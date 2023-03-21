Home
Mistakes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Should Avoid Making

Mistakes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Should Avoid Making

39 mins ago
Mistakes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Should Avoid Making
Home
Mistakes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Should Avoid Making

Mistakes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Should Avoid Making

39 mins ago
The first trailer for TMNT: Mutant Mayhem offers an exciting premise, however it’s crucial that the latest reboot avoid several mistakes that has plagued the previous films. When the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made their debut in the comics on December 14, 1987, it became a surprise hit because it was the antithesis of what superheroes were during that time. The satirical approach to the series is what made it a cultural phenomenon. Since then, there’s been several animated reboots and seven feature films about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, though the success on the film side hasn’t been as lucrative as the comics or television.
TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is the eighth film in the franchise and it’s better if the upcoming feature not cover the same ground as the ones that came before it. There are many exciting stories in the TMNT world that are worthy of exploration, as it will be exciting for fans to see the rebooted franchise reach into TMNT lore and tell lesser known but beloved stories. Looking beyond origin stories is a sure-fire way for the latest TMNT movie to capture the heart and spirit of its source material.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Should Not Tell Another Origin Story

TMNT Mutant Mayhem

The origin story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been well documented at this point. Whether you’ve read it in the comics, seen it in one of the animated shows, or exclusively watched it in one of the feature films, the turtles were created by being exposed to radioactive ooze. There’s no point in revisiting this because the lore is already well established. This also goes for the introduction of April O’Neil, who is consistently shown as a reporter in most adaptations. Unless TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is taking a different approach with the character, her origin story and first time meeting the turtles should be avoided as well.

By avoiding an origin story, Tom Holland‘s version of Spider-Man delivered an interesting take on the character that has resonated with fans. TMNT: Mutant Mayhem needs to bring something new that audiences have yet to see adapted in the feature films. The animation style is gorgeous and does an excellent job of separating itself from past incarnations, but the storytelling needs to match the fresh energy that the unique animation gives off.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Should Focus On Satire

TMNT Mutant Mayhem

Often times, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films have forgotten that the series was written as a satire of the superhero genre, with the first issue being a parody of Daredevil itself. Most of the films haven’t truly played off the satirical elements and focused mainly on the heroics. TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is wisely comedic, which means that the dynamic between Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo will strongly resemble the comics. However, the focus should never be on their skills as a ninja because the mythology surrounding their characters was never the focus.

That goes to Splinter, whose a highly skilled master of ninjutsu. Splinter is an important part of the turtles world and his origins happened to create one of the best villains of the series, Shredder. However, the turtles being elite fighters isn’t what their entire characters are about. Heavily focusing on that aspect means that you’ll lose the overall spirit on what the comics were from the beginning.

April O’Neil Should Not Be The Main Protagonist Of The Film

TMNT Mutant Mayhem

These components have been an issue with plenty of films such as Godzilla and King Kong, where producers and executives often feel that films of this nature need human characters so audiences can connect to the story. However, Matt Reeves’ Planet of the Apes trilogy put the animals in the main roles and is not only regarded as one of the best reboots of all time, but it was also a strong box office draw. April O’Neil was never the protagonist of the series and it would be a mistake to repeat this mistake that the last reboot made.

O’Neil is a valuable and dynamic character within the franchise with many strengths, and while her expanding her role is intriguing and maybe even advisable to an extent, the turtles should remain front and center. An incredible story with the mutant turtles as the leads and O’Neil as an invaluable supporting character can still be told. The turtles personalities are the reason why they’re so beloved, and side-lining Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo in IMNT: Mutant Mayhem means side-lining the heart of the franchise.

READ NEXT: The Five Best TMNT Villains of All-Time

Related Posts
Five Beer Scenes in 80s Movies for National Beer Lover’s Day
September 3, 2018
The Top Five Channing Tatum Dance Scenes in Movies
January 29, 2018
Realistic Popeye is AAAAAAAAHHHHH!!
April 15, 2016
Why the “New” Chucky is WAY More Dangerous
April 30, 2019
New Martin Scorcese Exhibit Features Powerful Cape Fear Image
March 9, 2017
Do You Believe This Theory that iRobot is a Matrix Prequel?
August 1, 2020

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.