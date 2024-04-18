Top Five Moments Of Alex Garland’s Civil War Trailer

Alex Garland returns in a film that’s reminiscent of his earlier works that kicked off his career. The plot of Civil War has been kept under wraps for the most part, with the synopsis of the upcoming film being, “An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razor edge.” However, there’s enough mystery and intrigue about Garland’s latest that can make this political thriller a sleeper hit in 2024.
The cast is mixed with unknowns and well-established veterans: Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, Spider-Man), Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon, Game Night), Nick Offerman (21 Jump Street, Dumb Money), Wagner Moura (Elysium, The Gray Man), and Stephen Henderson (Lady Bird, Fences). Civil War is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 12, 2024. Here are the best moments of the A24 film:
Are You Guys Aware Of The Huge Civil War Across America
Alex Garland is one of the most underrated filmmakers of our generation. This guy has written some great masterpieces like Ex Machina, 28 Days Later, and Dredd; Civil War seems like a combination of the first two films. The decision to keep the film a mystery is a bold one, but that helps elevate the intrigue of this world. The opening looks like your typical zombie flick that showcases a deserted wasteland of empty cars.
However, when we dive further into the trailer, the main protagonists go into a shop where businesses are still open. Even more, people are still alive and trying to move across this world that seems to be on its last legs. What’s going on? There’s clearly a strong political angle that ties back to the military, but the film wisely doesn’t reveal all of its cards yet, and it immediately captures your attention with the strong visuals and intriguing set-up.
The Current State Of The Military
The commentary on Civil War appears to be how the military’s values of protecting the country have changed. Following a brief glimpse of this world, the trailer focuses on the military and their actions in our country. It’s not exactly clear what side the military represents, but the chaos is disrupting the status quo. What has happened in the United States of America where the military is seemingly running roughshot over a place they swore to protect? The trailer does an excellent job of conveying a message without coming across as confusing or leaning too heavily on one political side.
The So-Called Western Forces
This is an A24 film, so that means the story typically starts slow in the beginning, but there’s clear action throughout the feature. In the case of Alex Garland, this works perfectly for his style as proven in films like Ex Machina and Annihilation. We’ve discussed politics and how that plays such a crucial factor in the actions of the military. Are the So-Called Western Forces the antagonists of the group? And is Nick Offerman’s character the face of the new military? Shifting some focus onto Kirsten Dunst and Offerman’s characters helps add context to the troubling future and keeps the trailer compelling.
Do You Regret The Use Of Airstrikes Against The American Citizens?
I don’t cover much of the action of this film, but everything looks great on that front. Given the rumored $75 million production tag, it shouldn’t be too surprising that the effects and stunt work look amazing as Alex Garland is heavily experienced in this area. The question surrounding the trailer: why is the military at war with its own country? It’s not clear what the rules for this Dystopian future are playing off.
Is this a jab at what the future would look like under the rule of a Trump-like figure? Or is this a scary outlook on what Garland thinks will happen under the continued rule of Biden’s administration? To be clear, I’m simply speculating as Garland has not stated that it has anything to do with any of the presidential campaigns, but Civil War seems like a commentary on our society and how much it’s fallen.
There’s Some Kind Of Misunderstanding Here
The best scene of the trailer is Jesse Plemons interaction with American tourists. The actor is a fantastic performer who makes his quick line of dialogue nervous-wrecking. “What kind of American are you?” Those are dangerous words in a world divided by various cultures and values. The terrified little girl racks up the tension of said scene and it could’ve been the perfect end to the trailer. Civil War does an excellent job of grabbing your attention without giving away the film’s entire plot. This could ultimately backfire in the end, but it has all the tools to be one of the best films of 2024.
Follow Us