video now has more than eight million views on YouTube.
When Alisa was cast in All That in 1994, it marked her first role in a TV series. We weren’t able to find any information on why she left after only three seasons, but we do know that her acting career didn’t stop there. In 1998, she was cast in a TV series called One World which aired until 2001. From there, she landed parts on both Spyder Games and The Bold and the Beautiful.
Alisa got a major opportunity when she was cast as LaCieniga Boulevardez in the Disney Channel animated series The Proud Family. The role marked her first acting credit, and she has gotten several others since.
What is Alisa Doing Now?
While it may be true that Alisa hasn’t made a lot of on-screen appearances in recent years, she has still been doing her thing. Not only has she continued to act, but she has also taken some time to step behind the camera. In 2018, she produced a documentary called The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story. As you may have been able to guess by the title, the project highlighted Nickelodeon’s rise to the top of children’s entertainment. In 2022, she reprised her voice role as LaCieniga Boulevardez in the TV series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
In 2020, she got the chance to appear in an episode of the All That reboot. Unfortunately, however, production for the reboot was suspended due to COVID-19 and it’s unclear if it will pick back up.
On top of all the success she’s had in her career, things have also gone well for Alisa in her personal life. She is a proud wife and mother and she is also a light worker. She told Voyage LA, “Having my platform allows me to help me be the light and reflection I want to see in others and help uplift the world through our ascension we are experiencing. I feel what sets me apart is my energy my frequency and my vibration. We all have our own path our own heartbeat. My goal in this lifetime is to always be my true authentic self while fulfilling my original blueprint and always helping raise Gaia’s vibration.”
What’s Next for Alisa?
As of now, we weren’t able to find any information on what Alisa plans to do next. Based on her track record, though, we know that she still has a lot left in store to share with the world.
No matter what Alisa ends up doing next, there’s no denying the fact that her career has been an exciting ride. When discussing her experience in the entertainment industry, Alisa told Voyage LA, “I have always had faith and hope and optimism and always knew that God had a grand plan for me and that all I had to do was create that manifestation and then I would be on what I call the right path And alignment. I have been blessed to have a wonderful ride throughout my career and even though I get tossed a lemon from time to time like we all do, I always make my own version of lemonade just with a little extra sugar on top!”
When it’s all said and done, though, Alisa will always be able to say that she was part of one of Nickelodeon’s most iconic TV shows.