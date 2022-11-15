The Cast of ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ Then and Now

The beloved film turns 30 this year.
The euphoric feeling of Christmas wrapped up in a cinematic experience. Even though not everybody agreed that the sequel lived up to the original, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York has a special place in all our hearts. Kevin McCallister is stranded and alone in the big apple on the holidays. A goofy cute kid up against two not-so-intelligent criminals, Harry and Marv. What’s not to love?
The cast then and now.
If the cast of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York were any different than what we got, the movie probably wouldn’t have been such a hit. So let’s examine the cast members and what they are up to now.
Macaulay Culkin
Even though Culkin was 12 years old while filming Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, his acting career started when he was four. For his role as Kevin McCallister in the sequel of Home Alone, he was nominated for a Blimp Award at the Kid’s Choice Awards. His acting skills and astonishing performance in the Home Alone movies launched his career. As a child actor, he gained great success, which led him to roles in movies like My Girl, Richie Rich, The Good Son, Uncle Buck, and even hosted Saturday Night Live. In addition, Culkin has made many guest appearances, such as in Will & Grace, Frasier, and many more.
In 2014, actor Macaulay Culkin went on a tour with his comedy rock band, The Pizza Underground. His most recent and famous role is Mickey, the tortured artist in season 10 of American Horror Story. In addition, Culkin has an upcoming docuseries Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis.
Joe Pesci
Compact Italian-American actor Joe Pesci had already reached fame and recognition when he took on the supporting role of burglar Harry in the Home Alone movies. His most famous work includes Goodfellas, The Irishman, Casino, and many more. In 1991, he won an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Goodfellas. After many successful acting performances, Pesci announced his retirement in 1999 to focus more on a music career and released two albums. However, he has made a comeback on the big screens and has taken on roles in many projects. His most recognizable recent work is The Irishman, for which he even received an Oscar nomination.
Daniel Stern
Before taking on the role of burglar Marv, Daniel Stern appeared in many ’80s and ’90s movies and TV Shows like City Slickers, Diner, The Boss’ wife, and Hometown. After graduating high school, Stern took some acting classes and launched his acting career. In the Home Alone movies, his famous trademark was his high-pitched scream. He has also worked in theater and does voices for famous shows like Family Guy and Dilbert. Nowadays, you can catch him on Hulu’s TV series Shrill.
John Heard
John Heard hit the big screens in the ’80s with his work on Heart Beat, Cutter’s Way, Heaven Help Us, and Big. In addition, he plays Kevin McCallister’s father in the Home Alone movies. One of Heard’s most famous works is being a guest actor in the drama series The Sopranos. He played detective Vin Makazian for multiple episodes and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for this role. He is also known for his work on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Modern Family, Elementary, and many more. Heard expanded his resume with many cameos before passing away in 2017.
Catherine O’Hara
O’Hara’s character in the Home Alone movies was Kate McCallister, mother to Kevin. Her mission in both movies was to bring Kevin home. Before taking on this role, she built quite a resume in comedy. O’Hara has worked on Beetlejuice, Dick Tracy, Heartburn, and Afterhours. After being the mother of Kevin McCallister, she focused on her work in theaters and appeared in Wyatt Earp, Waiting or Guffman, Orange County, and more. From 2015 to 2020, she landed on Schitt’s Creek and won an Emmy Award for her role as Moira Rose as an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Show Series.
Devin Ratray
Before taking on the role of Kevin’s mischievous bully bother, Buzz, Devin Ratray acted in the CBS Series Heartland. His role as Buzz McCallister was his big break and one of his most notable appearances. After his work on the Home Alone movies, slowly but surely, he built his resume and kept himself busy. You might have caught him appearing in Law & Order, Supernatural, The Good Wife, Elementary, Mosaic, Chicago Med, The Tick, Better Call Saul, and many more. In 2021, Ratray reprised his role as Buzz McCallister in the Home Alone reboot Home Sweet Home Alone.
And lastly, let’s not forget the iconic guest appearance in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Donald Trump.
Donald Trump
Former president and real estate mogul Donald Trump made a small cameo when Kevin arrived at the Plaza Hotel and asked for directions to the lobby. Trump was then – the owner of the Plaza Hotel and agreed for the crew to film there only if he appeared on the big screen for a brief moment. In addition to his on-screen appearances, he was also in many shows and movies like Sex and the City, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, The Little Rascals, and Zoolander.