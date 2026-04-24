The Artist Gallery’s 2026 Architecture Photography Awards Revealed These 25 Stunning Images

Architecture has a way of shaping how we experience the world, and the winners of The Artist Gallery’s 2026 Architecture Photography Awards highlight just how powerful that connection can be. Bringing together photographers from around the globe, the contest celebrates striking compositions that capture both the grandeur and subtle details of built environments. From sweeping bridges disappearing into mist to minimalist structures that play with light and symmetry, the selected images reveal architecture not just as design, but as atmosphere, storytelling, and emotion.
Across the winning and honorable mention entries, there’s a strong focus on perspective and contrast. Some photographers frame iconic landmarks through unexpected angles or everyday surroundings, while others lean into abstraction, turning facades, patterns, and shadows into almost surreal visuals. Whether it’s historic buildings marked by time or futuristic structures pushing the limits of design, each photograph offers a fresh way of seeing the spaces we often take for granted, and reminds us that great architecture is as much about feeling as it is about form.
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#1 “Extended Waal Bridge” By Jeroen Lagerwerf
Location: Nijmegen, Netherlands
Description: “This is the underside of the “Extended Waal Bridge” near Nijmegen city, Netherlands. The bridge is shaped so that high water can flow through it naturally. It’s noteworthy that the entire bridge, despite its rounded shape, is made of concrete.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#2 “The Wave” By Anna Wacker
Location: Bølgen, Vejle, Denmark
Description: “The façade unfolds in a continuous sequence, suggesting movement rather than solidity. The building reads almost as a pattern, repeating and shifting along the water.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#3 “The Umbrella” By Per Wilms
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Description: “Is it a microorganism or a piece of modern art? One can´t tell until spotting the umbrella in the window, breaking the symmetry. Then you realize it’s a building.
It’s a round office building in Copenhagen´s Nordhavn (northern harbor), standing 60 meters tall, called “Spidsen” (the tip).”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#4 “The Tension” By Anna Wacker
Location: Cactus Towers, Copenhagen, Denmark
Description: “The stacked forms appear unstable, as if held in place by balance rather than weight. What interests me here is the visual tension between repetition and irregularity.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#5 “Erasmusbrug – Rotterdam” By Juan Carlos Hervás
Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Description: “The objective of this technique allows a high contrast and the dark skies enhance the structures.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#6 “The Golden Timber Structure” By Witsawarut Kekina
Location: Yumeshina Island, Japan
Description: “A cyclist rides beneath a vast wooden structure glowing in the warm light of sunset, where repeating beams create a rhythmic tunnel of architecture along the waterfront.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#7 “In The Shadow Of Eternity” By Diwakar Redhu
Location: Cairo, Egypt
Description: “This composition contrasts the fragile geometry of modern brick and concrete with the Great Pyramid beyond. Framed through the density of contemporary Giza, the image captures how centuries-old precision rise beyond buildings that feel temporary in both material and memory.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#8 “Flowing Horizon” By Witsawarut Kekina
Location: Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, Chengdu, China
Description: “A striking modern architectural structure with sweeping, layered curves, captured in black and white, evoking a sense of motion, elegance, and futuristic design against an open urban skyline.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#9 “Leading Lines” By Alex Polli
Location: Duisburg, Germany
Description: “This is a detail of an internal staircase in a museum in Duisburg; the staircase was designed by the famous architects Herzog and De Meuron. The play of light inside the building creates truly evocative lines, as in this shot, inviting those viewing the scene and the photograph to follow the line.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#10 “Den Blå Planet” By Michael Echteld
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Description: “Den Blå Planet is an aquarium in Copenhagen, Denmark. It was designed by 3XN Architects.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#11 “Time Guard” By Barbara Nichtern
Location: Crete, Greece
Description: “A dead tree in front of an aging façade. Two eyes of the same transience between wood and stone.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#12 “Dusseldorfer” By Marc Brenzikofer
Location: Düsseldorf, Germany
Description: “Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus, in blue, white and black, abstract and reduced in color and sight.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#13 “Rural Chapel Axial” By Cameron Campbell
Location: USA
Description: “Outdoor chapel in the landscape at dusk on axis. Architect – ASK Studio.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#14 “Twisted Tower” By Irina Monastyrsky
Location: Mira Tower, San Francisco, CA, USA
Description: “The “twisted tower” in San Francisco is the Mira Tower, a 40-story residential building designed by architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang. Its unique, corkscrewing façade is made of spiraling aluminum and glass bay windows that are meant to reinterpret classic San Francisco architecture.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#15 “Elegant Spiral” By Alex Polli
Location: Zurich, Switzerland
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#16 “The Twist” By Anna Wacker
Location: Turning Torso skyscraper, Malmö, Sweden
Description: “This photo focuses on the quiet drama of rotation and vertical movement. The building’s slow twist becomes a visual metaphor for controlled transformation – powerful yet restrained – revealing how architecture can express motion while remaining firmly grounded.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#17 “Silence In Concrete” By Wisawarut Kekina
Location: Osaka Prefectural Sayamaike Museum, Osaka, Japan
Description: “A lone figure stands beneath a vast circular opening in a raw concrete structure, where light, shadow, and curves converge to create a quiet, contemplative architectural space.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#18 “Tearsdrop” By Dorothy Qaid
Location: Warsaw, Poland
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#19 “Sculpted Light” By Jess Chen
Location: The Mexican Museum, San Francisco, CA, USA
Description: “The façade possesses a striking depth, with its metal design sculpting spaces that alternate between shadow and light. Sunlight streams through, animating the surface and making patterns come alive, creating a vivid and captivating interplay of highlights and silhouettes.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#20 “The Threshold” By Anna Wacker
Location: Triangle, Malmö, Sweden
Description: “This is a transitional space, defined by intersecting planes and changing levels. The photograph focuses on movement through the structure rather than on the structure itself.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#21 “Amsterdam-Zuid” By Franck Machalowski
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Description: “The multiexpo series transforms familiar landmarks into dreamlike visions through analog multiple exposure. Layers of light and structure merge to create a surreal depth where reality and memory intertwine.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#22 “The Leaning Tower” By Frederic Blanc
Location: Pisa, Italy
Description: “Captured the detail, and the shadows of Pisa Tower. This day, the sun was strong, which enhance the contrast on the structure of the tower.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#23 “City Of Arts” By Marc Marco
Location: Ciudadrealeña de las Artes y las Ciencias, Valencia, Spain
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#24 “Inside The Museum Of The Future” By Nico Trinkhaus
Location: Museum of the Future, Dubai, UAE
Description: “Architecture turns into living sculpture inside the Museum of the Future. White shapes that flow, geometric cut-outs, and high skylights make the line between structure and art less obvious. A single sunburst adds warmth and emotion.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
#25 “After The Passing” By Diwakar Redhu
Location: Scottish Highlands, Scotland
Description: “Often photographed for the steam train that crosses it, this image shifts attention back to the viaduct itself. A sweeping curve of concrete arches that continues to define the Scottish landscape more than a century after its construction.”
Image source: The Artist Gallery
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