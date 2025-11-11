87 Ugly, Unesthetic And Depressing Buildings That Give Modern Architecture A Bad Name

Not all buildings are created equal. While many add value in terms of aesthetics and economics, some are just so horrid-looking that they easily ruin what could have been a picturesque city skyline.
The existence of structural eyesores has prompted people to gather on Facebook to put these monstrosities in the spotlight. And who could blame them? Once you see the photos, you will understand why these online groups exist.
Here are just a few of the photos that give new meaning to otherwise unappealing structures. Scroll through and upvote those that caught your attention the most.
#1 A New Very Sad Massive Demolition
#2 This Is The Swedish Architect School
Inside this ugly building in central Stockholm thousands of modernists have learned to hate old architecture and to love gray conctete. The building was actually voted the most ugly building ever created according to swedish people but the architects still love it.
#3 Looks Like A Terrible Disease To Me. Another Example Of Modern Architecture In Graz, Austria. Built In The Middle Of The Historical Old Town (2020)
#4 This Is How We Do It In Portugal. Better Than Total Demolition Or What Do You Say?
#5 I Shared This On My Facebook Page As An Example Of Ugly Architecture In My City (Adelaide), And Someone Said They Liked It! I Can’t Understand Why Anyone Would Say That
#6 Hotel Aberdeen Scotland
#7 Historic Building Gets Demolished For Ugly New Building In London UK
#8 I Accidentally Stumbled Upon This ‘Technological Monster’
Presented as one of the wonders of modern architecture in the city of Graz, Austria: it would be the ‘Kunsthaus Graz’, an art museum (2003) not by chance affectionately called “Friendly Alien”. I cannot understand what inspired the architects and designers who created it: a painting by Salvador Dalì, a macrophage or a paramecium in microbiology, a nightmare? Not only do I find it to have a deleterious traumatic effect on the historical context of the Austrian city, but I also wonder how the local authorities and citizens could have consented to such a horror
#9 This Is A New House In Sweden
The infamous rust house in Malmö old town was voted the most ugly new building in Sweden 2019. The swedish architect maffia loves it and it has now been copied in several other cities. How can anyone think that rust is beautiful?
#10 Guess Who Destroyed The Building
You guessed correct. This is the office of the “Union of Romanian Modernist Architects” in Bucharest. Another parasite.
#11 Was The Brief For The Architects “How Can We Design The Most Out Of Context, Tackiest And Soon To Be Outdated Addition To An Historical Building”?
#12 Oh Melbourne, How Charming You Are
#13 Katowice In Poland Has Been Known As An Dirty And Ugly City So Maybe The Architect Felt That His New Building Is Blending In With The City Image
#14 The Ugly Church In Sweden Is Known As The Borg. Maybe Ugly Churches Are The Reason Why Sweden Has So Many Atheists
#15 A Parasite In The Old Town
Visby is considered to be the most beautiful city in Sweden after Stockholm. By the entrance to the old town on one of the best preserved old streets an evil modernist decided to build an ugly rost box in 2013. In 2021 it was voted as one of Swedens 10 most ugly buildings ever created
#16 It Just Depresses Me The Way They Let Adelaide’s Beautiful Old Buildings Down With Shoddy Verandahs And Shopfronts At The Bottom
#17 Only One House Survived Modernism 😡 A Lone Survivor House In Chicago, Built In 1888
#18 The Wedge Office Building By A-Hole (Sorry A-Lab) Architects In Oslo, Norway. Tear Down That Wall Now!
#19 Built In Hamburg 1971
#20 Not Only Ugly New Buildings, They Are Ruining Residential Areas Turning Historic Homes Into Ugly Boxes, It’s A New Trend
#21 Pilsen Is A City Known For Its Beauty. Now It Is Also Known For The Worst Renovation Ever
#22 Concrete Playground And Ugly Boxes In Tychy City, Poland
#23 Swedish Architects Are Stuck In The Past. Tell Them It Is Time To Invent A New Style
It is impossible to see if a new building is from 1960 or 2024. This new building in the Stockholm area was voted as the most ugly new architecture two years ago
#24 How To Make An Old City Ugly
Oslo in Norway. Every modernist architect dreams about putting enormous boxes close to historical buildings. In Norway architects can easily fulfill their dreams. Who can put the biggest box as close as possible to an old beautiful building? Architect Bob Boxman always wins
#25 The So Called “Innovitaskolan” In Stockholm Should Change Its Name To Brutal School
#26 Building In Hallein, Austria. The Architect Should Be Forced To Live In This Horrible Building
#27 Uglytecture; Not Functional, Not Affordable, Not Aesthetic
#28 Catholic Church Tampere Finland
#29 Serbia
#30 Another Example Of Modern Architecture In Graz, Austria (Grenadiergasse In Gries). It Is Even Worse In Reality
#31 Main Library Of The University Of Graz, Austria. I Am New Here, Hello To All In This Group
#32 Jean Nouvel Butchered A Historic Building In Monaco
#33 The Wet Dream For Modernist Architects
There is nothing that make a modernist more happy than when they get to destroy an old building. Behold the Pablo Serrano Museum in Spain.
#34 Edinburgh, Scotland
#35 This Is Why The Architectural Uprising Is Needed 😱 The Picture Need No More Text
#36 Modernists In Porto Decided This Is How You Build Extra Floors On Old Buildings
#37 Street In Kaunas, Lithuania Then And Now. Well… At Least They Kept The House
#38 In Adelaide, Australia. Our Beautiful Gpo Building Sadly Overshadowed By The Monstrosities Around It
#39 When You Ask A Modernist To Renovate An Old Building
#40 Maidstone Museum Extension. They Thought They Would Go With Something In Keeping With The Architecture Of This Fine Building. Something Sympathetic And Discreet
#41 When We Said We Wanted More Buildings With Colours Other Than Grey, This Was Not What We Meant… Sollentuna, Stockholm
#42 Not Even The Old Town In Stockholm Can Be Free From Ugly Boxes
#43 Stockholm
#44 I Suppose They Thought That Mural Made It Better
#45 Funny How Modernist Architecture Ages So Rapidly And Turns Into A Joke That Is No Longer Funny
#46 This Is How They “Preserve Heritage” In Adelaide
#47 This House Hurts My Eyes!
#48 An Ugly Modern House In An Otherwise Beautiful Row Of Victorian Homes. Who Approved Of This?
#49 Victorian-Era House Completely Engulfed By Ugly High Rises In Melbourne
#50 The Croatian St. Darth Vader Church
#51 Norwegian Architects Seem To Dream Back To The Glory Gray Days Of 1960
#52 The Monster In The Old Town
The parasite in the old town of Landskrona was given an award for the best new architecture in Sweden according to the swedish architect organization. The architectural uprising voted it as the most ugly new architecture the same year.
#53 This Is A Church 😱 Is This Where Modernist Architects Go To Pray? It Looks Like A Child’s Effort With Building Blocks
#54 Parasite Architecture
The wet dream for modernist architects. There is nothing that make a modernist more happy than when they get to destroy an old building. Behold the Antwerp Port House, Belgium. Architect was Zaha Hadid.
#55 Maybe It’s Just Me, But This Is One Of The Most Disturbing Buildings I’ve Seen In A Long Time
Barbara McClintock Hall at Cornell University, NY. A noteworthy scientist and Nobel laureate, she deserved way better than this
#56 The Paris Massacre Continue… A New Building In The Parisian South
#57 This Is The Scottish Parliament Building. Note The Random Sticks Across The Windows, To Prevent The Msps Throwing Themselves Out Of This Dire Architectural Mess
#58 You Can See A Little Bit The Background. It Doesn’t Fit At All. By The Way, This Is The Most Beautiful Angle
#59 Architects Are Trying To Hide The Old Town
#60 The Ugliest Government Building In Western New York
#61 A Very Special Expression Of Ugliness In Germany, Bavaria, Freising
#62 Built In Nacka, Stockholm In 2024
#63 This Is Denmark Today.. Maribo Just Had To Share It
#64 Welcome To City Also Called Boxzawa
#65 This Is A New Elementary School In Graz, Austria (Built In 2022
#66 Which Building Doesn’t Fit Here?
#67 A Gray Box Modernist Had Fun In Mexico City
#68 Expensive New Apartments In Sweden 😱 Those Are No Temporary Boxes
#69 Pre-War Building Gone. Westminster London
#70 The New Lilly Building In Boston Is Not Very Attractive, It Has All The Architectural Beauty Of A Grocery Cart
#71 The Träskända Church In Finland Is Known As Chernobyl Church. Maybe Ugly Churches Are The Reason Why Finland Has So Many Atheists
#72 What Has Infected The Ransom Gillis House After They Restored It
#73 Beauty vs. Immense Ugliness. Hornstull, Stockholm
#74 Manchester, UK
#75 China’s Cities Deserve Better Than This
#76 And On The Left Is A Fairly Good Modernist Building
#77 Södermalm, Stockholm
#78 Recovery Of An Old 19th Century Structure – Barletta, Italy
#79 Serbia
#80 Apparently An Office Building, It Reminds Me Of A Kgb Interrogation Headquarters
#81 Tropical Fruit Warehouse. Henry J Lyons Architects. Won Prizes
#82 Art Deco Theatre Demolished… Today Only The Facade Remains. Barletta-Italy
#83 In Ottawa, On, Canada. Very Very Ugly!
#84 It’s Impressive To See That A Classical Stone-Clad Building Manages To Be Lighter Than This “Weightless” Pavilion
#85 Another Weird Building In Paris. I Wouldnt Say Its Ugly But Its So Strange To See That In A Legendary Place Full Of History Like La Place De La Bastille
#86 I Nominate This Monstrosity For Very Ugly Building Of The Day. The Intuit Dome Has Just Been Completed In The City Of Inglewood, California, Just South Of Los Angeles
#87 How About This Apartment Building In St Louis USA. More Info. , Rather Expensive
