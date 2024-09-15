The Rundown: Who Starred in Dwayne Johnson’s Underrated Action Comedy?

The Rundown cast comprised actors with notable careers and those whose careers were still in their infancy. The 2003 movie was one of Dwayne Johnson’s earliest roles of his career. Released theatrically on September 26, 2003, the action comedy was largely a financial disappointment. It grossed $80.9 million against an $85 million production budget.
However, thanks to its addition to Netflix, The Rundown became one of the platform’s Top 10. It may have taken two decades, but this underrated action comedy truly deserves the recognition it is getting. The Rundown follows bounty hunter Beck as he takes on a last job to bring back his boss’s son from the mines of a local Brazilian town. These were the top The Rundown cast and their roles.
Dwayne Johnson as Beck
In 2003, Dwayne Johnson was still in the early stages of transitioning from his successful WWE career to becoming a full-time actor. Dwayne Johnson led The Rundown cast, playing its protagonist, Beck. The character is introduced as an exceptionally good bounty hunter who wants to leave his violent past behind and start a restaurant. However, he’s offered a chance to chase his dream by retrieving his boss’s son.
For an acting career still in its infancy, Dwayne Johnson portrayed Beck as a blend of stoic toughness and reluctant heroism. Johnson’s chemistry with the rest of the cast helps drive the movie’s heart and humor. At the time, Dwayne Johnson was only known for playing Mathayus of Akkad/The Scorpion King. Although The Scorpion King gave audiences a taste of his action-star potential, The Rundown allowed Dwayne Johnson to show more range, especially in comedic timing.
Seann William Scott as Travis Walker
Actor Seann William Scott also joined The Rundown cast as Travis Walker. Seann William Scott was at the height of his fame in the early 2000s, with films such as American Pie, Final Destination, and Dude, Where’s My Car? Scott had earned a reputation for his comedic roles. In The Rundown, his character, Travis Walker, is a goofy, treasure-obsessed thrill-seeker who serves as the perfect comedic foil to Dwayne Johnson’s no-nonsense character.
The performance is filled with quippy one-liners, slapstick humor, and moments of physical comedy. While these made him an endearing character, Travis was undoubtedly a frustrating sidekick sometimes. Beck’s supposed last job was retrieving Travis to his father. However, having found the lost golden “The Devil’s Cat” artifact, Travis became a target of mining magnate Cornelius Hatcher.
Rosario Dawson as Mariana
Actress Rosario Dawson plays Mariana, a local bartender and Amazon rebel leader. Mariana becomes an unlikely ally to Beck and Travis after they determine they seek the same goal—to protect and preserve The Devil’s Cat artifact. Rosario Dawson’s Mariana character is more than a love interest or background player. Dawson portrayed Mariana as a tough, independent woman with a stake in the movie’s plot.
Mariana seeks to overthrow Hatcher’s oppressive control over the region, making her a key player in the battle against the film’s main villain. Her character helps anchor the story, giving the protagonists a tangible reason to stay a little while in the jungle and fight rather than just making it about personal gain. By 2003, Rosario had already established herself as an actress, starring in notable movies such as He Got Game (1998) and Men in Black II (2002).
Christopher Walken as Cornelius Bernard Hatcher
Few actors can play quirky villains like Christopher Walken, and his portrayal of Cornelius Bernard Hatcher in The Rundown is no exception. Walken joined The Rundown cast as one of its established actors, having won an Oscar as far back as 1979. In The Rundown, as the tyrannical operator of an illegal mining operation, Cornelius Hatcher rules over the local population with a combination of greed and eccentricity.
Hatcher is a man obsessed with power and wealth and willing to do whatever it takes to control his empire. When Beck arrived in El Dorado, Hatcher had little use for and little interest in Travis Walker. However, he seeks Travis after knowing about Travis’s discovery of The Devil’s Cat. Unarguably, Christopher Walken’s performance is one of The Rundown’s highlights. While these four cast members formed the top The Rundown cast members, Dwayne Johnson’s acting success spurred other pro wrestlers to become actors.
