30 Hilariously Obvious Lies On The Internet, As Shared By This Instagram Page

People lie. It’s no secret. But when you realize the extent to which they do this online, you might just lose a large chunk of your faith in humanity.
That’s where the ‘Yeah That Definitely Happened’ Instagram page comes in. The page names and shames the folks who make stuff up on the internet, all for the sake of getting attention. And the lies they come up with are so ridiculous, they’re as funny as they are sad.
Scroll down for the best of the worst, and some blatant internet lies that would even make Pinocchio blush with shame.
Bored Panda got in touch with the current owner of the Instagram page, Jordanna, who took over from the previous owner, Erin. “She came up with the idea for the account because she was really sick of seeing all the fake stories around, and thought making an account to call them out would be a good idea. It took off and this is where we are now. I became an admin, and after Erin left, I became the owner. Lexi and Ethan are our two other admins!” Jordanna shared with us.
Bored Panda also reached out to entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington to get his opinion on why some people make stuff up on social media. He agreed that it’s done for attention. “Getting clicks and amassing followers on social media is how success is defined. For many, it becomes addictive, and the more attention your social media gets, it actually creates an adrenaline rush.” He added: “The monster feeds itself.”
