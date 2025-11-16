30 Airport Hacks And Tips To Make Your Flight As Effortless As Possible

Traveling has never been as easy as it is now. And, for better or for worse, flying remains one of the top means of transport (the number of flights in 2021 was estimated at 22.2 million). And it makes sense, as it’s so convenient, especially if we’re talking transcontinental. It would take 7 nights to sail from Southampton, UK, to New York, US, if you boarded the Queen Mary (but I’m sure the voyage would be delightful), whereas the same flight would only take 11 hours, 30 minutes.
Some people love it, some hate it, but many still choose flying. And no matter how many flight hours some people collect, there are always folks who act like it’s their first time on the plane, based on their flight etiquette. And while the journey on the plane sounds easy at first, the hassle that comes before and after it can be annoying.
That’s why Bored Panda decided to compile a list of airport hacks, flight etiquette that people seem to forget, and other tips and tricks that will make your journey as light as possible. Make sure to upvote your favorites, share any other tips down below, and fly safe!
#1
At baggage claim: DON’T stand right up against the conveyor belt the whole time. Stand a few feet back, and when you see your bag, walk up, grab it and move on
Image source: sandypassage, Anthony Albright
#2
Arriving early and being bored for 2 hours is *way* better than being on time and stressed out.
Image source: anon, JESHOOTS.COM
#3
If you are in Copenhagen Airport and have an invisible issue (disability, disorder, or anything), go to the service desk and get a sunflower pin. The staff will know you have some issues (wont ask what) and be more accomdating.
Image source: crazymissdaisy87, AutoRentals.com Corporation
#4
If I have my headphones on don’t talk to me.
Image source: jabs1042, Dollar Gill
#5
Keep your limbs in your designated seating area (feet not stretched out into another person’s bubble, leaning or sleeping on others) Man or woman no draping your hair over the back of your chair. No creepy groping or unwanted conversation
Image source: alieshasavage, Alexander Schimmeck
#6
Always pee BEFORE you board.
Image source: mikedashe, Buchen WANG
#7
Don’t put your hair over the back of the seat.
Image source: RIPBenTramer, julie.b.christensen
#8
The person in the middle gets 2 arm rests.
Image source: obligatoryclevername, citytransportinfo
#9
Do not start engaging other people on the plane in small talk. especially if you see them reading, sleeping or listening to music.
Don’t talk non-stop. If you absolutely must run your mouth the entire flight, use your inside voice.
Don’t the be the b**ch who sat behind me once and changed her baby’s sh**ty diaper on the tray. She sprayed perfume to cover it up.
Teach your children not to kick the seat of the person in front of them.
Image source: anon, Alexander Schimmeck
#10
After the security check, when the x-ray conveyer belt delivers the tray containing your coat, wallet, belt, shoes, bag, laptop, etc…
For the love of god take your tray the 5 or so feet to the benches and tables set aside for you to repack at. Don’t just stand in front of the line slowly getting dressed and making everyone else wait on you
Image source: anon
#11
Bring something to entertain your children in long flights. If that something had sound, make sure they’re wearing headphones. You might be used to little Billy’s screams and Paw Patrol, but the rest of the plane doesn’t want to hear it.
Image source: BearCavalryCorpral
#12
Deodorant is not optional. Nor are socks and shoes.
Image source: DianneQuinn, No Revisions
#13
Respect the Flight Attendants, they bring the drinks
Image source: Sn0wpooka, Lukas Souza
#14
Its better to be 3 hours early than 3 minutes late, airport food is cheaper than paying to book another flight
Image source: Fuzzwuzzle2, Danijela Prijovic
#15
I’ll probably get down voted here.. But please, for the love of God, wear shoes that require socks when you go through security. It just turns my stomach all the barefoot people standing in the EXACT SAME SPOT as the last guy with the crusty fungus
Image source: icanbeafrick, Danilo Capece
#16
Don’t just trust the gate number on your phone app, always double check with the airport screens.
Image source: googooachu, N i c o l a
#17
Never leave your bags unattended, never leave it with someone, I know it’s good to be human and be helpful but never carry anyone’s luggage for them. You don’t know who’s carrying contrabands or not and can easily put you in a jam.
Image source: kevinokai, Michał Parzuchowski
#18
No speakerphone. No reheated fish. No feet on my arm rest. Don’t use the headrest in front of you to help you get out of your seat. It turns the persons seat into a catapult
Image source: CareerMicDrop, Greg Howard
#19
If Tom Hanks is in the flight, get out!
Image source: anon, John Bauld
#20
I used to board 2-4 flights every week before COVID. Here are a few things:
1. If you can then arrive early.
2. Have 2 bags. The backpack should contain all the stuff you would like to be available at moment’s notice during the flight. The bigger trolley should only be opened once you have deboarded
3. Stay away from the line that contains old people, kids, families. Queue up behind business travelers. There is an excellent scene in Up in The Air where Clooney profiles different kind of fliers. All of it is true.
4. Flight attendants have heard every single excuse for an upgrade. You can try but good luck. However, if you do get one than stop bragging about it. It might get them into trouble.
5. Flight attendants also like small gift like little bags of treats. If you are on a longer flight this is always an option to cheer someone up and make their day.
6. If you are frequent flier get a pair of noise canceling headphones.
7. Always check in as soon the window for check in opens. Usually 24 hours before the flight.
8. A small powerbank can make a world of difference.
9. The lounge is worth the money if you have a long layover or you are a frequent flier.
10. Always keep a small bag full of regular OTC medication you may need.
Image source: satya314, TravelSafe BC
#21
Bathing and tooth brushing before a flight is a good start
Image source: spiforever, Hannah Xu
#22
If you know you’re a frequent restroom user please don’t take the window seat :)
Image source: Vegas_Keys
#23
This is an awesome airport hack for the UK, not sure about other countries…
Order any toiletries/meds etc for ‘click and collect’ from one of the airport stores like Boots or Superdrug. You don’t need to worry about them being under 100ml since you collect them after security, and you don’t pay crazy airport prices either.
Image source: caramac9
#24
Always try to book an early flight. My father-in-law used to travel a lot and worked in an industry connected with the airlines. He said that the schedule board usually resets between 3 and 6 in the morning, so if there are late or cancelled flights causing a chain reaction in other areas that all tends to drop out of the system when it starts fresh the next day. I’ve never had a flight that left before 8 am that was noticeably late or canceled unless it just wasn’t safe to fly.
Image source: gemurrayx, IcorInternational
#25
if you get bumped from a flight because the airline overbooked and you have to wait more than two hours then you are entitled to up to 4x your fare. Certain restrictions apply but point is dont let them take advantage of you
Image source: AussieBlender78, Erik Odiin
#26
At the security line, put all your things (phone, wallet, watch, belt, etc) that will need to be removed in your carry-on. It makes it much more efficient rather than taking each individual article and placing it into the bin.
Bring an empty water bottle and fill it at the fountains. Air travel dehydrates you and most of us don’t drink enough fluids anyway.
Image source: kukukele, Andrew Fresh
#27
I just got TSA precheck and I can’t stop talking about how amazing it is.
Image source: Jazz_Cigarettes, Justice Ender
#28
When they tell you not to put your winter coat in the overhead until everyone else has boarded, DON’T PUT YOUR COAT IN THE OVERHEAD!
Image source: jer732, Bradley Gordon
#29
Don’t stand in the boarding line until it’s your turn
Image source: JimmySaulGene
#30
Airports are lawless wastelands, like Fallout 3. There are no rules, all social miscues you’ve been taught to avoid are no more. Want to sit on the floor? F*****g do it. Pizza and beer for breakfast? F*****g do it. Fasting walking past old people to get in line faster? F*****g do it. Survive.
Image source: DogmeatIsAGoodDog, Jue Huang
Follow Us