How The Danish Talk About Sex To Their Kids And What We Can Learn From Them

by

The Danes speak frankly with their kids about sex from a young age, and maybe you should, too. Learning the proper words to use when referring to their bodies “promotes positive body image, self confidence, and parent-child communication.”

Redditor Sara, whose parents immigrated to the US from Denmark, can’t imagine learning about sex any other way. “My parents were always completely open with me about sex,” she wrote on Reddit. “When I asked where babies come from, they told me in the most clinical and simple way you can tell a young child, and showed me a kids’ book which explained all about puberty and sex. [They] even showed a cartoon penis in three stages: about to penetrate, mid-penetration, and fully penetrating and ejaculating.”

Americans may be getting the message. Jessica Alexander was shocked when she first heard her husband read a Danish sex-ed book to their daughter, but soon came around. She’s the co-author of The Danish Way of Parenting: A Guide to Raising the Happiest Kids in the World.

What do you think is the best way to teach kids about sex?

More info: Amazon | AuroraSinistra (h/t: upvoted)

“My parents immigrated to America from Denmark, so I had a bit of a different upbringing than my peers,” writes Sara, who was born in the US

How The Danish Talk About Sex To Their Kids And What We Can Learn From Them

“When I asked where babies come from they told me in the most clinical and simple way and showed me a kids book”

How The Danish Talk About Sex To Their Kids And What We Can Learn From Them

“I asked my parents if they had sex and they told me they did frequently, but only when I was asleep or out of the house”

How The Danish Talk About Sex To Their Kids And What We Can Learn From Them

“IMO one of the great sins American parents make is not being open about sex”

How The Danish Talk About Sex To Their Kids And What We Can Learn From Them

“I lost my virginity in my own bed with my parents’ knowledge it was going to happen in advance”

How The Danish Talk About Sex To Their Kids And What We Can Learn From Them

“I’m in my late 20’s now, no husband and no kids. But when/if I have kids I hope to raise them the same way I was raised”

How The Danish Talk About Sex To Their Kids And What We Can Learn From Them

“Looking back, I can’t imagine having been forced to lose my virginity in secret, with no counseling from my parents about what to expect”

How The Danish Talk About Sex To Their Kids And What We Can Learn From Them

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“I’m Not Making A Quilt For A Couple Of Dogs”: MIL Refuses To Include Childfree Couple In Family Tradition
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2025
“Pause For Applause”: Taylor Swift’s “Cringe” Graham Norton Appearance Picked Apart By Fans
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Idris Elba to Star 1980s Comedy Series “In the Long Run”
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2018
James Cameron Sets the Record Straight on Michelle Yeoh’s Role in Future Avatar Sequels
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2024
1970s Series “Kung Fu” is Getting a Female Lead Sequel By Greg Berlanti
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2017
This Man Rescued These Foxes And Now They Won’t Leave His Side
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.