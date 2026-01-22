68 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly They Had To Be Shamed

Unless you’re naturally handy, taking on a DIY project can be quite the challenge. It will require patience and a lot of trial and error, especially for someone with little to no experience.
As you might expect, some of these endeavors will fail. While that’s nothing to be ashamed of, there’s a slight chance that your work may be featured on the DIY Fail subreddit. The group’s profile summed up what they’re all about pretty succinctly: “perfectly good ideas executed… poorly.”
We collected some images from the page that stood out to us. See how many posts from this list you relate to the most.
#1 Not Mine, But One Of My Favorite DIY Post Ever; The Wooden Jeep
#2 Sweet Lamb Cake
#3 DIY fail Would Not Be Complete Without The Shed Of Doom
There are many reasons someone would prefer to do it themselves rather than hire a professional. In a survey conducted by Clovered, saving money ranked highest, with 85% of respondents citing it.
Meanwhile, 55% admitted they went for DIY solutions to challenge themselves, while 37% stated that they were more about learning new concepts. 33% sought fulfillment, while 23% used their projects as a creative outlet. 38% of those surveyed also described doing DIY projects as “fun.”
#4 My Girlfriend’s Mum Paid Their Friend To Install A Heat “Vent”. Im In Disbelief
#5 World’s Worst Birdhouse
#6 Ex-Wife’s Attempt To Put Up A Chain Link Fence. She Didn’t Bother To Cement The Posts
Speaking of saving money, doing DIY work on a home, for example, can significantly reduce costs. Clovered also revealed potential price points, comparing the cost of doing the work yourself to hiring a professional.
Installing hardwood flooring, for example, costs $900 on average to DIY. Meanwhile, the highest potential cost is around $8,000.
#7 Tried To Organize My Wife’s Earrings As A Surprise… I Meant Well
#8 ‘My Landlord’s DIY Fail’, Otherwise Known As ‘How To Save Money And Turn Your House Into A Fire Hazard In One Easy Step’
#9 Someone Didn’t Read The Slide’s Instructions. It Drops The Kid On His Head
Mistakes are a part of every DIY endeavor, especially if you lack experience. Unfortunately, those missteps are common, as 87% of homeowners have made mistakes while working on a DIY project.
Of course, these mistakes can be costly, with the median cost of fixing them at $137.50. The most common reasons for mistakes include starting the project without the necessary tools, incorrect measurements, and working outside one’s skill level.
#10 Found In The Foreclosure My Friend Bought
#11 Tried To Make A Hiding Place In A Book !
#12 My Stepfather Using His Glorious DIY Dock
Injuries may happen in worse cases. In fact, 1 in 4 homeowners have hurt themselves while doing a DIY home improvement project.
Among the top injuries were falling off a ladder (21.4%), slipping on the floor (26.7%), self-inflicted injuries using hammers and other tools (58.4%), and accidental cuts sustained from sharp tools (74.9%).
#13 Walnut Cooking Spoon. Nailed It!
#14 What Do You Mean “Crush Hazard” It Looks Perfectly Safe To Me
#15 Another Great Fail From The Foreclosure My Friend Bought
Unnecessary costs from mistakes are definitely avoidable. According to DIY expert Lora Bloomquist, one way to do this is by weighing the pros and cons of your project.
“You may decide you want to keep moving forward, but you need to give yourself a little break time before picking it up again. Sometimes, there’s another product or item out there that will be the answer to your problem,” she noted.
#16 If You Put Enough Holes In A Wall You Will Find A Stud
#17 Basically Why One Should Not Replicate What One Sees On Pinterest
#18 I Thought I Could Polish The Scratches Out Of My Polycarbonate Eyeglasses
#19 “Ground”
#20 Like It Never Happened
#21 I Present To You, My Shower Head
#22 Got A Leak? No Problem!
#23 What Does Redoit Think Of This New Headlight?
#24 So My Uncle “Fixed” His Dock
#25 Spotted This Beauty Today At A House We’re Flipping
#26 When My Wife Makes Me Bake
#27 Arbor Fail. Neighbors Have Had This “Work In Progress” Unchanged Since Mid-Summer. The Post Holes Aren’t Even Filled In
#28 Russian 4×4
#29 Tried Out An Embroidery Pattern I Saw On Pinterest
#30 My First Dyi Kids Fence… What Do You Mean It Does Not Fit Right?
#31 If At First You Don’t Succeed, Drill More Holes
#32 New House… Previous Owners Electrical Tape Plumbing
#33 Keep On Truckin’
#34 My Mum’s Attempt At French Macarons. She Started Out So Determined Too
#35 This Belongs Here
#36 When Pulling A 4 Inch Screw Goes Wrong… This Is On The Ceiling
#37 I Decided To Make An Enclosure For My Raspberry Pi
#38 I Have No Words
#39 My Wife Didn’t Want Anyone To Trip Over The Old Well Pipe. She Decided She Wanted A Miniature Tardis As A Cover. This Was 2 Years Ago. This Pic Was Yesterday
#40 Someone Made Some Stairs
#41 No Stove? No Problem!
#42 Sweet Potato Roll
#43 DIY Google Glass W/ Night-Vision I Made Today © It Works!
#44 I Attempted Macramé, Instead I Ended Up With This Monstrosity
#45 Of Course It Will Hold The TV, Honey!
#46 Mom Decided To Make This Veggie Lodge For Christmas. It Wasn’t Working Out Right, So She “Fixed It” By Turning It Into A Veggie Dune Buggy. Problem Solved
#47 Hey, Do You Think The Concrete Patch Worked??
#48 My Sisters Friend Posted This. No One Has Told Him How Awful It Is. He’s Seriously About To Grout This In!!
#49 Your Horizontal Pallet Beds Are Plebeian Stuff Compared To My Pallet Loft And Hovering Bedside Table!
#50 I Was In Marseilles. I Got A Sensation Of Speed On My Left, Like Something Unstoppable. I Looked At It. It Was The LEGO Spoiler Car !
#51 My Steam Friend Made A Phone Case… Out Of Cardboard
#52 How Not To Plane
#53 Saw This In /R/Funny Thought It Belonged Here
#54 How My Father-In-Law Fixed His Eves Trough
#55 I Was Wondering Why The Ceiling Was Sagging Before I Removed It
#56 Painting Around Outlets Is Hard! DIY Lifehack: Remove Faceplate Before Painting!
#57 This Guy Showed Up To My Buddies Work To Buy Oxygen Tanks And Said “Just Put Them On The Bed Of The Truck”
#58 Turn 2 1/4 Times To Flush (X-Post R/Wtf)
#59 Special Coat Hanger
#60 My Kitchen Doesn’t Have An Exhaust Fan
#61 DIY Race Car
#62 Saw This At A Local Restaurant. Fits Like A Glove!
#63 First Time Soldering Copper For My Hose Spigot
#64 “Yes Honey, I Can Totally Make That Nightstand”
#65 While Tracking Down A Rattling Noise In The Heating Ducts, Found A… Brick. Had A Heck Of A Time Reaching In To Get The Damn Thing Out. Quieter Now!
#66 I Thought You Guys Might Like My Speaker Shelving
#67 Only The Most Experienced Contractors
#68 Bachelor DIY Door Knob
