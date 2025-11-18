I Am A Fan Of Cross-Stitching, Here Are Some Of My Patterns (12 Pics)

Hi there! I love cross-stitching; it is a very relaxing hobby. I prefer small projects because I don’t have enough time or patience for bigger ones. I also like simple and functional patterns—simple ones so I can quickly finish them, and functional ones so they can be given as gifts to loved ones and friends.

For example, I really enjoy creating gift tags. They add an unusual accent to the main gift. Although, friends often joke that the tag itself is like a gift, and they keep it as a bookmark. You can make Christmas tags or birthday tags, but my favorites are floral ones—they are universal.

I also love creating magnets, Christmas cards, Christmas tree ornaments, and envelopes for money. It brings double the pleasure: first from the process of creation, and second from the joy of giving a gift.

Cross-stitching is a very ancient craft, but it has not lost its popularity over time. After taking up stitching, I understood why. For me, cross-stitching is relaxation, meditation, a distraction from bad thoughts, and the pleasure of knowing I can create something with my own hands.

More info: ballwool.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

