The Humble Anthora: From Greek Diners To NYC Icon

Take a stroll down any New York City street, and amidst the towering buildings and bustling crowds, you might catch a glimpse of blue and white: the iconic Anthora coffee cup. But this isn’t just any disposable vessel; it’s a symbol of the city’s vibrant spirit, steeped in history and brimming with caffeine. So, how did this seemingly ordinary cup become so deeply woven into the fabric of NYC life?
Born in 1963, Brewed with Heritage:
The Anthora’s story begins with a wave of Greek immigrants who brought their love for strong coffee to the city. Enter Leslie Buck, a marketing director at the Sherri Cup Company, who saw an opportunity. He designed a cup inspired by the ancient Greek amphora, complete with a friendly “We are happy to serve you” message. This resonated with Greek coffee shop owners, and the Anthora quickly became their go-to cup.
