TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Should Not Tell Another Origin Story
The origin story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been well documented at this point. Whether you’ve read it in the comics, seen it in one of the animated shows, or exclusively watched it in one of the feature films, the turtles were created by being exposed to radioactive ooze. There’s no point in revisiting this because the lore is already well established. This also goes for the introduction of April O’Neil, who is consistently shown as a reporter in most adaptations. Unless TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is taking a different approach with the character, her origin story and first time meeting the turtles should be avoided as well.
By avoiding an origin story, Tom Holland‘s version of Spider-Man delivered an interesting take on the character that has resonated with fans. TMNT: Mutant Mayhem needs to bring something new that audiences have yet to see adapted in the feature films. The animation style is gorgeous and does an excellent job of separating itself from past incarnations, but the storytelling needs to match the fresh energy that the unique animation gives off.
TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Should Focus On Satire
Often times, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films have forgotten that the series was written as a satire of the superhero genre, with the first issue being a parody of Daredevil itself. Most of the films haven’t truly played off the satirical elements and focused mainly on the heroics. TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is wisely comedic, which means that the dynamic between Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo will strongly resemble the comics. However, the focus should never be on their skills as a ninja because the mythology surrounding their characters was never the focus.
That goes to Splinter, whose a highly skilled master of ninjutsu. Splinter is an important part of the turtles world and his origins happened to create one of the best villains of the series, Shredder. However, the turtles being elite fighters isn’t what their entire characters are about. Heavily focusing on that aspect means that you’ll lose the overall spirit on what the comics were from the beginning.
April O’Neil Should Not Be The Main Protagonist Of The Film
These components have been an issue with plenty of films such as Godzilla and King Kong, where producers and executives often feel that films of this nature need human characters so audiences can connect to the story. However, Matt Reeves’ Planet of the Apes trilogy put the animals in the main roles and is not only regarded as one of the best reboots of all time, but it was also a strong box office draw. April O’Neil was never the protagonist of the series and it would be a mistake to repeat this mistake that the last reboot made.
O’Neil is a valuable and dynamic character within the franchise with many strengths, and while her expanding her role is intriguing and maybe even advisable to an extent, the turtles should remain front and center. An incredible story with the mutant turtles as the leads and O’Neil as an invaluable supporting character can still be told. The turtles personalities are the reason why they’re so beloved, and side-lining Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo in IMNT: Mutant Mayhem means side-lining the heart of the franchise.
