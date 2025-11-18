Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested For Allegedly Beating Boyfriend In Violent Argument

Francesca Eastwood, daughter of actor Clint Eastwood and actress Frances Fisher, found herself in legal trouble over the weekend.
The 31-year-old was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles following an incident that occurred on Saturday, October 12.
She was allegedly involved in an altercation with her boyfriend that escalated to physical abuse.
According to TMZ, Francesca and her boyfriend were driving around Beverly Hills when a verbal argument erupted, leading to the Eastwood daughter allegedly becoming physically violent towards him.
When the boyfriend called the police, he was directed to drive to the Safety Zone at the Beverly Hills Police Department.
Officers found the couple with visible signs of a conflict, and the boyfriend appeared to have sustained injuries from the alleged altercation.
The Hollywood heiress was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence. She was then released from custody after posting $50,000 bail.
The boyfriend’s name was not stated in initial reports.
“On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at approximately 10:42 PM, the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to the “Safety Zone” at 464 North Rexford Drive (BHPD HQ) for a radio call of a possible domestic violence incident,” Lt. Andrew Myers from the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a statement to Bored Panda.
“Officers conducted an investigation, and based on statements and injuries, Francesca Ruth Fisher Eastwood of Los Angeles was arrested for a felony, PC 273.5 – Domestic Violence, and was booked at BHPD Jail,” the statement continued.
Francesca’s legendary father and Hollywood icon, Clint, is a father to eight children: Laurie, Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan.
It is believed that Francesca is in a relationship with actor and personal trainer Alexander Wraith. They have reportedly been dating for several years and share a 6-year-old son, Titan Wraith Eastwood, born in 2018.
The actress, who has appeared in films like Jersey Boys, Final Girl, Outlaws and Angels, and M.F.A., did not immediately issue a statement about her arrest.
She continued posting as usual on her social media accounts not long after being booked for felony domestic violence.
On the day news of her arrest broke, she shared an Instagram Story of an egg pan on a stove.
“Good morning, I don’t know what this is but it looks pretty damn good,” she was heard saying as she lifted the lid of a pot.
“Time to watch the news,” she added.
Since the alleged incident of domestic violence, she has also shared a series of posts related to her upcoming movie, Queen of the Ring—a biopic based on champion pro-wrestler Mildred Burke.
Francesca is playing the role of wrestler Mae Young in the film, slated to release this month.
“I’m absolutely honored I got to play the iconic Mae Young,” she said in a post shared this week, not long after the arrest.
“She is an absolute legend and to say I was nervous is an understatement,” she continued. “Mae is one of the most inspiring women I’ve ever heard of and I wish I got to drink some whisky with you. What an experience.”
