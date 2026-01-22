68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Unless you’re naturally handy, taking on a DIY project can be quite the challenge. It will require patience and a lot of trial and error, especially for someone with little to no experience. 

As you might expect, some of these endeavors will fail. While that’s nothing to be ashamed of, there’s a slight chance that your work may be featured on the DIY Fail subreddit. The group’s profile summed up what they’re all about pretty succinctly: “perfectly good ideas executed… poorly.” 

We collected some images from the page that stood out to us. See how many posts from this list you relate to the most.

#1 Not Mine, But One Of My Favorite DIY Post Ever; The Wooden Jeep

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: RickGervs

#2 Sweet Lamb Cake

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: UnicornBeef

#3 DIY fail Would Not Be Complete Without The Shed Of Doom

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: stay_at_work_dad

There are many reasons someone would prefer to do it themselves rather than hire a professional. In a survey conducted by Clovered, saving money ranked highest, with 85% of respondents citing it. 

Meanwhile, 55% admitted they went for DIY solutions to challenge themselves, while 37% stated that they were more about learning new concepts. 33% sought fulfillment, while 23% used their projects as a creative outlet. 38% of those surveyed also described doing DIY projects as “fun.” 

#4 My Girlfriend’s Mum Paid Their Friend To Install A Heat “Vent”. Im In Disbelief

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: iiJoeeii

#5 World’s Worst Birdhouse

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: hmbmelly

#6 Ex-Wife’s Attempt To Put Up A Chain Link Fence. She Didn’t Bother To Cement The Posts

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: toinfinitiandbeyond

Speaking of saving money, doing DIY work on a home, for example, can significantly reduce costs. Clovered also revealed potential price points, comparing the cost of doing the work yourself to hiring a professional. 

Installing hardwood flooring, for example, costs $900 on average to DIY. Meanwhile, the highest potential cost is around $8,000.

#7 Tried To Organize My Wife’s Earrings As A Surprise… I Meant Well

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: SuperPup

#8 ‘My Landlord’s DIY Fail’, Otherwise Known As ‘How To Save Money And Turn Your House Into A Fire Hazard In One Easy Step’

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: chopstix007

#9 Someone Didn’t Read The Slide’s Instructions. It Drops The Kid On His Head

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: langer_cdn

Mistakes are a part of every DIY endeavor, especially if you lack experience. Unfortunately, those missteps are common, as 87% of homeowners have made mistakes while working on a DIY project. 

Of course, these mistakes can be costly, with the median cost of fixing them at $137.50. The most common reasons for mistakes include starting the project without the necessary tools, incorrect measurements, and working outside one’s skill level.

#10 Found In The Foreclosure My Friend Bought

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Tried To Make A Hiding Place In A Book !

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: reddit.com

#12 My Stepfather Using His Glorious DIY Dock

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: llucidslide

Injuries may happen in worse cases. In fact, 1 in 4 homeowners have hurt themselves while doing a DIY home improvement project. 

Among the top injuries were falling off a ladder (21.4%), slipping on the floor (26.7%), self-inflicted injuries using hammers and other tools (58.4%), and accidental cuts sustained from sharp tools (74.9%).

#13 Walnut Cooking Spoon. Nailed It!

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: zorlack

#14 What Do You Mean “Crush Hazard” It Looks Perfectly Safe To Me

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: bonez656

#15 Another Great Fail From The Foreclosure My Friend Bought

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: reddit.com

Unnecessary costs from mistakes are definitely avoidable. According to DIY expert Lora Bloomquist, one way to do this is by weighing the pros and cons of your project. 

“You may decide you want to keep moving forward, but you need to give yourself a little break time before picking it up again. Sometimes, there’s another product or item out there that will be the answer to your problem,” she noted.

#16 If You Put Enough Holes In A Wall You Will Find A Stud

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: StuckInADream

#17 Basically Why One Should Not Replicate What One Sees On Pinterest

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: Insert-Tardis-Sounds

#18 I Thought I Could Polish The Scratches Out Of My Polycarbonate Eyeglasses

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: kid_entropy

#19 “Ground”

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Like It Never Happened

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: jmvriefox

#21 I Present To You, My Shower Head

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: ThatSlappyChap

#22 Got A Leak? No Problem!

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: Charletos

#23 What Does Redoit Think Of This New Headlight?

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: reddit.com

#24 So My Uncle “Fixed” His Dock

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: anon

#25 Spotted This Beauty Today At A House We’re Flipping

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: reddit.com

#26 When My Wife Makes Me Bake

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: ineedm0ney

#27 Arbor Fail. Neighbors Have Had This “Work In Progress” Unchanged Since Mid-Summer. The Post Holes Aren’t Even Filled In

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: lurkmode_off

#28 Russian 4×4

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: HidroProtagonist

#29 Tried Out An Embroidery Pattern I Saw On Pinterest

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: tacoram

#30 My First Dyi Kids Fence… What Do You Mean It Does Not Fit Right?

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: a_brand_new_start

#31 If At First You Don’t Succeed, Drill More Holes

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: Anwhaz

#32 New House… Previous Owners Electrical Tape Plumbing

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: anon

#33 Keep On Truckin’

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: HidroProtagonist

#34 My Mum’s Attempt At French Macarons. She Started Out So Determined Too

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: OperationDropkick

#35 This Belongs Here

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: itsrattlesnake

#36 When Pulling A 4 Inch Screw Goes Wrong… This Is On The Ceiling

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: SDMusic

#37 I Decided To Make An Enclosure For My Raspberry Pi

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: spaxcow

#38 I Have No Words

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: reddit.com

#39 My Wife Didn’t Want Anyone To Trip Over The Old Well Pipe. She Decided She Wanted A Miniature Tardis As A Cover. This Was 2 Years Ago. This Pic Was Yesterday

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: jchabotte

#40 Someone Made Some Stairs

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: IAmSnort

#41 No Stove? No Problem!

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Sweet Potato Roll

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: reddit.com

#43 DIY Google Glass W/ Night-Vision I Made Today © It Works!

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: jmcstar

#44 I Attempted Macramé, Instead I Ended Up With This Monstrosity

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: nneighbour

#45 Of Course It Will Hold The TV, Honey!

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: keevenowski

#46 Mom Decided To Make This Veggie Lodge For Christmas. It Wasn’t Working Out Right, So She “Fixed It” By Turning It Into A Veggie Dune Buggy. Problem Solved

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: theoptionexplicit

#47 Hey, Do You Think The Concrete Patch Worked??

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: J1001

#48 My Sisters Friend Posted This. No One Has Told Him How Awful It Is. He’s Seriously About To Grout This In!!

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: dell_55

#49 Your Horizontal Pallet Beds Are Plebeian Stuff Compared To My Pallet Loft And Hovering Bedside Table!

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: tangerineonthescene

#50 I Was In Marseilles. I Got A Sensation Of Speed On My Left, Like Something Unstoppable. I Looked At It. It Was The LEGO Spoiler Car !

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: chabidou

#51 My Steam Friend Made A Phone Case… Out Of Cardboard

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: TerkRockerfeller

#52 How Not To Plane

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: seewhaticare

#53 Saw This In /R/Funny Thought It Belonged Here

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: jamalstevens

#54 How My Father-In-Law Fixed His Eves Trough

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: chadtak13

#55 I Was Wondering Why The Ceiling Was Sagging Before I Removed It

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: reddit.com

#56 Painting Around Outlets Is Hard! DIY Lifehack: Remove Faceplate Before Painting!

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: WhereintheOK

#57 This Guy Showed Up To My Buddies Work To Buy Oxygen Tanks And Said “Just Put Them On The Bed Of The Truck”

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: jpina33

#58 Turn 2 1/4 Times To Flush (X-Post R/Wtf)

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: Drabalais85

#59 Special Coat Hanger

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: spencerbeale

#60 My Kitchen Doesn’t Have An Exhaust Fan

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: Perkinstein

#61 DIY Race Car

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: angrysouthafrican

#62 Saw This At A Local Restaurant. Fits Like A Glove!

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: tanmnm

#63 First Time Soldering Copper For My Hose Spigot

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: finally-free

#64 “Yes Honey, I Can Totally Make That Nightstand”

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: mosaik

#65 While Tracking Down A Rattling Noise In The Heating Ducts, Found A… Brick. Had A Heck Of A Time Reaching In To Get The Damn Thing Out. Quieter Now!

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: 3DBeerGoggles

#66 I Thought You Guys Might Like My Speaker Shelving

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: KingJak117

#67 Only The Most Experienced Contractors

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: HotS0up

#68 Bachelor DIY Door Knob

68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Image source: Punter_Aleman

