Someone In Illinois Has Won The $1.337 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Prize, And Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions (30 Tweets)

Winning a huge amount of money in the lottery is always a life-changing point, and for someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, that moment has already arrived. The winnings amounted to $1.337 billion, but so far the lucky one, who spent only two dollars on the purchase, has not yet appeared.
According to statistics, about 302M tickets were bought for this draw, which means that about the same number of people across America were not as lucky as the unknown person on the highway northwest of Chicago. What’s the best way to deal with disappointment? That’s right, irony!
Twitter is now full of brilliant jokes and puns from people who bought a ticket and the only prize they received was a while of daydreaming about what would happen when they won. After all, it’s never a pity to pay two dollars for a good dream!
Bored Panda has collected some of the most original, ironic and amusing reactions from Twitter users, and if the jackpot could be won simply by being witty, many of these people would already be fabulously rich.
More info: Twitter
#1
Image source: CrashieRoberts
#2
Image source: user314767890
#3
Image source: joshg_TV
#4
Image source: sideshowab
#5
Image source: stylin243
#6
Image source: Clssifiedd
#7
Image source: MrJacobThiele
#8
Image source: manasi7164
#9
Image source: PGSupremacy
#10
Image source: WeatherJosh
#11
Image source: Not_Dan555
#12
Image source: _ladyredemption
#13
Image source: olddiirtyshirt
#14
Image source: AshjaggerJaz
#15
Image source: thought_crystal
#16
Image source: kcjj_04
#17
Image source: user314767890
#18
Image source: EASTLA_NEWS
#19
Image source: big_jo16
#20
Image source: RieMcAz
#21
Image source: AFurryFluff
#22
Image source: awesomeguy47844
#23
Image source: LFCFanClub3
#24
Image source: steph_ah_kneee
#25
Image source: kcjj_04
#26
Image source: realgreatwang
#27
Image source: TowGott
#28
Image source: olddiirtyshirt
#29
Image source: HoelisticPeace
